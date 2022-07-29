Rapids’ Walsh competes in Rowing Summer Nationals

WEST WINDSTOR, N.J. — Megan Walsh, a 2019 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, competed earlier this month in the U.S. Rowing Summer Nationals in West Windsor, New Jersey, finishing 10th in the open double sculls race.

Walsh, known for her action on the volleyball court, played two seasons of Division I volleyball for the University of Texas at Arlington before deciding to take her athletic career in a different direction. She transferred to the University of Oklahoma in 2021, to join their women’s rowing program and completed her first season of Big 12 competition this past spring in the first varsity eight boat.

Based on her sweep rowing performance, she was selected for the U.S. Rowing High Performance Olympic Development Camp for Sculling. After a few weeks of intensive training, she competed with veteran scullers in the Stars and Stripes Regatta in Oklahoma City and placed third in the quadruple sculls race prior to Nationals.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Walsh intends to take her rowing career as far as she can. She plans to graduate from OU next spring with a degree in finance and will continue her collegiate rowing career in graduate school.