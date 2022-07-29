Post No. 60 competitive, but eliminated

BURNSVILLE — Oh, what could have been for the Grand Rapids American Legion Post No. 60 baseball team.

The young Rapids squad was in control in all three games it played at the Minnesota State American Legion Baseball Tournament at Burnsville on Thursday and Friday, but late breakdowns cost Post No. 60 two of the three games.

Thus, Grand Rapids won one of three games at the state tournament in pool play but it wasn’t enough to advance to the championship round of he tournament as Post No. 60 was eliminated.

“We played very well; we had a couple bad innings in two of the games that cost us two ball games,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “We could have been 3-0; we were three outs away from being the No. 1 seed in our pool and we couldn’t shut the door. That’s why Mankato is rated so high and why they took second in the state in high school. They are a solid baseball team and nobody gave them the game that we did.

“We were close but no cigar.”

Following are results of games in the state tournament:

Game No. 1

Grand Rapids 2

Edina 1

Grand Rapids opened the tournament with an exciting 2-1 victory over Edina.

Post No. 60 trailed 1-0 entering the top of the seventh inning but Kyler Miller doubled with one out and he advanced on a single by Klous Jones. Jones advanced to second on the play on the throw from the outfield. David Wohlers then made Edina pay as he ripped a double to score both runners and give Post No. 60 its first lead of the game.

Easton Sjostrand then shut down Edina in the bottom of the seventh to finish his complete game victory. In his seven innings of work, he allowed one run on nine hits while not issuing a walk nor striking out a hitter.

Wohlers finished with two hits with the double and drove in two runs and Miller was 3-for-3 with three doubles and a run scored.

“Easton pounded the zone and we scored enough to win,” said Kinnunen. “That was the recipe and it worked to perfection in that game. Both pitchers pounded the zone as the game only took an hour and 15 minutes so it was a very well-played games by both ball clubs.”

GR 000 000 2— 2 7 0

E 001 000 0— 1 9 0

Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (W); 2B-Kyler Miller 3, David Wohlers.

Game No. 2

Minneapolis Lakers 3

Grand Rapids 2

The Minneapolis Lakers tipped Grand Rapids in the second game on Thursday by a 3-2 score.

Post No. 60 had just four hits but it had plenty of base runners but could not come up with the clutch hit as it stranded 12 runners on base.

Tyler Norgard turned in an outstanding effort on the mound for Grand Rapids in the loss. He pitched six innings, allowing three runs – two of which were earned – on four hits while walking four and striking out three. Two of his four walks came around to score.

Dominic Broberg had a single and a run scored for Post No. 60 and Kyler Miller had a single and a RBI. David Wohlers and Easton Sjostrand also added singles.

“We left an average of just about two guys left on base per inning,” said Kinnunen. “Six of them were in scoring position. Any inning in that game where we get one key base hit, then we win the game. We were right there and couldn’t get the big hit. It was very disappointing, especially the two runs that scored that got on base b walks. They came back to bite us.”

GR 000 100 1— 2 4 1

ML 201 000 0— 3 4 2

Grand Rapids: Tyler Norgard (L).

Game No. 3

Mankato National 7

Grand Rapids 6

In game No. 3, Post No. 60 led 6-3 entering the top of the seventh inning only to watch Mankato National score four runs to take a 7-6 lead.

Grand Rapids was unable to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning as Mankato held on for the win.

Dominic Broberg started on the mound for Post No. 60 and pitched well until he had to leave the game due to the pitch count rule with one out in the top of the seventh inning with two runners on base and Grand Rapids leading by three runs.

Then disaster struck. Klous Jones came on in relief and faced three hitters, allowing a hit and two walks, pulling Mankato to within 6-5 with the bases loaded and still just one out.

Nolan Svatos came on to pitch and got the first hitter on a fly out for the second out of the inning. However, Mankato then took the lead for the first time in the game on a two-run single.

Post No. 60 got the tying run on first base in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t do any more as Mankato took the win.

“We gave them every run that they scored,” lamented Kinnunen. “Hopefully we learn from that; we are really young and this big tournament experience should help us tremendously down the road. Our last two pitchers, we finished with a ninth grader and a 10th grader.”

MN 200 001 4— 7 4 1

GR 500 010 0— 6 8 3

Grand Rapids: Dominic Broberg, Klous Jones (7th) (L), Nolan Svatos (7).