It may be hard to believe but you can already get a taste of fall in North Carolina. Just a short (and scenic) drive from East Tennessee, you can visit two popular apple orchards. Both Sky Top Orchards and Justus Orchards are located high in the mountains giving their many varieties of apples the perfect climate to grow. Right now, the early apple varieties are ripe and ready to be picked.

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO