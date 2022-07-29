Vermonters pony up for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

www.wcax.com
What to do: Sunday, July 31
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, July 31, 2022. With beautiful weather on tap for today, you can get the chance to pick your own sunflowers at Guillemette Farm in Shelburne. The farm says sunflowers are $2 dollars per stem. While you’re there, you can also meet with calves and feed them treats, learn more about dairy farming, and visit the farm stand.
Getting ready for Open Farm Week 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers are getting ready to welcome the public to their farms. Vermont Open Farm Week is celebrating its eighth year. Starting next Sunday, more than 50 farmers across the state will hold about 100 events to take people behind the scenes at their farms. That will...
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
YCQM July 31, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, our guest is the first woman to be named the Vermont Public Safety Commissioner, Jennifer Morrison. Also is Vermont’s red hot real estate market cooling down? We Talk with Mike Hickey, President of the the Vt. Association of Realtors. And online gamers getting hacked, we investigate what to do before it’s game over.
More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE — The billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot is off the table for New Englanders, but one lucky ticketholder won a second-tier prize worth $1 million. The ticket, sold in New Hampshire, was among 20 second-tier winning tickets sold nationwide. These prizewinners matched all five white balls – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the sixth gold ball.
New Halloween store to fill old Hannaford's building in South Burlington
New Amtrak route to New York City will also bring more New Yorkers to the Queen City. Vermont's newest Amtrak route has been running for a few days, state leaders say people are also heading from the Big Apple to here. Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday. Updated: 3...
New Nectar’s Owners Detail Plans For The Burlington Venue
Famed Burlington, Vermont music venue Nectar’s has new owners. Promoter Ed Maier is now Nectar’s managing partner and he spoke with the Burlington Free Press about the new ownership group’s plans for the legendary property. Maier has a long history in the music industry that includes founding...
Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
Iowa, Illinois win big in Friday's Mega Millions drawing
Check your numbers! The $2 million winning ticket was purchased at Big 10 Mart on Middle Road.
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday
New Amtrak route to New York City will also bring more New Yorkers to the Queen City. Vermont's newest Amtrak route has been running for a few days, state leaders say people are also heading from the Big Apple to here. New Halloween store to fill old Hannaford's building in...
Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles
Hotel bookings appear to be strong for the summer. A small bed-and-breakfast in southern Vermont tells a different story. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles.
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
New Amtrak route on track Friday for Burlington to NYC
Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo. The Essex Art League celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and its members will be the featured artists at the Champlain Valley Fair, opening in late August. New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for...
What to do: Saturday, July 30
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, July 30, 2022. Barre will be buzzing this weekend, as the Annual Barre Heritage Festival and Homecoming Days returns. The Barre Heritage Festival has been held roughly since the 1970s, and this...
2 Connecticut Mega Millions tickets sold still won big in Tuesday's drawing
NEWINGTON, Conn. — It's not the jackpot, but big prizes were still won in Connecticut during Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. Two winning Mega Millions tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, according to CT Lottery. One of those tickets won with an X3 Megaplier, making the prize $30,000. The winning ticket without the Megaplier reaps a $10,000 prize.
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
