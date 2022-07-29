Rapids VFW team beats Hibbing

GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing VFW baseball team had their chances early, but after not taking advantage of them, the stranded runners came back to bite them in the end.

Post 1221 had two runners on in each of the first three innings, but Hibbing couldn’t get the clutch hit to drive them in.

Grand Rapids, however, did get some clutch hits and held on for an 8-7 victory in the District 8 Tournament Monday at Bob Streetar Field.

Hibbing left two runners on base in each of the first, second and third innings, which would eventually come back to haunt Post 1221.

The loss ended Hibbing’s season, but at least Post 1221 didn’t go down without a fight.

“In almost every game in this tournament, we’ve had the bases loaded numerous times,” Hibbing co-coach Chris Zubich said. “That’s the game of baseball. Everyone wants to get that hit.

“Somebody has to clutch up and get that one. It’s always a good thing to get baserunners on. Now that they’re on, someone has to do something with it.”

In the meantime, Grand Rapids scored twice in the third as Klous Jones hit an RBI double while Dom Broberg added a sacrifice fly.

Post 222 came back to tie it with two runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Dane Mammenga, which was a fly ball lost in the sun. The second run scored on a balk.

“Anytime you can answer back is huge,” Zubich said.

Post 1720 broke the tie in the fourth as Devin Kinkel had an RBI single, and Kyler Miller hit a sacrifice fly.

Grand Rapids added to its lead with three in the fifth.

One scored on a wild pitch, another on a balk and one more on an error.

Post 1720 got an insurance run in the sixth, scoring on another error.

“Looking back at the game, overall, we only had two errors,” Zubich said. “We played clean baseball. We had a flukey play where our catcher lost sight of it at the backstop, and our pitcher tried to do too much.

“Nobody covered home, so we kind of gave them that run. It’s those little things that we could clean up and be on the winning side of that one.”

Hibbing rallied in the seventh, scoring five times.

The inning started with a walk to Kody Birmes, then Logan Gietzen singled. Logan Maxwell singled home a run. A walk to Ryder Petrie loaded the bases.

Ethan Eskeli kept the inning going with an RBI single. That was followed by an RBI ground out from Edric Cardona.

With two outs, Adam Vinopal singled home two runs and it was 8-7.

The inning ended when Post 1720’s relief pitcher Broberg got the next hitter to pop out to end the game.

Even so, it was a gallant comeback effort by Hibbing.

“We went down fighting,” Zubich said. “You always ask for that. Until the last out, keep playing the game. We had base runners on in each inning. It was a matter of clutching up and getting that hit.

“I tip my hat to our guys for getting the bat on the ball. We had numerous hits and scored some runs off of their ace, who pitches on the Legion team. We were able to put a scare into them. We made them make some decisions.”

Maxwell started on the mound for Hibbing, tossing 4 2/3 innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out one and walked four. Birmes worked 1 1/3 innings, walking three.

“Logan pitched a gem of a game,” Zubich said. “That’s a good-hitting team over there. He limited them to seven hits, scattered all throughout the game. We had a few plays we could have made to minimize the damage that let it get to that 8-2 mark.

“If we make a play or two, it’s a tighter game, or maybe we’re up a run in the seventh.”

Ero Lamppa started for Grand Rapids. He worked six innings, giving up six hits and striking out five. He walked nine. Dom Broberg worked one inning, giving up two hits. He struck out one.