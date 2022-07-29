AHOSKIE – Harold Miller has come full circle. The former high school auto mechanics teacher who has driven and repaired gas-powered vehicles since his teenage years can now been seen on the highways and back roads of the Roanoke-Chowan area – and beyond – behind the wheel of an electric vehicle (EV). That fact shouldn’t come as a big surprise as, after all, he was among the movers and the shakers behind the nationally acclaimed EV program nearly 30 years ago at the now closed Northampton County High School-East.

