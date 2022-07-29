www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Related
warrenrecord.com
Richardson awarded Triangle North Healthcare Foundation Scholarship
Katelyn Richardson, 2022 graduate of Warren Early College High School, has been awarded a $10,000 academic scholarship from Triangle North Healthcare Foundation. Richardson, who will attend Winston-Salem State University and major in Nursing, is one of four high school graduates in the region to receive the award. The scholarships were...
WITN
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - “Free James Richardson” was one of many chants heard outside of the Pitt County Courthouse on Saturday. In 2009, Andrew Kirby and Landon Blackley were shot and killed during a drive-by shooting outside of a Greenville bar called The Other Place. Richardson, who...
WITN
More than $4,000 donated to injured sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County was presented with $4,240 in donations from the Sheriff’s Office. The money came from a raffle of two handguns and private donations. Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on patrol back in April when she was hit head-on by...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Circle is unbroken
AHOSKIE – Harold Miller has come full circle. The former high school auto mechanics teacher who has driven and repaired gas-powered vehicles since his teenage years can now been seen on the highways and back roads of the Roanoke-Chowan area – and beyond – behind the wheel of an electric vehicle (EV). That fact shouldn’t come as a big surprise as, after all, he was among the movers and the shakers behind the nationally acclaimed EV program nearly 30 years ago at the now closed Northampton County High School-East.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edenton-Chowan schools host back-to-school bash
The event According to will take place on August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all students of Chowan County.
Fugitive Wanted for June Murder in Harrisburg Captured in North Carolina
HARRISBURG, PA – A man wanted for a June murder in Harrisburg has been captured...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Please keep the legacy of Don Upchurch alive
I was recently informed that the radio station had been sold yet again. I wanted to make the new owners aware of how much the local station is appreciated by the community. What concerns me most is the heritage and the actual honorary name of the current studio. My late husband, Don Upchurch, was a local historian and broadcaster that dedicated 54 years of service to local radio and the community. He attended Atlantic Broadcast College after high school and immediately came back to work his beloved radio.
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs17
2 double drive-by shootings in 3 days leave damage in Scotland Neck, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating a second drive-by double shooting just three days after another drive-by shooting took place in the same area. The first drive-by shooting happened Thursday around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of 8th and Chestnut Street in Scotland...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Edgar B. Paul
MURFREESBORO – Edgar Brinson Paul, age 90, passed away on July 27, 2022 at his home. Mr. Paul was born in Beaufort County, NC, on December 5, 1931, a son of the late Edgar Ruel and Mary Elizabeth Cox Paul. Besides his parents, Brinson was preceded in death by...
cbs17
3 homes, 2 cars hit in Scotland Neck drive-by shootings, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Scotland Neck Police Department is investigating two shootings that officers say damaged three homes and two cars Thursday. At about 10:15 a.m., police say deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were training in Scotland Neck when they heard gunshots one street over from their location.
WITN
Community spread of COVID-19 remains high in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of Eastern North Carolina is under a high risk for community spread of Covid-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Friday’s map shows that all of WITN’s viewing area is at high risk. That includes Bertie County, which was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greenville murder suspect arrested in Pennsylvania
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Idn Arrington in June. Andre’vious Ni’ja Spencer, 18, of Greenville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg, Pa. Arrington was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent shooting on Kennedy Circle on June 15. Carlos Cox, 18, was […]
Back-to-school giveaway event coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 13, from 11 AM – 2 PM, the Generation Y Center is holding a Back to School Giveaway event. The event is aimed at school-age youth and teens. It will be held at the ENC Training Center at 101 West 14th St in Greenville. For more information call 252-347-2155.
cbs17
Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Two in critical condition after back-and-forth shooting in Nash County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Nash County Friday. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a group of people were at Trip City at 4609 Red Road outside of Red Oak when Antonio Richardson, 31, pulled a gun and shot Ray Richardson, 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Centenarian Celebration
AHOSKIE – Alma Cotton Taylor celebrated her 100th birthday here July 26 at Accordius Health at Creekside Care with her family, friends, and staff of Creekside. When asked what she wanted for her birthday, Taylor clapped her hands, smiled, and said, “chocolate cake, Pepsi Cola, and of course someone needs to dance.”
wcti12.com
Pitt County Missing Teen
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported Miangel Manning, 16, missing at 12 PM. According to the Sheriff's Office, Miangel was last seen in the Belvoir area of Pitt County. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (252) 830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers.
WITN
Evening outage left thousands without power
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man injured. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 12:41 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Sunset Avenue. They found 23-year-old Nahsier Abdul-Malik there with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Comments / 1