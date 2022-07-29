The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

www.metrotimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
deadlinedetroit.com
Artist returns from brink of death with series inspired by Detroit streetscapes
Downtown Detroit and the city beyond serve as inspiration for a New York artist's first body of work since a bout of Covid put him in a monthslong coma from which doctors did not expect he'd recover. The New York Times this weekend covered New York-based José Parlá's lengthy journey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
mycitymag.com
New Place, Same Great Food
There’s a place in Fenton where all the meats are cooked “low and slow” and the results are absolutely delicious. Beale St. Smokehouse BBQ recently moved to a new location, the former John’s Pizzeria & Restaurant. Co-owned by Phil Canup and his daughter Lisa Reading, the eatery has been serving real Memphis-style slow-smoked pork, brisket, ribs and chicken since 2006.
dbusiness.com
Hollywood Casino at Greektown Announces New Chef, Renovations, and Menu Selections
Hollywood Casino at Greektown in downtown Detroit has named a new executive chef, Chef Petro Drakopoulous, while introducing new renovations and menu offerings. In addition, two upcoming and as-yet-unnamed restaurants are coming to Hollywood Casino. The 25-year food and beverage industry veteran helms all of the restaurant and culinary operations...
RELATED PEOPLE
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
MetroTimes
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
On Sunday, polo fans gathered for the 2nd Annual Polo and Pretty Women event at the Detroit Polo Club in Howell. Hosted by Dave's Community Choice Development Corporation, this charity event featured an elite Polo Match, a fashion show featuring several of Detroit's up and coming designers, and a day party.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
‘Rockin the Rivers’ Free Concert Series Every Thursday in August
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. For more information about the Rockin the Rivers visit their website porthuronrec.com/events/rockin-the-rivers. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and...
MetroTimes
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
After being on hiatus since 2019 due to the pandemic, Detroit’s Mo Pop music festival returned over the weekend, held for the first time in Hart Plaza due to construction in its former home at West Riverfront Park. The lineup included plenty of indie rock, pop, and hip-hop, including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
Detroit News
Detroit church looks back at 100 years
Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
MetroTimes
Detroit Land Bank Authority seeks buyer to preserve home of civil rights advocate Sarah E. Ray
A piece of Detroit’s civil rights history could be sold for just $1. The Detroit Land Bank Authority is seeking a buyer for the home of unsung activist Sarah E. Ray, who helped desegregate the famed Boblo boats in 1948. Potential buyers must present a proposal to preserve or reimagine the disheveled home and an adjacent lot in Ray's honor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Greektown Heritage Fest is back in Downtown Detroit on Saturday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit is hosting its third annual Greektown Heritage Festival today after a two-year hiatus. The event is free to all attendees and runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Monroe St between Beaubien and St. Antoine in Downtown Detroit. It first launched in 2018 to celebrate the neighborhood's Greek heritage.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
Today, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations.
chevydetroit.com
Waterfront Dining In Metro Detroit
There’s something simply quintessential about enjoying a tasty meal in front of a breathtaking waterfront, especially when summer comes around. Soak up the warm summer breeze and watch the boats as they pass by, all while indulging in deletable Metro Detroit cuisine. It just doesn’t get much better than that. Here are the spots you need to check out…
Comments / 1