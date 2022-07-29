A charming houseboat in Seattle can be yours for $2.48M

This house is shore-ly cool.

An floating home in Seattle has hit the market for $2.48 million.

Made up of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this effortlessly cool houseboat is located in upscale Mallard Cove — just across Lake Union from the actual house in “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Pegged as having “rare amenities,” the waterbound property comes with a 34-foot boat slip, a lower deck ideal for kayak launching and a sun-filled open floorplan with water views from every room, the listing notes.

Melissa Ahlers and Shannon Campbell with Compass hold the listing.

“I’m [currently] on a boating trip with friends from the dock,” Ahlers told The Post.

“That is what makes dock living so special — the people. Buyers will chose to live in Mallard Cove for the spacious floating homes, larger boat slips, parking … and will learn that the community, on the dock and the greater Seattle floating home community, is priceless.”

The houseboat spans 1,817 square feet. John Paul/HD Estates

The roof deck. John Paul/HD Estates

The covered patio. John Paul/HD Estates

A view of the open floor plan. John Paul/HD Estates

The sun room with a skylight. John Paul/HD Estates

The kitchen. John Paul/HD Estates

The home also features an updated kitchen with gas, stainless-steel appliances, and granite and marble surfaces, according to the listing. There is a crafted spiral staircase which leads to rooftop deck boasting views of the Queen Anne neighborhood and Gas Works Park — made famous by the paintball scene in the 1999 film “10 Things I Hate About You.” The primary suite comes with a walk-in closet, a gas stove and a balcony.

“In a big city, we look out for each other and get the opportunity to share the day’s events as we walk down our shared docks,” Ahlers said. “Some of those dock crossings turn into life-long friendships.”

The home last sold back in 2001 for $580,000.

The dining room. John Paul/HD Estates

The spiral staircase leading to the bedrooms. John Paul/HD Estates

The primary bedroom. John Paul/HD Estates

The primary bathroom. John Paul/HD Estates

The house is located in the upscale Mallord Cove community. John Paul/HD Estates

As for famous film where Tom Hanks swept Meg Ryan off her feet?

Ahlers adds that “tour shops still sell ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ merchandise and tour boats still point out the actual ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ floating home,” which is only a 9-minute drive from this boat house.