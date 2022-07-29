Greek Fest aims to offer taste of Grecian life this weekend in Sioux City

siouxlandnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLEM
Quilt Auction Raises 31-thousand Dollars
The 25th Annual Quilt Auction for Life Skills netted more than 31-thousand dollars. Shelly Thomson of Life Skills reports that the event, which was held Saturday afternoon at the Plymouth County Fair, raised $31,110. Thomson says the Pork Producer quilt was the top seller for $2,300. It was made by first time donor Sterling Meyer.
siouxlandnews.com
Tilt Studios opening at Southern Hills Mall forcing other businesses to close down
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As a new arcade moves into the Southern Hills Mall, several other businesses already there say it's forcing them to leave. "Tilt put in a non-exclusive for competition, so basically there is no competition for them," said Brian Gibbs, owner of Gibby's Arcade. That non-compete...
siouxlandnews.com
Ray of Hope - Boots
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — If you're looking for a new, cuddly member of the family - why don't you take a gander at Boots!. This tiny kitten is available for adoption now from the Siouxland Humane Society - and is the Siouxland News at Sunrise "Ray of Hope" this week!
KLEM
Plymouth County Fair Day 5
See the blacksmith demonstrations in the Pioneer Village at the Plymouth County Fair through Sunday. See other great fair photos brought to you by Fedders Marine & RV on the KLEM web site www.klem1410.com under “KLEM Stuff’ or click this link https://klem1410.com/pcf2022/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
With universial free school lunch program ending, Sioux City officials worry about effects on program
SIOUX CITY — Thousands of students who qualified for free school lunches during the pandemic will have to start paying for their meals again, starting this fall. In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would reimburse public schools for free breakfast and lunches for all students, regardless of income. The federal waivers allowed districts to temporarily forgo eligibility requirements for the longstanding free and reduced-price meals. The move was aimed at ensuring that all students had enough to eat amid school closings in response to the national outbreak of COVID-19.
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne doctor emphasizes importance of scheduling annual mammogram
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Doctors at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City say women need to get their annual mammogram scheduled sooner rather than later ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Doctor Adnan Qalbani, MD with MercyOne, says that there is no age that a woman should stop...
siouxlandnews.com
Explorers complete their sweep over Chicago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Explorers complete their first three-game series sweep over an opponent since mid-June when they swept the Kansas City Monarchs. It was a scoreless game until the Xs could put up six runs in the third inning. Sioux City added another run to...
Sewer replacement project closes 6th Street
The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced changes to the 6th Street Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project from Pavonia Street to South Lewis Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Musketeers scrimmage Omaha in off-season friendly
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are coming off a season where they reached the pinnacle of the USHL, with a Clark Cup final victory. The team will look to repeat as champs with an almost entirely new roster and the only way to improve as a team before the season begins is to get back on the ice.
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
KELOLAND TV
Northwest Iowa native named new Hy-Vee CEO
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, has been named the new CEO of Hy-Vee. The Chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO. The change will go into effect on October 1. Wiese...
siouxcountyradio.com
Request to Conserve Water Due to Water Tower Leak
Some customers in Plymouth County are asked to conserve water Friday. Southern Sioux County Rural Water is asking customers south of C38 to conserve water until further notice. This is because they had a leak earlier Thursday that affected one of their water towers. The leak has been repaired, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
RESULTS: SCPD conducts "Move Over" project on Highway 20
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police conducted an enforcement project on the move-over law Thursday afternoon after seeing an increase in accidents and fatalities on Iowa roadways. Officers set up a tow truck and squad car on Highway 20 north near the Gordon Drive exit. In Iowa, drivers...
WBAY Green Bay
Mile-long grass fire brings crews to the Town of Schleswig
TOWN OF SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WBAY) - A mile-long section of ditch line was on fire along Country Road XX Sunday. Kiel Fire & Rescue says firefighters arrived to 22414 County Road XX just before 2 p.m. Firefighters activated a mutual Aid Box Alarm Card 6-1-4 to bring additional crews to...
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man gets a dozen years in federal prison for shooting woman outside of Mavericks
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who shot a woman outside a Sioux City gentlemen's club was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison. Rudy Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
kscj.com
“MOVE OVER” TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT EFFORT RESULTS IN SEVERAL TICKETS
SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE OUT ON HIGHWAY 20 IN THE METRO AREA THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN A SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT OF THE STATE’S MOVE OVER OR GET PULLED OVER LAW. TRAFFIC SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THAT LAW REQUIRES A DRIVER TO SLOW DOWN AND MOVE TO THE LEFT LANE IF SAFELY POSSIBLE WHEN YOU SEE A VEHICLE WITH FLASHING EMERGENCY LIGHTS PARKED ON THE SHOULDER OF THE ROAD:
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park
PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
kiwaradio.com
First Northwestern College Physician Assistant Students To Graduate Next Month
Orange City, Iowa — The first group of students in Northwestern College’s physician assistant studies program will graduate next month, and it’s being hailed as a milestone for the institution. Master’s degrees will be awarded to 24 students during a 7 p.m. ceremony in Christ Chapel on...
kscj.com
BOND SET AT $3 MILLION FOR SOUTH SIOUX SUSPECT
BOND HAS BEEN SET AT THREE MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A STANDOFF AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN THAT CITY THE EVENING OF JULY 21ST. 61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK IS CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS INCLUDING USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AND TERRORISTIC THREATS.
Comments / 0