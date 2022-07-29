Top 10 most-read stories this week: River reopens, horse roundup

www.steamboatpilot.com
Related
steamboatradio.com
Northwest Colorado News for Friday, July 29th, 2022
This is the Northwest Colorado News. I’m Rose Dalton filling in for Shannon Lukens. Colorado Parks and Wildlife have lifted several voluntary and mandatory fishing closures, due to cooler temperatures and increased flows in sections of the Yampa River and Colorado River. Effective immediately, the following volunteer fishing closures...
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, breaks longest-standing fish record in state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Oak Creek needs more funding for Sheriff Dam fixes
The town of Oak Creek needs to raise more money to pay for improvements on 68-year-old Sheriff Dam, after the town board opted to reject a series of construction bids that came in well above initial estimates. Town Manager David Torgler said engineering estimates for upgrades to the head gate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat amphitheater project receives sizable grant
A staple in the Routt County performing arts scene, Piknik Theatre just qualified for a $125,000 grant from Colorado Creative Industries to use towards a new outdoor amphitheater on the Strawberry Park Elementary School campus. The nonprofit theater company now must raise the rest of money for the project that...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Work begins on Walton Creek Road sidewalk, culvert improvements next month
Walton Creek Road, a high-trafficked street in the mountain area of Steamboat Springs, will see new sidewalks and an upgraded culvert installed in the next month, according to a city news release. The project is along Walton Creek Road between U.S. Highway 40 and the intersection of Chinook Lane and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Renowned bridge instructor Robert Todd coming to Steamboat on Monday
Steamboat Bridge is bringing celebrity bridge speaker Robert Todd to town for a local event on Monday, Aug. 1. Todd is a highly regarded instructor and presenter who often works in large venues. “We are very fortunate that he’s agreed to come to Steamboat,” said event organizer Sharon Smith. “(Todd)...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales surpass $33M for week of July 22-28
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $33.5 million across 39 sales for week of July 22-28. Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Miller Creek Meadows. 2560 Longthong Road. Seller: Bettina and Kevin M. Scorzafava. Buyer: Emerald Mountain Lookout LLC. Date: July 25, 2022. Price: $580,000. Property...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rising interest rates hit hard for some Steamboat homebuyers
Many would-be homebuyers were already priced out of Steamboat Springs, but the increase in mortgage payments the past few months has made it harder to buy in Routt County for many more people. Doug Labor, a broker with Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty and local real estate statistics expert, explained how...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former Steamboat woman among first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas
In March 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peace Corps suspended global operations and removed nearly 7,000 of its volunteers in an evacuation that was unprecedented for the organization. On Friday, July 29, former Steamboat Springs resident Avalena Everard became one of the first Peace Corps volunteers...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Richard D. Lewer
It is with great sorrow and regret that I inform you that Maj. Richard Dean Lewer is no longer with us. He passed away peacefully at Casey’s Pond, a senior facility here in Steamboat Springs, CO on Sunday July 17th due to Alzheimer’s complications. He is survived by his sons Scott (me) and Jon, as well as his grandsons Colton, Jack and Thomas. As those of you who knew him, he was very funny & kind, and he was a great Dad. He was a highly decorated combat pilot in Viet Nam for the USMC. His “Semper Fi” comrades were some of his finest friends and memories, he may not remember what he had for breakfast, but he remembered every man and mission.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Celine Wicks unanimously appointed superintendent for Steamboat schools
The board of education unanimously approved Strawberry Park Elementary School Principal Celine Wicks as the next superintendent of the Steamboat Springs School District on Friday, July 29. Wicks, who has served as interim superintendent since Brad Meeks retired from the role, was hired as principal of Strawberry Park Elementary in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Group files lawsuit seeking to allow rejected petition to proceed in Steamboat
The city clerk’s rejection of a petition seeking a referendum on short-term rental tax being placed on November’s ballot in Steamboat Springs looks like it may be headed to court. According to the Steamboat Springs Community Preservation Alliance, the group has filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining...
Comments / 0