Ahoskie, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws

Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
WBTW News13

North Carolina near breakthrough on Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state’s Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the GOP-controlled House and Senate passed separate, bipartisan measures by […]
WITN

Options limited for homeless seeking relief from heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high heat throughout the east has raised concerns for people without a stable place to go. Homeless shelters like Community Crossroads Center, or CCC, in Greenville have been opening earlier recently due to heat advisories, but they’re still limited in what they can do.
GREENVILLE, NC
North Carolina State
Woodland, NC
Ahoskie, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lewiston Woodville, NC
Ahoskie, NC
WRAL

$200 million in small business loans coming to North Carolina

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. $200 million in small business loans coming to North Carolina. More than $200 million in small business loans is coming to North Carolina as part...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Roanoke Electric Co-op offers EV purchase program

AHOSKIE – When Roanoke Electric Cooperative announced last year that it would be offering prospective electric vehicle owners up to $5,000 towards purchasing an EV, it was to assist the first 17 low-to-moderate-income member-owners. However, the co-op is ramping up its EV Pilot Program once again, opening this offer...
AHOSKIE, NC
Roy Cooper
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bridge designed to avoid flooded road opens on N.C. coast

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened another bridge on the Outer Banks on Thursday that will allow residents and tourists to avoid an often washed-out route that is the sole link between the barrier islands and the mainland. The Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge opened...
RODANTHE, NC
knoxvillemoms.com

North Carolina Apple Picking and Orchards

It may be hard to believe but you can already get a taste of fall in North Carolina. Just a short (and scenic) drive from East Tennessee, you can visit two popular apple orchards. Both Sky Top Orchards and Justus Orchards are located high in the mountains giving their many varieties of apples the perfect climate to grow. Right now, the early apple varieties are ripe and ready to be picked.
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington native helps small businesses owners

Dionne Griffin McGee reflected on her time at P.S. Jones Middle School and wondered how different her life would have been if an entrepreneurial class was offered by the school. McGee did not doubt she (still) would have worked in corporate America, but the class could have helped her realize her passion for entrepreneurship and working in corporate America.
WASHINGTON, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. — A day after Connor Harney received anonymous text messages asking him to retract his signature from a petition to qualify Green Party candidates for the November ballot in North Carolina, he said unidentified canvassers brought their “attempts to interfere with democracy” to his doorstep.
WITN

Evening outage left thousands without power

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Something brewing in Elizabeth City

Editor’s Note: Ken Watlington’s “People & Places” series in July will be part of his “Brew To You” series. The “Brew To You” tour highlights the impact craft breweries are making across Eastern North Carolina. ===== ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The beer scene is becoming more than a regional attraction in Elizabeth City. You […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Where does all the lottery ticket money go?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools. The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Advanced Auto Parts among companies pulling out of N.C. incentive deals

32 companies received JDIG incentives in 2021, most of which will last 12 years, totally $1.2 billion taxpayer dollars. N.C.'s corporate income tax rate is scheduled to reaches zero in 2029. Advance Auto Parts is one of the latest companies to back out of an incentives package that North Carolina...
