Chicago public health officials advise Lollapalooza attendees to test their drugs

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

A s music festival Lollapalooza started Thursday, Chicago Department of Public Health officials used the opportunity to remind attendees to test their drugs.

"Fentanyl is a strong opioid that can easily cause overdose. Test your drugs before you use, carry Narcan, and don't use alone. Call 911 if you suspect someone is overdosing," the agency's Twitter account wrote Wednesday, addressing Lollapalooza fans. "Stay safe this weekend. Fentanyl is found in cocaine, MDMA, and other drugs — not just heroin."


A building facing the plaza hosting the festival lit up its windows with a similar message: "Stay safe Lolla."

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festivalgoers are seen on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)


The city's Behavioral Health Bureau and Office of Epidemiology reported there were 5,517 opioid-related EMS responses during the first half of 2021, a 24% decrease from the same time frame in 2020. There were 467 opioid-related overdose deaths during that same period.

Still, overdose death rates involving fentanyl increased by 6%, making it the sole opioid to see an increase. Opioid-related overdose deaths are among the top drivers of the 8.8-year life expectancy gap between black and white Chicagoans, according to the Healthy Chicago 2025 report.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Festivalgoers are seen on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.


Attendees can receive fentanyl test strips and Narcan by emailing osu.cdph@cityofchicago.org.

Lollapalooza features musicians such as Metallica, Green Day, Eurovision winners Maneskin, and dozens more. The festival will end Sunday, July 31.

