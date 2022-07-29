ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

One flown to hospital after crash on I-80 in Clearfield County

By Rian Bossler
 2 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County.

A car crashed into the back of a tractor trailer where one man was flown to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the Lawrence Township Fire Department Assistant Chief. Clearfield EMS is also on scene.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes 2.4 miles west of Exit 111 near Penfield, according to 511PA . A lane restriction is reportedly in place.

    Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-80. 7-29-22.
    Helicopter lands at scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-80. 7-29-22.

Details remain limited at this time. We have a reporter on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WTAJ

Car and train collision in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, P.a (WTAJ) – Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train in Curwensville that happened on Monday. Curwensville Fire Department was called to the scene of a collision between a train and a car just before 11:30 a.m. on July 25. It was reported the driver of the car was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
