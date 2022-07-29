ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top 10 most-read stories this week: River reopens, horse roundup

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 days ago
www.steamboatpilot.com

steamboatradio.com

Northwest Colorado News for Friday, July 29th, 2022

This is the Northwest Colorado News. I’m Rose Dalton filling in for Shannon Lukens. Colorado Parks and Wildlife have lifted several voluntary and mandatory fishing closures, due to cooler temperatures and increased flows in sections of the Yampa River and Colorado River. Effective immediately, the following volunteer fishing closures...
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Oak Creek needs more funding for Sheriff Dam fixes

The town of Oak Creek needs to raise more money to pay for improvements on 68-year-old Sheriff Dam, after the town board opted to reject a series of construction bids that came in well above initial estimates. Town Manager David Torgler said engineering estimates for upgrades to the head gate...
OAK CREEK, CO
#Yampa River#Colorado#Blue River#Wild Horse#Animals#Backdoor Sports#Steamboat Humble Ranch#City Council
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat amphitheater project receives sizable grant

A staple in the Routt County performing arts scene, Piknik Theatre just qualified for a $125,000 grant from Colorado Creative Industries to use towards a new outdoor amphitheater on the Strawberry Park Elementary School campus. The nonprofit theater company now must raise the rest of money for the project that...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Renowned bridge instructor Robert Todd coming to Steamboat on Monday

Steamboat Bridge is bringing celebrity bridge speaker Robert Todd to town for a local event on Monday, Aug. 1. Todd is a highly regarded instructor and presenter who often works in large venues. “We are very fortunate that he’s agreed to come to Steamboat,” said event organizer Sharon Smith. “(Todd)...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales surpass $33M for week of July 22-28

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $33.5 million across 39 sales for week of July 22-28. Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Miller Creek Meadows. 2560 Longthong Road. Seller: Bettina and Kevin M. Scorzafava. Buyer: Emerald Mountain Lookout LLC. Date: July 25, 2022. Price: $580,000. Property...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Rising interest rates hit hard for some Steamboat homebuyers

Many would-be homebuyers were already priced out of Steamboat Springs, but the increase in mortgage payments the past few months has made it harder to buy in Routt County for many more people. Doug Labor, a broker with Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty and local real estate statistics expert, explained how...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Richard D. Lewer

It is with great sorrow and regret that I inform you that Maj. Richard Dean Lewer is no longer with us. He passed away peacefully at Casey’s Pond, a senior facility here in Steamboat Springs, CO on Sunday July 17th due to Alzheimer’s complications. He is survived by his sons Scott (me) and Jon, as well as his grandsons Colton, Jack and Thomas. As those of you who knew him, he was very funny & kind, and he was a great Dad. He was a highly decorated combat pilot in Viet Nam for the USMC. His “Semper Fi” comrades were some of his finest friends and memories, he may not remember what he had for breakfast, but he remembered every man and mission.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Celine Wicks unanimously appointed superintendent for Steamboat schools

The board of education unanimously approved Strawberry Park Elementary School Principal Celine Wicks as the next superintendent of the Steamboat Springs School District on Friday, July 29. Wicks, who has served as interim superintendent since Brad Meeks retired from the role, was hired as principal of Strawberry Park Elementary in...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

