Ahoskie, NC

WITN

Evening outage left thousands without power

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington native helps small businesses owners

Dionne Griffin McGee reflected on her time at P.S. Jones Middle School and wondered how different her life would have been if an entrepreneurial class was offered by the school. McGee did not doubt she (still) would have worked in corporate America, but the class could have helped her realize her passion for entrepreneurship and working in corporate America.
WASHINGTON, NC
obxtoday.com

Perquimans County Emergency Services now hiring part-time telecommunicators

Perquimans County Emergency Services is actively seeking certified or non-certified telecommunicators to work in their 911 Center. Those interested in applying for a part-time position may apply through the Perquimans County Manager’s Office (426-8484) or by visiting the website at https://www.perquimanscountync.gov/county-information/employment. The closing date for receipt of all applications...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Options limited for homeless seeking relief from heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high heat throughout the east has raised concerns for people without a stable place to go. Homeless shelters like Community Crossroads Center, or CCC, in Greenville have been opening earlier recently due to heat advisories, but they’re still limited in what they can do.
GREENVILLE, NC
Gates, NC
Ahoskie, NC
Halifax, NC
Virginia Business

Gambling on Hampton Roads

Roy Corby’s first job at a casino was as a dealer. Now, Corby is general manager of the $300 million Rivers Casino Portsmouth, which is on track to become the first Virginia casino to open in a permanent location. It plans to open in January 2023 at the intersection of Victory and Cavalier boulevards, off Interstate 264.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WITN

I-95 North reopens after third crash in 24 hours

HALIFAX, N.C. (WRAL) - All lanes of I-95 North were closed for about 2 hours near mile marker 160 in Halifax County on Thursday afternoon. It marks the third crash within a one-mile stretch of the highway in the last 24 hours. WRAL reports several vehicles were involved in the...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
#The Co Op#Roanoke Electric Co Op#Ev Pilot Program
wallstreetwindow.com

The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Cars
Virginia Business

Two HBCUs eye region for satellite campus

Northern Virginia economic development officials are working with Virginia’s two public historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to establish a joint satellite campus in the region that officials say would fill a gap in higher-ed offerings in Virginia’s largest population center. The presidents of Virginia State University and...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs17

3 homes, 2 cars hit in Scotland Neck drive-by shootings, police say

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Scotland Neck Police Department is investigating two shootings that officers say damaged three homes and two cars Thursday. At about 10:15 a.m., police say deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were training in Scotland Neck when they heard gunshots one street over from their location.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
cbs17

Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Edgar B. Paul

MURFREESBORO – Edgar Brinson Paul, age 90, passed away on July 27, 2022 at his home. Mr. Paul was born in Beaufort County, NC, on December 5, 1931, a son of the late Edgar Ruel and Mary Elizabeth Cox Paul. Besides his parents, Brinson was preceded in death by...
MURFREESBORO, NC

