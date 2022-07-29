Hittin’ The Town: Wood County Museum

www.13abc.com
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System. 13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30. 13abc was not given a...
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo
A close call for a Toledo woman after a stray bullet came through her front door. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
Toledo neighborhood alleyway cleaned up after overgrown with weeds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors living on Woodland Avenue in Toledo said they've dealt with issues in their area for years, like an overgrown alleyway, with no answers or action. Following WTOL 11's previous coverage of the alleyway, people living nearby said Engage Toledo came out to take care of it.
Feel Good Friday: Toledo students on TOP
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Though school is still out for a few more weeks, that doesn’t mean students are slacking off. In fact, there’s a group of Toledo teens that is using this time out of class to do good in the community. They are members of the...
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
New bridge links parks and people on future riverwalk
A bike/pedestrian bridge over Main Street, connecting Glass City Metropark and International Park in East Toledo, is officially open. Metroparks Commissioner Lera Doneghy and East Toledo Family Center Executive Director Jodi Gross cut the ribbon to the bridge July 21. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, TMACOG vice-president for transportation Dave Gedeon...
Otsego lauds Koch, welcomes O’Shea as superintendent
TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools said goodbye — but not farewell — to the man who has led the district for the last 10 years. Wednesday’s board of education meeting was the last for Adam Koch as superintendent. His resignation was effective Sunday. Koch has accepted...
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Crash on White St. & South Ravine Parkway, telephone pole hit
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on White St. and South Ravine Parkway after midnight, Sunday morning. Two vehicles were involved and one hit a telephone pole, TPD told 13abc. Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were advising bystanders on scene...
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support
Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.
Jumbo Visits Toledo!
1880: Jumbo the Elephant makes his Toledo debut. The giant circus performer was showcased at the beginning of each performance in Ring Number One, right after the Triumphal Pageant and Grant Entrée. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen
NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel
Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase
COMMISSIONERS … Two of the Fulton County Commissioners discuss matters pertaining to a bid received for the water boost pump station upgrade. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, July 26t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Family of man indicted in decades-old Toledo murder case speaks out
Toledo police add 3rd ShotSpotter zone
The third ShotSpotter zone went live at 1 p.m. Thursday. Its location in east Toledo was determined by crime data, police say.
