Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 19:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Socorro FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following county, Socorro. * WHEN...Until 800 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bernardo, Abeytas, Sabinal and Contreras. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 174 and 183. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 166 and 167. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SOCORRO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO