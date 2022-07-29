Laurens Co. Schools conduct post-crisis reunification training

www.foxcarolina.com
Related
FOX Carolina
Bans Off Our Bodies protest
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. |. Greenville Police are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. How the SCDOT chooses the roads...
How One Rural South Carolina School District is Tackling the In-School Therapist Shortage
Christina Cody has a tireless, we-can-make-it-work attitude. No matter the problem, she’s the kind of person who will offer up ideas one after another until she finds one that works. Cody is a health and wellness specialist for Cherokee County Schools, a small, rural school district in the northwestern part of South Carolina. Over the […]
FOX Carolina
Crime down in Buncombe Co.
Jarvis Robertson takes a look at how the new walking bridge in Mauldin is coming along. A man accused of firing shots at Greenville Police is in jail. Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
Greenville Co. officials reopen Conestee Park following search for suspect
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said Conestee Park was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon while authorities search for a wanted suspect. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:09 a.m. deputies receives a call about an endangered missing person. The person went missing from the area of West Belvede Road and […]
golaurens.com
New Veterans Affairs and Voter Registration and Elections building becomes a reality
Laurens County recently celebrated its new Veterans Affairs and Voter Registration and Elections building. In what was once a grocery store, the new location on Bolt Drive, gives both the VA and Voter Registration and Elections, more space to operate. Both had previously been located in the Historic Courthouse on the square.
1 dead following argument in Waterloo, deputies investigating
WATERLOO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning death in Waterloo. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Burton Creekside Road around 8:50 a.m. for an argument that ended in death. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Ronald K. Dunaway, from Waterloo. He was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
FOX Carolina
SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Laurens County
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. P.A.W.S to celebrate universal birthday of rescue dogs
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a birthday celebration paw-ty for all rescue dogs. Anderson County P.A.W.S is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America in partnership with Baby Doge to celebrate Dogust first, the universal birthday for all rescue dogs. Celebrations are being hosted in more than...
Cunningham to announce Lieutenant Governor pick Monday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night. Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night. “I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter. The […]
FOX Carolina
OSHA investigating workplace death
SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire...
Comments / 0