ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Greek Fest aims to offer taste of Grecian life this weekend in Sioux City

By Siouxland News
siouxlandnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLEM

Quilt Auction Raises 31-thousand Dollars

The 25th Annual Quilt Auction for Life Skills netted more than 31-thousand dollars. Shelly Thomson of Life Skills reports that the event, which was held Saturday afternoon at the Plymouth County Fair, raised $31,110. Thomson says the Pork Producer quilt was the top seller for $2,300. It was made by first time donor Sterling Meyer.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Ray of Hope - Boots

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — If you're looking for a new, cuddly member of the family - why don't you take a gander at Boots!. This tiny kitten is available for adoption now from the Siouxland Humane Society - and is the Siouxland News at Sunrise "Ray of Hope" this week!
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Plymouth County Fair Day 5

See the blacksmith demonstrations in the Pioneer Village at the Plymouth County Fair through Sunday. See other great fair photos brought to you by Fedders Marine & RV on the KLEM web site www.klem1410.com under “KLEM Stuff’ or click this link https://klem1410.com/pcf2022/
LE MARS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Society
Sioux City Journal

With universial free school lunch program ending, Sioux City officials worry about effects on program

SIOUX CITY — Thousands of students who qualified for free school lunches during the pandemic will have to start paying for their meals again, starting this fall. In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would reimburse public schools for free breakfast and lunches for all students, regardless of income. The federal waivers allowed districts to temporarily forgo eligibility requirements for the longstanding free and reduced-price meals. The move was aimed at ensuring that all students had enough to eat amid school closings in response to the national outbreak of COVID-19.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne doctor emphasizes importance of scheduling annual mammogram

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Doctors at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City say women need to get their annual mammogram scheduled sooner rather than later ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Doctor Adnan Qalbani, MD with MercyOne, says that there is no age that a woman should stop...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Explorers complete their sweep over Chicago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Explorers complete their first three-game series sweep over an opponent since mid-June when they swept the Kansas City Monarchs. It was a scoreless game until the Xs could put up six runs in the third inning. Sioux City added another run to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grecian#Dj#Greek Fest
siouxlandnews.com

Musketeers scrimmage Omaha in off-season friendly

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are coming off a season where they reached the pinnacle of the USHL, with a Clark Cup final victory. The team will look to repeat as champs with an almost entirely new roster and the only way to improve as a team before the season begins is to get back on the ice.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Northwest Iowa native named new Hy-Vee CEO

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, has been named the new CEO of Hy-Vee. The Chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO. The change will go into effect on October 1. Wiese...
CHEROKEE, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Request to Conserve Water Due to Water Tower Leak

Some customers in Plymouth County are asked to conserve water Friday. Southern Sioux County Rural Water is asking customers south of C38 to conserve water until further notice. This is because they had a leak earlier Thursday that affected one of their water towers. The leak has been repaired, but...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
siouxlandnews.com

RESULTS: SCPD conducts "Move Over" project on Highway 20

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police conducted an enforcement project on the move-over law Thursday afternoon after seeing an increase in accidents and fatalities on Iowa roadways. Officers set up a tow truck and squad car on Highway 20 north near the Gordon Drive exit. In Iowa, drivers...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WBAY Green Bay

Mile-long grass fire brings crews to the Town of Schleswig

TOWN OF SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WBAY) - A mile-long section of ditch line was on fire along Country Road XX Sunday. Kiel Fire & Rescue says firefighters arrived to 22414 County Road XX just before 2 p.m. Firefighters activated a mutual Aid Box Alarm Card 6-1-4 to bring additional crews to...
KIEL, WI
kscj.com

“MOVE OVER” TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT EFFORT RESULTS IN SEVERAL TICKETS

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE OUT ON HIGHWAY 20 IN THE METRO AREA THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN A SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT OF THE STATE’S MOVE OVER OR GET PULLED OVER LAW. TRAFFIC SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THAT LAW REQUIRES A DRIVER TO SLOW DOWN AND MOVE TO THE LEFT LANE IF SAFELY POSSIBLE WHEN YOU SEE A VEHICLE WITH FLASHING EMERGENCY LIGHTS PARKED ON THE SHOULDER OF THE ROAD:
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park

PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

First Northwestern College Physician Assistant Students To Graduate Next Month

Orange City, Iowa — The first group of students in Northwestern College’s physician assistant studies program will graduate next month, and it’s being hailed as a milestone for the institution. Master’s degrees will be awarded to 24 students during a 7 p.m. ceremony in Christ Chapel on...
kscj.com

BOND SET AT $3 MILLION FOR SOUTH SIOUX SUSPECT

BOND HAS BEEN SET AT THREE MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A STANDOFF AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN THAT CITY THE EVENING OF JULY 21ST. 61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK IS CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS INCLUDING USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AND TERRORISTIC THREATS.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy