Boil water notice issued for some North Lee Water customers

wtva.com
Government to reimburse some in three local counties for new storm shelters
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the government will reimburse some people in Clay, Lowndes and Monroe counties for some of the cost of building a new storm shelter or safe room. Those three local counties are among eight statewide that are part of...
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
wtva.com
Vandals attack Pontotoc County neighborhood, destroying over 30 mailboxes and damaging an SUV
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- One Pontotoc county neighborhood was severely vandalized. More than 30 mailboxes in the Endville community were damaged as well as an SUV. Vandalizing a mailbox is a federal crime. The U.S. Postal Inspectors and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office is investigating. Sheriff Leo mask says his deputies are gathering surveillance video from the houses that were hit.
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
wtva.com
Contagious outbreak at local humane society
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society will offer only limited services on Saturday, July 30, after a contagious outbreak on Friday. A social media post Friday afternoon says the shelter closed Friday afternoon for a deep clean after identifying cases of parvo. The Shelter will open on Saturday...
wcbi.com
A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to a drug charge
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to an drug charge. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson pulled over Darin Scott Stanphill for careless driving in the Banner Community. Apparently, deputies found a large quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. Stanphill was arrested and charged with trafficking...
mississippifreepress.org
Watermelon Carnival Brings Community Fun to Water Valley, Celebrates Decades-Spanning History
Every year, Water Valley native Hal Vaughn makes the drive out to the Grenada Reservoir Spillway to spend the day fishing for shad to take home with him. He, however, does not eat the shad or even use them as catfish bait as is a common practice among fishermen. Instead,...
wcbi.com
Accident slowed traffic Friday morning at downtown intersection
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident slows traffic this morning in downtown Columbus. A tree service truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Main and 4th Streets. People inside the SUV did have non-life-threatening injuries. Columbus police are investigating the crash.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus at a loss on loitering crowds
All the man wanted was a late night, three-egg omelet from Waffle House. He was standing in the Columbus restaurant’s parking lot last Saturday, waiting on his food. “I heard two shots, and it was loud,” the witness, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, told The Dispatch. “I thought it was firecrackers, but when I turned around everybody was laying on the ground. Then it was just a cluster of shots.”
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Commercial Dispatch
Identifying red flags, inclusion both key to curbing threats
With the reality that a school shooting could happen anywhere in the United States or anytime, there is also the reality many forget: The shooter could be anyone. Spotting the warning signs and being proactive in stopping potential violence is crucial. Mississippi State University Associate Professor and Director of the...
Drug bust nets 38 arrests for one Mississippi Narcotics Unit
Over the last few weeks, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, has conducted numerous investigations of illicit narcotics, being sold, or possessed in Lafayette County. As a result of those investigations, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted Operation Tough on Drugs on Tuesday, July 26.
Famous Mississippi shoe store closing current location to open a bigger store
A popular shoe store in Mississippi is closing its current location this month but reopening in a different spot. When many small businesses in Mississippi are struggling to keep their doors open right now, we are happy to report that one popular Mississippi retail shoe store is thriving.
Commercial Dispatch
Man found injured in overturned car, dies at hospital
Police are investigating an early Friday morning death in East Columbus that is being investigated as a homicide. Officers responded just before 6 a.m. to a reported automobile accident on Shannon Avenue near Lehmberg Road. When first responders arrived, they found the overturned vehicle’s driver trapped, a police department press release said.
More than $36,000 in lawn mowers stolen from Mississippi business
Police are searching for suspects after more than $36,000 in lawn mowers were stolen from a Mississippi business. WCBI News in Columbus reports that the lawn mowers were stolen from the Four Seasons Farm and Garden Center on Alabama Street in Columbus. Officials suspect that the person or persons who...
wcbi.com
Attorneys in golden triangle offer services for family law matters
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The 14TH Chancery Court District is helping people navigate the legal system. Attorneys from across the Golden Triangle offered services for family law matters. Dozens showed up to the in-person clinic at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse to get assistance with upcoming cases. 14th Chancery Court District Judge Paula...
wtva.com
Columbus police investigate possible homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Police are investigating a deadly incident Friday morning in Columbus. Chief Fred Shelton says it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Shannon Avenue. According to Chief Shelton, the victim died from what appeared to be a stab wound. Officers arrived to find a car crashed on the...
wtva.com
Agents intercept meth shipment in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- On Wednesday, officers with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office helped state narcotics agents intercept a U-P-S package containing illegal drugs. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the package contained 8.1 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. Hawkins says he expects to announce an arrest soon. The investigation is being...
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping – holding juvenile against her will
A Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping, accused of holding a juvenile against her will. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office reports that a juvenile was reported missing and was believed to be walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and...
thelocalvoice.net
Grenada Man Arrested After Allegedly Videoing Himself Killing Kittens on Molly Barr Road in Oxford
On July 25, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report related to a video of a male recording himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road. After investigation, Carl Travis Jr., 18, of Grenada, Mississippi was issued a warrant on the charge of felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
