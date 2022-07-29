Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo

www.13abc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election
If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. In addition to only a handful of contested races and no issues, some voters may not even be aware that an election is being held in the middle of summer due to the continuing legal and political battle over redistricting maps.
13abc.com
Democrats Grim, Ortiz hope to represent Toledo in Ohio House
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s newly-drawn 43rd House District is considered safe for Democrats by nearly a two-to-one margin. The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary election will likely earn a seat in the General Assembly for the first time. The 43rd features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo,...
WOUB
Unprecedented Ohio legislative primary on August 2 will likely go mostly unnoticed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Nearly 1,300 candidates will vie for the chance to represent their parties this fall in a vote that usually happens in March or May, but the redistricting saga that’s dragged on for almost a year scratched that vote. This Tuesday, the primary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Ohio Republicans join four Ohio Dems in U.S. House in voting for marriage equality: Thomas Suddes
A shout-out and a standing ovation for eight Ohio members of the U.S. House — including four Ohio Republicans — who stood up to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. On July 19, by a vote of 267-157 — with 220 Democrats and 47 Republicans voting “yes”— the House passed and sent to the Senate the Respect for Marriage bill. Its Senate prospects are uncertain, but Sen. Rob Portman, a Terrace Park Republican, will co-sponsor the measure there.
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
13abc.com
Kristi Kille Interview
A close call for a Toledo woman after a stray bullet came through her front door. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
13abc.com
Dr. Michele Grim Interview
A close call for a Toledo woman after a stray bullet came through her front door. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What could happen to same-sex marriage in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would protect the legitimacy of same-sex marriage after the House of Representatives approved the legislation with bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act would require a state to recognize a marriage from elsewhere regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of […]
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio
The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results
Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
13abc.com
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
Despite renewed criticism, Gov. DeWine plans to reappoint Ohio Right to Life president to state medical board
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine intends to reappoint the president of Ohio Right to Life to the state medical board, the governor’s office has confirmed after questions about the appointment were raised by advocates for abortion rights. The groups, which earlier this month jointly penned a letter...
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Tim Ryan's GOP-friendly campaign unsettles Republicans in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A once largely unimaginable scenario has been rattling around Ohio's political scene all summer. Can Rep. Tim Ryan pull off an upset in the state's U.S. Senate race?. The Democrat is airing ads on Fox News, talking incessantly about China and promising to put "Americans first"...
Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations, but for wrongful convictions
Some victims spend decades thinking they got justice for a crime committed against them, but when new evidence proves the person sitting behind bars didn't do it — they are left without resources.
Tennessee’s embrace of conservative Michigan college sours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The president of Michigan’s Hillsdale College was riding high earlier this year when he announced plans to launch 50 charter schools in Tennessee after Gov. Bill Lee originally asked for 100. Six months later, that relationship has cooled after Hillsdale’s Larry Arnn made disparaging...
13abc.com
Box of WWII items reunited with owner's family
A close call for a Toledo woman after a stray bullet came through her front door. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
Comments / 3