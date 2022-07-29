www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
COLERAIN – On Thursday July 28th, 2022, Lonnie G. Brown, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 97. Lonnie was born on November 19, 1924, in Colerain, NC to Benjamin Zebedee “BZ” and Minnie Britton Brown. He lived in Colerain his whole life except when he served in the Pacific as an airplane mechanic in World War II. In 1952 he became the proud father of Dennis, who added immense joy to his life.
AHOSKIE – Harold Miller has come full circle. The former high school auto mechanics teacher who has driven and repaired gas-powered vehicles since his teenage years can now been seen on the highways and back roads of the Roanoke-Chowan area – and beyond – behind the wheel of an electric vehicle (EV). That fact shouldn’t come as a big surprise as, after all, he was among the movers and the shakers behind the nationally acclaimed EV program nearly 30 years ago at the now closed Northampton County High School-East.
MURFREESBORO – Edgar Brinson Paul, age 90, passed away on July 27, 2022 at his home. Mr. Paul was born in Beaufort County, NC, on December 5, 1931, a son of the late Edgar Ruel and Mary Elizabeth Cox Paul. Besides his parents, Brinson was preceded in death by...
WELDON – Halifax Community College, Roanoke Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Northampton County branch of the NAACP partnered to sponsor the 7th annual Operation Restore Hope event here Tuesday night. On a mission to help an underserved and low-income community, the program encourages citizens with criminal charges to...
AHOSKIE – When Roanoke Electric Cooperative announced last year that it would be offering prospective electric vehicle owners up to $5,000 towards purchasing an EV, it was to assist the first 17 low-to-moderate-income member-owners. However, the co-op is ramping up its EV Pilot Program once again, opening this offer...
