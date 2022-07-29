ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Rapids VFW team beats Hibbing

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Grand Rapids Herald Review
Grand Rapids Herald Review
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing VFW baseball team had their chances early, but after not taking advantage of them, the stranded runners came back to bite them in the end.

Post 1221 had two runners on in each of the first three innings, but Hibbing couldn’t get the clutch hit to drive them in.

Grand Rapids, however, did get some clutch hits and held on for an 8-7 victory in the District 8 Tournament Monday at Bob Streetar Field.

Hibbing left two runners on base in each of the first, second and third innings, which would eventually come back to haunt Post 1221.

The loss ended Hibbing’s season, but at least Post 1221 didn’t go down without a fight.

“In almost every game in this tournament, we’ve had the bases loaded numerous times,” Hibbing co-coach Chris Zubich said. “That’s the game of baseball. Everyone wants to get that hit.

“Somebody has to clutch up and get that one. It’s always a good thing to get baserunners on. Now that they’re on, someone has to do something with it.”

In the meantime, Grand Rapids scored twice in the third as Klous Jones hit an RBI double while Dom Broberg added a sacrifice fly.

Post 222 came back to tie it with two runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Dane Mammenga, which was a fly ball lost in the sun. The second run scored on a balk.

“Anytime you can answer back is huge,” Zubich said.

Post 1720 broke the tie in the fourth as Devin Kinkel had an RBI single, and Kyler Miller hit a sacrifice fly.

Grand Rapids added to its lead with three in the fifth.

One scored on a wild pitch, another on a balk and one more on an error.

Post 1720 got an insurance run in the sixth, scoring on another error.

“Looking back at the game, overall, we only had two errors,” Zubich said. “We played clean baseball. We had a flukey play where our catcher lost sight of it at the backstop, and our pitcher tried to do too much.

“Nobody covered home, so we kind of gave them that run. It’s those little things that we could clean up and be on the winning side of that one.”

Hibbing rallied in the seventh, scoring five times.

The inning started with a walk to Kody Birmes, then Logan Gietzen singled. Logan Maxwell singled home a run. A walk to Ryder Petrie loaded the bases.

Ethan Eskeli kept the inning going with an RBI single. That was followed by an RBI ground out from Edric Cardona.

With two outs, Adam Vinopal singled home two runs and it was 8-7.

The inning ended when Post 1720’s relief pitcher Broberg got the next hitter to pop out to end the game.

Even so, it was a gallant comeback effort by Hibbing.

“We went down fighting,” Zubich said. “You always ask for that. Until the last out, keep playing the game. We had base runners on in each inning. It was a matter of clutching up and getting that hit.

“I tip my hat to our guys for getting the bat on the ball. We had numerous hits and scored some runs off of their ace, who pitches on the Legion team. We were able to put a scare into them. We made them make some decisions.”

Maxwell started on the mound for Hibbing, tossing 4 2/3 innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out one and walked four. Birmes worked 1 1/3 innings, walking three.

“Logan pitched a gem of a game,” Zubich said. “That’s a good-hitting team over there. He limited them to seven hits, scattered all throughout the game. We had a few plays we could have made to minimize the damage that let it get to that 8-2 mark.

“If we make a play or two, it’s a tighter game, or maybe we’re up a run in the seventh.”

Ero Lamppa started for Grand Rapids. He worked six innings, giving up six hits and striking out five. He walked nine. Dom Broberg worked one inning, giving up two hits. He struck out one.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota

COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area. 
COOK, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam

There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 24, charged with fatally shooting father in northern Minnesota cabin

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his father in the back of the head last weekend at a cabin in northern Minnesota.  Ronald Bzdok, of Buffalo, is charged in Aitkin County with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his 62-year-old father, who is also from Buffalo.  According to a criminal complaint, the father was last heard from on Saturday, a day after he went to his cabin in Fleming Township with his 24-year-old son. The father was reported missing four days later after his other son went to the cabin and found no...
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Son in custody after father found fatally shot inside northern Minnesota cabin

AITKIN, Minn. – A Buffalo man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of his father, who was found dead inside his northern Minnesota cabin.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says the 62-year-old father, also from Buffalo, was reported missing on July 26 after he hadn't been heard from in three days.The father and his 24-year-old son had gone up to their cabin in Aitkin County on July 22. The father's other son went to the cabin after making "numerous unanswered calls," and found no vehicles around, and the cabin's main door padlocked.Deputies were called in to search around the cabin, and soon saw a dead man inside through a window. After a search warrant was granted, investigators went inside and confirmed the victim was the father, who had "a single gunshot wound to the back of the head." The 24-year-old son is awaiting criminal charges in the Aitkin County Jail. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.    
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
perfectduluthday.com

Last issue of the Duluth Herald

Forty years ago today — July 30, 1982 — the Duluth Herald newspaper was published for the last time. The first issue was published April 9, 1888, and its cover appeared as artwork on the final edition. In 1929 the owners of the Herald purchased the Duluth News...
DULUTH, MN
lptv.org

Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis

27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.
NEVIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Three injured in hit-and-run in Duluth, 1 arrested

DULUTH, Minn. -- Three people were injured early Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Duluth.Duluth police say that officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 4th Street around 12:15 a.m. A 53-year-old man suffered a broken leg, a 41-year-old man had minor injuries, and another 53-year-old man suffered unknown injuries.St. Louis County Deputies located a suspect vehicle a short while later. A 29-year-old woman was arrested without incident and booked into St. Louis County Jail pending charges that include first-degree assault and criminal vehicular operation.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Rbi
Bring Me The News

Son arrested after man, 62, found shot dead in rural Minnesota cabin

A man was found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin on Tuesday, with his son subsequently arrested in connection with the discovery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office received a missing person report Tuesday regarding Daniel Bzdok, 62, of Buffalo, Minnesota, who had left for his Fleming Township cabin last Friday with his 24-year-old son, and was last heard from on Saturday.
BUFFALO, MN
cbs3duluth.com

4 law enforcement officers injured during Iron Range standoff

VIRGINIA, MN -- Four law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries during a standoff in Virginia Friday. According to Virginia Police, it happened just before 10 a.m. on the 300 block of 1st St. North. A resident reported a man they didn’t know broke into their home and barricaded themselves in...
VIRGINIA, MN
Grand Rapids Herald Review

Grand Rapids Herald Review

Grand Rapids, MN
66
Followers
90
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapid Herald Review is the premier source for local news coverage for Itsasca County and Grand Rapids, MN dating back to 1896. Publishing on Sundays and Wednesdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.grandrapidsmn.com

 https://www.grandrapidsmn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy