WITN
Evening outage left thousands without power
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington native helps small businesses owners
Dionne Griffin McGee reflected on her time at P.S. Jones Middle School and wondered how different her life would have been if an entrepreneurial class was offered by the school. McGee did not doubt she (still) would have worked in corporate America, but the class could have helped her realize her passion for entrepreneurship and working in corporate America.
obxtoday.com
Perquimans County Emergency Services now hiring part-time telecommunicators
Perquimans County Emergency Services is actively seeking certified or non-certified telecommunicators to work in their 911 Center. Those interested in applying for a part-time position may apply through the Perquimans County Manager’s Office (426-8484) or by visiting the website at https://www.perquimanscountync.gov/county-information/employment. The closing date for receipt of all applications...
WITN
Options limited for homeless seeking relief from heat
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high heat throughout the east has raised concerns for people without a stable place to go. Homeless shelters like Community Crossroads Center, or CCC, in Greenville have been opening earlier recently due to heat advisories, but they’re still limited in what they can do.
U.S. 264 is officially I-587, with new exit numbers to come
Greenville, N.C. — North Carolina has a new interstate, and those who drive east from Raleigh toward Interstate 95 may have to develop some new habits. U.S. Highway 264 from I-95 in Wilson to Greenville officially became Interstate 587. It came after years of work to upgrade the highway...
Virginia Business
Gambling on Hampton Roads
Roy Corby’s first job at a casino was as a dealer. Now, Corby is general manager of the $300 million Rivers Casino Portsmouth, which is on track to become the first Virginia casino to open in a permanent location. It plans to open in January 2023 at the intersection of Victory and Cavalier boulevards, off Interstate 264.
2 Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina win $1 million
Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Charlotte area.
WITN
I-95 North reopens after third crash in 24 hours
HALIFAX, N.C. (WRAL) - All lanes of I-95 North were closed for about 2 hours near mile marker 160 in Halifax County on Thursday afternoon. It marks the third crash within a one-mile stretch of the highway in the last 24 hours. WRAL reports several vehicles were involved in the...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
Crews respond to three-story apartment complex fire in Currituck County
Around 4:30 a.m., Currituck County Fire-EMS, Corolla Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and Currituck County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 800-block of Caroline Court.
All lanes of I-95 North near Exit 160 at Rocky Mount reopen after crash
All lanes of Interstate 95 near Exit 160 are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Serious crash stops traffic on I-95 N in Halifax County, injuries reported
Halifax, N.C. — A serious crash with injuries closed the entire northbound direction of Interstate-95 in Halifax County during the Thursday morning commute. The crash was reported before 6:15 a.m. near N.C. Highway 561, southeast of Halifax. Delays were persisting at 8 a.m. even after one lane reopened. The...
Fire breaks out at laundromat in Suffolk; customer taken to hospital
Crews have responded to a fire Friday at a shopping center on N. Main Street in Suffolk.
Virginia Business
Two HBCUs eye region for satellite campus
Northern Virginia economic development officials are working with Virginia’s two public historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to establish a joint satellite campus in the region that officials say would fill a gap in higher-ed offerings in Virginia’s largest population center. The presidents of Virginia State University and...
cbs17
3 homes, 2 cars hit in Scotland Neck drive-by shootings, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Scotland Neck Police Department is investigating two shootings that officers say damaged three homes and two cars Thursday. At about 10:15 a.m., police say deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were training in Scotland Neck when they heard gunshots one street over from their location.
cbs17
Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.
cbs17
2 double drive-by shootings in 3 days leave damage in Scotland Neck, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating a second drive-by double shooting just three days after another drive-by shooting took place in the same area. The first drive-by shooting happened Thursday around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of 8th and Chestnut Street in Scotland...
Man seriously injured after being pinned by excavator in Suffolk
A man was seriously injured after being pinned by an overturned excavator in Suffolk Saturday morning.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Edgar B. Paul
MURFREESBORO – Edgar Brinson Paul, age 90, passed away on July 27, 2022 at his home. Mr. Paul was born in Beaufort County, NC, on December 5, 1931, a son of the late Edgar Ruel and Mary Elizabeth Cox Paul. Besides his parents, Brinson was preceded in death by...
Woman arrested in connection to Pine Needles Circle shooting in Portsmouth
Police arrested Brittany Hines in connection to the shooting. Hines is being charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting in commission of a felony.
