Masks will be required in Cuyahoga County offices again starting Monday

Is Cleveland’s plan to pay for abortion travel innovative policy, or a step too far? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
It will be mostly sunny today and pretty warm, with highs in the mid-80s. There are solid chances of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Read more.
Cuyahoga County officials share wish lists for new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County hasn’t decided yet what to do about its aging jail, but two of the entities that oversee its operations recently shared their wish lists for a new and improved facility. Jail Administrator Ronda Gibson and the county’s Department of Public Works’ facilities management...
Cleveland State University reinstates mask mandate on campus as COVID-19 cases rise
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland State University will once again require masks on campus. Effective Monday, students and faculty will have to wear masks in all indoor spaces, which include shared offices, classrooms and laboratories. This comes after Centers for Disease Control data showed that COVID-19 levels were high in Cuyahoga County and, beginning Thursday, advised people to wear masks indoors in public and stay up to date on their vaccines.
All Cuyahoga County buildings to require masks beginning Aug. 1
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — After Cuyahoga County was labeled as having a 'high' community level of COVID-19 on Thursday, the local government is adjusting accordingly. On Friday, Cuyahoga County announced that regardless of vaccination status, all employees and visitors to its government-owned buildings will be required to wear masks, effective Monday, Aug. 1. The move comes in accordance with an executive order that established a protocol giving the Cuyahoga County Executive the authority to require masks in County buildings once Cuyahoga County’s Community Levels reached “high," as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Citizen-led group seeks referendum on North Olmsted moving emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Less than a month after North Olmsted City Council approved in a 4-3 vote to move emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch (CVD), a group of residents this week plans to turn in a petition calling for a referendum on the decision. “The purpose of...
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
Once-secret study does little to answer questions about rehabilitating Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Had Cuyahoga County started making $236 million in capital repairs recommended eight years ago, it might have extended the physical life of the aging Justice Center through 2039, a recently released assessment shows, but it doesn’t appear that would have eliminated talks of building a new jail.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage counties now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised for indoors
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Portage — are now red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in terms of...
North Ridgeville mayor seeks cooperation from parks and recreation commission for ballot issues
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran was the sole speaker at the city’s parks and recreation commission meeting on July 27 regarding the upcoming project that will involve the city and the schools placing two issues on the November ballot. Those attending the meeting included...
Take the time to vote Tuesday in state legislative primaries you’re paying for: editorial
Most Democratic and Republican ballots for Ohio’s unprecedented second primary on Aug. 2, 2022, will look pretty skimpy. Maybe yours will just be a list of state central committee party candidates. Maybe it will include contested primaries for both the Ohio House and Senate. Maybe, just a local liquor issue.
Date extended to sign up for Cleveland’s new recycling program
After more than two years of not recycling, the city of Cleveland is finally implementing a permanent program for its residents.
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors
Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
Woodmere city officials swear in their first female fire chief
WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s first female fire chief was sworn into office on Friday. Gina DeVito-Staub also became the first female fire chief in Cuyahoga County. Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert III administered the oath of office. DeVito-Staub graduated from Hiram College in 1994 with a Bachelor of...
Cleveland Innovation District illustrates payoff of investing in cutting-edge biosciences: Eddie Pauline
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Soon, scientists for the MetroHealth System will develop and manufacture new gene therapy treatments to fight cancer and other diseases. They’ll do it in a new, state-of-the-art viral vector facility now under construction — just the latest development at the Cleveland Innovation District, a nearly $600 million investment by the state of Ohio, JobsOhio, and Cleveland’s five major medical and academic institutions.
Lake County Clerk of Court employees push to unionize amid dysfunction they say continues under boss Faith Andrews
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews, who’s been accused of creating dysfunction that threatens the operations of the common pleas court, is challenging efforts by employees to unionize. David Passalacqua, president of the Communications Workers of America Local 4340, said 90 percent of clerk...
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
Cleveland cuts lot after resident with rat infestation calls 19 News Troubleshooter team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Garner Jr. has been trying to kill every rat that comes into his house, and he says the city of Cleveland is to blame for his unwanted roommates. “I have raccoons, I even had two twin foxes born back there, it’s a jungle back here,” said Garner.
Cleveland motorcycle club rides to Ohio Statehouse to fight gun violence
A Cleveland group hopes their roughly 140 mile journey to the state capital on Saturday was a step towards tackling what they say is a nationwide gun violence epidemic.
Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29
Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
Cleveland Clinic: Why some adults haven't gotten their second boosters yet
Some older adults have yet to get their second booster shot against COVID-19, which is causing some concern for health officials and the CDC. Dr. Ardeshir Hashimi, section chief of geriatric medicine for Cleveland Clinic says there are two primary reasons for this: awareness and access. "I think we have...
