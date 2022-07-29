ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Semi, Commercial EVs Could Get $40K Break in New Bill

By Rob Stumpf
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FVCW_0gy2QN9z00 Tesla

Americans’ cumulative interest in electric cars is only growing. Many shoppers aren’t interested in EVs for environmental reasons , but to offset the elevated cost of fuel and lower maintenance costs over the lifespan of the vehicle. This renewed interest in battery-powered vehicles has caught the eyes of U.S. lawmakers in the past , but nothing has been passed to revise the broken EV tax credit system .

Lawmakers took another stab at the EV tax credit this week by announcing the penning of a potential deal called the “ Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 .” While most Americans are hyper-focused on the bill’s promise to move the EV tax credit to a proper at-the-time-of-purchase incentive, there are certain provisions within that also incentivize commercial EV buyers with promises of incentives up to $40,000 if buying certain battery-powered vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ng4Aw_0gy2QN9z00
Tesla

The text of the bill calls to split qualified commercial vehicles into two categories: vehicles heavier than 14,000 pounds and vehicles lighter than 14,000 pounds. The latter would retain eligibility for the standard $7,500 at-purchase tax credit, while any vehicle that meets or exceeds the 14,000-pound limit would be eligible for up to the full $40,000.

It then further breaks down a vehicle’s eligibility based on how much it relies on battery power.

Battery-electric commercial vehicles are eligible for the full $40,000, so as long as it doesn’t exceed 30 percent of the purchase price. That means any vehicle costing more than $133,333 would be capped at a $40,000 incentive, and any vehicle less than that price would receive an incentive of 30 percent of the purchase price (for example, a $100,000 truck would receive $30,000 in incentives). Commercial vehicles that are partially electrified, such as plug-in hybrids, are limited to 15 percent of the purchase price, meaning that the vehicle must cost more than $266,666 to receive a $40,000 incentive. Hybrid vehicles must be driven “to a significant extent” by an electric motor, must be equipped with a battery of at least 15 kilowatt-hours, and must also support being recharged by an external source of energy (eg: a plug-in hybrid) to qualify for the proposed incentives.

Tesla expects its 300-mile range Semi to start at $150,000 and its 500-mile version to cost $180,000. The incentives would bring this cost down by as much as 27%—to $110,000 and $140,000, respectively. Tesla won’t be the only commercial automaker that benefits from the tax incentive. Buyers of electric trucks from Volvo, Daimler, Nikola, and a number of other companies bringing battery power to commercial trucks will also reap the rewards.

Smaller commercial vehicles may see the biggest benefit. Last-mile delivery fleet vehicles will likely benefit from this measure, especially companies like Amazon, which is in the process of rolling out around 100,000 Rivian EDVs . Should Amazon’s purchases be eligible for the $7,500 incentive, it would mean a taxpayer-funded stipend of $750 million or more, depending on which version of the EDV is rolled out (the EDV 700 has a gross vehicle weight rating of 14,000 pounds, which makes it eligible for the higher $40,000 incentive).

There are a few other caveats that define what commercial vehicles are eligible. The vehicles must be designed to be used on public roads and they also must be used by the business without the intention to be resold as a profit generator—sorry dealerships, no flipping for profit here.

Whether or not the bill passes is another story. The U.S. has had similar calls for action in the past with no final resolution for consumers. If it does pass, however, this could prove to be the tipping point not just for consumer adoption, but also for a commercial shift toward electrification. Meanwhile, EV charging companies and states will need to consider working rapidly to deploy reliable charging infrastructure to avoid a surge in EVs causing charging headaches in the short term.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Semi#Commercial Vehicles#Electric Cars#Hybrid Vehicles#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ev#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Money

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Gas guzzler! Shameless Mercedes driver is caught SWAPPING nozzles at California pump so unsuspecting driver parked opposite ends up paying for HIS fuel

A man driving a Mercedes was caught shamelessly swapping nozzles at a California gas station with another unsuspected driver parked on the opposite side who ended up paying for his fuel. Surveillance footage from an AMPM gas station in Roseville, captured the moment on Sunday evening. 'Please remember that at...
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy