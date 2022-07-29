Community Animal Care Partners Collaborate to Provide Wellness Services

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – In a collaborated effort with the City of Corpus Christi, South Texas Animal Rescue (STAR) will provide spay/neuter and wellness services in the Corpus Christi area to address the stray population of cats and dogs. The STAR Mobile Clinic will perform the surgeries.

Pet owners will receive a voucher for services if they meet the following qualifications:

Animals that are returned to the owner after being impounded by Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS)

Animals quarantined at CCACS and returned to the owner

Adopted animals from CCACS that are too young to have surgery can use the voucher at a later date

Dogs over 60 pounds will not qualify for services due to the mobile unit's lack of kennel size.

Residents who receive surgery vouchers have until November 30, 2022, to use them. Services are first come, first served and are on a case-by-case basis. If the animal doesn’t meet the criteria for a voucher, STAR offers low-cost surgeries.

“I am pleased to announce the new partnership with South Texas Animal Rescue that will supplement our efforts in addressing the City’s stray population, said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. Together, we will promote responsible pet ownership and reduce the overpopulation of animals in the community.”

For more information, contact STAR Mobile Clinic at (361) 229-8208.

Email: clinic@stargrouprescue.com