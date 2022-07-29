ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

A charming houseboat in Seattle can be yours for $2.48M

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hISGW_0gy2QYck00

This house is shore-ly cool.

An floating home in Seattle has hit the market for $2.48 million.

Made up of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this effortlessly cool houseboat is located in upscale Mallard Cove — just across Lake Union from the actual house in “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Pegged as having “rare amenities,” the waterbound property comes with a 34-foot boat slip, a lower deck ideal for kayak launching and a sun-filled open floorplan with water views from every room, the listing notes.

Melissa Ahlers and Shannon Campbell with Compass hold the listing.

“I’m [currently] on a boating trip with friends from the dock,” Ahlers told The Post.

“That is what makes dock living so special — the people. Buyers will chose to live in Mallard Cove for the spacious floating homes, larger boat slips, parking … and will learn that the community, on the dock and the greater Seattle floating home community, is priceless.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLbsL_0gy2QYck00
The houseboat spans 1,817 square feet.
John Paul/HD Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCuWK_0gy2QYck00
The roof deck.
John Paul/HD Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7PnZ_0gy2QYck00
The covered patio.
John Paul/HD Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXFrg_0gy2QYck00
A view of the open floor plan.
John Paul/HD Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PLxs_0gy2QYck00
The sun room with a skylight.
John Paul/HD Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0WCd_0gy2QYck00
The kitchen.
John Paul/HD Estates

The home also features an updated kitchen with gas, stainless-steel appliances, and granite and marble surfaces, according to the listing. There is a crafted spiral staircase which leads to rooftop deck boasting views of the Queen Anne neighborhood and Gas Works Park — made famous by the paintball scene in the 1999 film “10 Things I Hate About You.” The primary suite comes with a walk-in closet, a gas stove and a balcony.

“In a big city, we look out for each other and get the opportunity to share the day’s events as we walk down our shared docks,” Ahlers said. “Some of those dock crossings turn into life-long friendships.”

The home last sold back in 2001 for $580,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7zdX_0gy2QYck00
The dining room.
John Paul/HD Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StA0P_0gy2QYck00
The spiral staircase leading to the bedrooms.
John Paul/HD Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le3uw_0gy2QYck00
The primary bedroom.
John Paul/HD Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXSbO_0gy2QYck00
The primary bathroom.
John Paul/HD Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35y5z0_0gy2QYck00
The house is located in the upscale Mallord Cove community.
John Paul/HD Estates

As for famous film where Tom Hanks swept Meg Ryan off her feet?

Ahlers adds that “tour shops still sell ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ merchandise and tour boats still point out the actual ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ floating home,” which is only a 9-minute drive from this boat house.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Houseboat#Kayaks#Gas Works Park#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Real Estate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy