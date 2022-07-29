ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Masks will be required in Cuyahoga County offices again starting Monday

By Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County officials share wish lists for new jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County hasn’t decided yet what to do about its aging jail, but two of the entities that oversee its operations recently shared their wish lists for a new and improved facility. Jail Administrator Ronda Gibson and the county’s Department of Public Works’ facilities management...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland State University reinstates mask mandate on campus as COVID-19 cases rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland State University will once again require masks on campus. Effective Monday, students and faculty will have to wear masks in all indoor spaces, which include shared offices, classrooms and laboratories. This comes after Centers for Disease Control data showed that COVID-19 levels were high in Cuyahoga County and, beginning Thursday, advised people to wear masks indoors in public and stay up to date on their vaccines.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

All Cuyahoga County buildings to require masks beginning Aug. 1

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — After Cuyahoga County was labeled as having a 'high' community level of COVID-19 on Thursday, the local government is adjusting accordingly. On Friday, Cuyahoga County announced that regardless of vaccination status, all employees and visitors to its government-owned buildings will be required to wear masks, effective Monday, Aug. 1. The move comes in accordance with an executive order that established a protocol giving the Cuyahoga County Executive the authority to require masks in County buildings once Cuyahoga County’s Community Levels reached “high," as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask
Brown on Cleveland

Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors

Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
cleveland19.com

Woodmere city officials swear in their first female fire chief

WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s first female fire chief was sworn into office on Friday. Gina DeVito-Staub also became the first female fire chief in Cuyahoga County. Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert III administered the oath of office. DeVito-Staub graduated from Hiram College in 1994 with a Bachelor of...
WOODMERE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Innovation District illustrates payoff of investing in cutting-edge biosciences: Eddie Pauline

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Soon, scientists for the MetroHealth System will develop and manufacture new gene therapy treatments to fight cancer and other diseases. They’ll do it in a new, state-of-the-art viral vector facility now under construction — just the latest development at the Cleveland Innovation District, a nearly $600 million investment by the state of Ohio, JobsOhio, and Cleveland’s five major medical and academic institutions.
CLEVELAND, OH
kentwired.com

Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29

Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy