Toledo, OH

Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo

13abc.com
 2 days ago
www.13abc.com

13abc.com

Democrats Grim, Ortiz hope to represent Toledo in Ohio House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s newly-drawn 43rd House District is considered safe for Democrats by nearly a two-to-one margin. The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary election will likely earn a seat in the General Assembly for the first time. The 43rd features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Four Ohio Republicans join four Ohio Dems in U.S. House in voting for marriage equality: Thomas Suddes

A shout-out and a standing ovation for eight Ohio members of the U.S. House — including four Ohio Republicans — who stood up to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. On July 19, by a vote of 267-157 — with 220 Democrats and 47 Republicans voting “yes”— the House passed and sent to the Senate the Respect for Marriage bill. Its Senate prospects are uncertain, but Sen. Rob Portman, a Terrace Park Republican, will co-sponsor the measure there.
13abc.com

Kristi Kille Interview

Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
13abc.com

Dr. Michele Grim Interview

Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
WOWK 13 News

What could happen to same-sex marriage in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would protect the legitimacy of same-sex marriage after the House of Representatives approved the legislation with bipartisan support.  The Respect for Marriage Act would require a state to recognize a marriage from elsewhere regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of […]
WTOL 11

House fire in east Toledo Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
WDTN

See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio

The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results

Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
13abc.com

Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
13abc.com

Box of WWII items reunited with owner's family

Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
