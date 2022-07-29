ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boil water notice issued for some North Lee Water customers

By Emily Leonard
wtva.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Government to reimburse some in three local counties for new storm shelters

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the government will reimburse some people in Clay, Lowndes and Monroe counties for some of the cost of building a new storm shelter or safe room. Those three local counties are among eight statewide that are part of...
wtva.com

Vandals attack Pontotoc County neighborhood, destroying over 30 mailboxes and damaging an SUV

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- One Pontotoc county neighborhood was severely vandalized. More than 30 mailboxes in the Endville community were damaged as well as an SUV. Vandalizing a mailbox is a federal crime. The U.S. Postal Inspectors and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office is investigating. Sheriff Leo mask says his deputies are gathering surveillance video from the houses that were hit.
WJTV 12

MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Wtva
wtva.com

Contagious outbreak at local humane society

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society will offer only limited services on Saturday, July 30, after a contagious outbreak on Friday. A social media post Friday afternoon says the shelter closed Friday afternoon for a deep clean after identifying cases of parvo. The Shelter will open on Saturday...
wcbi.com

A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to a drug charge

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to an drug charge. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson pulled over Darin Scott Stanphill for careless driving in the Banner Community. Apparently, deputies found a large quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. Stanphill was arrested and charged with trafficking...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Accident slowed traffic Friday morning at downtown intersection

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident slows traffic this morning in downtown Columbus. A tree service truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Main and 4th Streets. People inside the SUV did have non-life-threatening injuries. Columbus police are investigating the crash.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus at a loss on loitering crowds

All the man wanted was a late night, three-egg omelet from Waffle House. He was standing in the Columbus restaurant’s parking lot last Saturday, waiting on his food. “I heard two shots, and it was loud,” the witness, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, told The Dispatch. “I thought it was firecrackers, but when I turned around everybody was laying on the ground. Then it was just a cluster of shots.”
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Identifying red flags, inclusion both key to curbing threats

With the reality that a school shooting could happen anywhere in the United States or anytime, there is also the reality many forget: The shooter could be anyone. Spotting the warning signs and being proactive in stopping potential violence is crucial. Mississippi State University Associate Professor and Director of the...
Magnolia State Live

Drug bust nets 38 arrests for one Mississippi Narcotics Unit

Over the last few weeks, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, has conducted numerous investigations of illicit narcotics, being sold, or possessed in Lafayette County. As a result of those investigations, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted Operation Tough on Drugs on Tuesday, July 26.
Commercial Dispatch

Man found injured in overturned car, dies at hospital

Police are investigating an early Friday morning death in East Columbus that is being investigated as a homicide. Officers responded just before 6 a.m. to a reported automobile accident on Shannon Avenue near Lehmberg Road. When first responders arrived, they found the overturned vehicle’s driver trapped, a police department press release said.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Attorneys in golden triangle offer services for family law matters

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The 14TH Chancery Court District is helping people navigate the legal system. Attorneys from across the Golden Triangle offered services for family law matters. Dozens showed up to the in-person clinic at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse to get assistance with upcoming cases. 14th Chancery Court District Judge Paula...
wtva.com

Columbus police investigate possible homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Police are investigating a deadly incident Friday morning in Columbus. Chief Fred Shelton says it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Shannon Avenue. According to Chief Shelton, the victim died from what appeared to be a stab wound. Officers arrived to find a car crashed on the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Agents intercept meth shipment in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- On Wednesday, officers with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office helped state narcotics agents intercept a U-P-S package containing illegal drugs. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the package contained 8.1 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. Hawkins says he expects to announce an arrest soon. The investigation is being...

Comments / 0

Community Policy