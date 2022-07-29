Browns DC Joe Woods wants his linebackers to ‘look like the animals they hunt’

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum reveals what G Kevin Zeitler told him about Baltimore organization
The Baltimore Ravens beefed up their offensive line during the 2022 offseason, adding multiple key players including veteran Morgan Moses as well as rookies Tyler Linderbaum and Daniel Faalele. The unit struggled as a whole in 2021, but the additions that the team made should help solidify the group. Baltimore...
Cloud over Browns' Deshaun Watson not visible as quarterback makes memories for young fans
BEREA — When Tanner Hall and Barrett Radel lined up with a group of kids after the Browns’ first open training camp practice Saturday, they had no idea what was in store. Minutes later, they were playing rock, paper, scissors with quarterback Deshaun Watson for one of his autographed cleats. ...
Logo returns to Browns midfield, fan vote decides which one
The discussion around the Cleveland Browns logo and uniforms is always an interesting one. Technically, their helmet is their logo which has led many to say that the team doesn’t have a logo. To be fair, a picture or silhouette of Paul Brown would be awkward after he founded...
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Major Injury News
The Browns have reportedly been hit with some tough injury news on Sunday. According to a report from cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed...
Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear
The Cleveland Browns will draw criticism for acquiring Deshaun Watson amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct before awarding him a record-breaking contract that defers payment to limit financial punishment for a potential suspension this season. Despite these allegations, Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised his new quarterback's character.
Kicker and punter watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. Cleveland.com is presenting a 12-part series on the top players at every position, including kicker and punter. This year’s crop of kickers and punters includes Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Gianni Spetic, Rocky River’s...
Another NFL expert takes Baker Mayfield over Sam Darnold in Panthers' QB competition
The writing may be on the wall for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and it’s continuing to read “Baker Mayfield.”. Another league expert has thrown his two cents into the Baker bucket this week, stating Sam Darnold’s track record pales in comparison to Mayfield’s. And that man is NFL.com analyst and noted film hawk Brian Baldinger.
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Browns linebacker JOK better than OK after rookie breakout
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — All NFL rookies make mistakes, some more than others. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his fair share last season. And, several turned into highlights. The Browns wouldn't object to seeing them again. “As long as you make them at 100 miles an hour, right?" Cleveland...
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)
It is Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have an off day after an exciting open practice where the fans got their first look at this new 2022 roster. Highlights of the open practice are the top story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Browns star Myles Garrett’s early returns at camp should terrify rest of NFL
There’s no denying that Myles Garrett has established himself as one of the top defensive ends in the game today. The 26-year-old has been integral to whatever success the Cleveland Browns have achieved over the past couple of seasons, and at this point, the former first overall pick is looking to take his game to […] The post Browns star Myles Garrett’s early returns at camp should terrify rest of NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson moves on from past comments about Baker Mayfield
Back in April, Carolina Panthers wideout Robbie Anderson (Robby Anderson, at the time) made it clear that he wasn’t interested in having quarterback Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, at the time) on his team. But now that he is indeed on his team, has the air been cleared?
