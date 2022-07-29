Live-stream your trip down the rabbit hole with this iOS-compatible HD endoscope camera

www.cultofmac.com
DIY Photography
Nikon reaffirms commitment to DSLRs by releasing new firmware update for 9-year-old Nikon D7100
So, this came out of nowhere, and it’s highly unlikely to be a response to recent reports of Nikon’s withdrawal from the DSLR market, but the coincidental timing was too much of an opportunity to pass up. Nikon has released a new V1.05 firmware for 2013’s Nikon D7100 DSLR. It’s not a massive update by any means but it is a simple (and single) change that will make some D7100 owners quite happy.
The Verge
You can finally see a live feed of your Google Nest cameras on your TV
Google is finally bringing an old feature to its new Nest cameras. Starting this week, you can stream the video feed from all your Nest cameras and video doorbells to your TV using a Chromecast with Google TV. Google announced the feature in a blog post on the Google Nest Community forum Wednesday morning.
Phone Arena
Amazon has the 2021 Motorola Edge on sale at a lower than Prime Day price
It's no longer a big secret that Motorola is doing better than most smartphone manufacturers in terms of sales growth, especially in the always crucial US market, and while the company used to rely primarily on the mid-end Moto G family not so long ago, the premium Edge portfolio is also becoming more and more popular of late.
PC Magazine
Level Lock Touch Edition Review
When we reviewed the Level Lock back in 2020, we appreciated how easy it was to install and its Apple HomeKit support, but we weren't crazy about its limited third-party platform options and use of a semi-hollow deadbolt. The new Level Lock Touch Edition ($329) offers one-touch access via your finger or a key card and looks as stylish as ever, but it still relies on a HomeKit hub or a Ring Sidewalk-compatible camera for remote access. If you don't already own such a device or otherwise want more varied third-party platform options, the more affordable Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi ($249) is a better alternative, as well as our Editors' Choice winner for smart locks.
The best tripod for photographers in 2022: give your camera a rock-steady support
The best tripods open whole new photographic opportunities, from long exposure landscapes to time-lapses and panoramas
This $25 Side Table From Five Below Has a Built-In Bluetooth Speaker
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although Five Below has their name for their variety of products priced under $5, the store does carry products that are, in fact, over $5. Ranging from $10 to $30, there’s an abundance of tech products that have been a part of the company’s Five Beyond plan, including a side table with a built-in bluetooth speaker that went viral on TikTok.
How to turn an Amazon Fire tablet into a smart home hub with Device Dashboard
Ditch the Echo speakers and control your entire Alexa-enabled smart home thanks to Device Dashboard on your Amazon Fire tablet.
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
Cult of Mac
Turn your MacBook into a full workstation with this 13-in-1 dock
Apple took some flak a few years ago for eliminating many of the MacBook Pro’s ports, shedding the I/O selection for a sleeker design. Cupertino reversed course in 2021, returning some ports to MacBook Pros, but many Apple users still need to keep a collection of adapters to get the functionality they need.
Cult of Mac
Major Oceanhorn 2 update adds new sidequests, other enhancements
The latest update to the RPG Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm adds two new sidequests. Plus, the latest version makes the on-screen character faster and more agile, and improves the audio. The new update for the multi-platform game takes it to version 4.0. It’s code named Secrets of...
Android Central
Best smart lights that don't require a hub 2022
Even though smart lights are one of the most common ways to get started in building out your smart home, there are a lot of choices out there. It can be overwhelming to decide from all the different shapes and colors to ones that require hubs and those that don’t.
Cult of Mac
The best keyboard Apple ever made, but smaller? [Review]
In its entire 46-year history, Apple has made only one truly great keyboard: the Apple Extended Keyboard II. Dating from 1987, the Apple Extended Keyboard II has been dubbed “the greatest computer keyboard of all time.“. For me, the Extended Keyboard is the ultimate Goldilocks keyboard: it offers the...
yankodesign.com
This Echo Dot speaker stand has the Greek God Atlas holding up your Alexa device
Call it an eclectic piece of home decor or an odd metaphor for Amazon’s global dominance. Meet Atlas. Greek Titan, mythical holder of planet Earth, and now a tabletop accessory to plop your 4th Gen Echo Dot smart speaker on. Designed and manufactured by Etsy seller MisfitGeekGifts, this rather quirky little relic comes 3D printed from a special PLA filament which gives it a marble-like finish. Available in plinth and no-plinth varieties, Atlas holds up your Echo Dot perfectly, as if it were a massive globe. My only gripe is that it isn’t designed to conceal the Echo Dot’s charging cable, which would honestly then make it the perfect smart speaker stand in my book!
DIY Photography
This crazy looking DIY camera gives the full frame FOV and DOF equivalent of a 35mm f/0.4
You can’t beat a good DIY crazy camera and they don’t get much crazier than this. Built by Matt at DIY Perks, this particular camera features a 432mm f/5 episcope lens with an image projection circle of around 500mm in diameter. To give you some idea of scale, your average full-frame lens has an image projection circle with a diameter of at least 43mm. That’s an area of 0.015 square meters. This lens has an image circle of 0.785 square metres (~50x the size).
CNET
Should You Put an Amazon Echo in Every Room of Your Home? Yes, of Course
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
TechRadar
How to turn your iPad into a digital photo frame
On your iPad, go to Settings > Display & Brightness. In the Photos app, create a new album with your chosen photos. Now go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access > turn on. Find your new album in the Photos app and tap the three-dot menu button. Select 'Slideshow'...
PC Magazine
Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera Review
Whether you want to set up a trail cam or monitor a remote vacation house, the Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera ($249.99) can help. This pricey wireless camera offers both a Wi-Fi radio for connecting to your local router, as well as a cellular radio for locations where Wi-Fi isn't an option. This, combined with support for voice commands, numerous third-party integrations, intelligent alerts, and flexible storage options, make the Arlo Go 2 more versatile than much of the competition and earn it our Editors’ Choice award for outdoor security cameras.
ComicBook
Xbox Controllers Discounted on Amazon for Limited Time
Xbox -- via Amazon and the Microsoft Store -- have discounted a variety of their first-party controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. More specifically the Carbon Black, Robot White, Pulse Red, Shock Blue, and Electric Volt controllers have all been discounted, to a variety of prices, for a limited time. How limited this window is, we don't know.
The new-look Gmail had landed, with one important addition
Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to all account holders. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to a portion of Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, the transition will take place automatically for those with Google Chat enabled, and can be triggered via the Settings menu by all other users.
Are Keyless Door Locks Worth The Hype?
Keyless locks are becoming more popular with the advancement of smart technology. But are they worth the hype? Here's what to consider before investing.
