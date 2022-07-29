A mother's plea for justice after a woman is killed on Milwaukee's north side

cbs58.com
The Judge & Jury
2d ago
Why isn’t anybody protesting why aren’t there any marchers out there why aren’t there any Black Lives Matter out there
Reply(4)
9
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed near 38th and Thurston, domestic shooting
A Milwaukee woman, 51, was killed in a shooting early Sunday near 38th and Thurston. One person was arrested and is expected to face charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond
MILWAUKEE - Ke'yari Redding, 5, of Milwaukee may never walk again after prosecutors say John Jackson, Redding's uncle, shot her near 49th and Meinecke July 24. FOX6 News received an update Sunday, July 31 on Redding's condition, critically injured in the shooting. A new picture shows Redding holding her mom's hand in the hospital.
WISN
Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston. Police say the victim is a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting was domestic violence related. Milwaukee police have the suspect in custody. Criminal charges will be...
WISN
Milwaukee uncle accused of shooting 5-year-old niece appears in court Saturday
MILWAUKEE — John Jackson, the 29-year-old Milwaukee man accused of shooting his 5-year-old niece, made his first court appearance Saturday. Court Commissioner Hon. J.C. Moore set his bail at $150,000 after the state asked for $250,000 and the defense requested $5,000. "It's an extremely serious case involving a number...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired report near Milwaukee church
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 21st and Chambers Sunday, July 31. FOX6's crews went to the scene after hearing reports of shots fired outside a nearby church. Video shows police markers lining the ground as officers investigated. There's no word on what led up to this or whether there...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Concordia shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 31 near 15th and Concordia. It happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
CBS 58
Wrong-way crash on I-43 and Capitol; driver arrested for OWI
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash early this morning forced the closures of all lanes of I-43 in Milwaukee for a couple of hours. Police say an SUV ended up wedged between steel beams of a bridge under construction on I-43 at Capitol Drive. The sheriff's office says the crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
CBS 58
First responders pull 1 person from Milwaukee's riverfront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One person was pulled from the water along Milwaukee's riverfront. On Sunday, July 31 just before midnight, first responders arrived at Pere Marquette Park for a rescue operation. Our CBS 58 crew on the scene saw first responders performing CPR on the person. Authorities continued their...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shots fired incident near 48th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say shots were fired in the area of 48th and Chambers. Two bullets hit St. Joseph's Hospital, which is nearby. One went through a window into an occupied room. Nobody was hurt and there is no evidence indicating that the hospital was the target...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
Uncle charged in connection to drive-by shooting of 5-year-old girl in Milwaukee
John Anthony Jackson Jr., 29, was charged with first-degree reckless injury and first-degree endangering safety in connection to the incident on Friday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl shot: Child’s uncle accused of firing into home
A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing shots into a home that critically injured his own niece. John Jackson is now charged.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fatal shooting; mother, daughter sentenced
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan mother and daughter have now both been sentenced after they were charged with helping the accused gunman in a 2021 fatal shooting. Sandra Love, 36, pleaded no contest to harboring/aiding a felon in June and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate Friday night shooting near Baldwin St. and Leon Terrace
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 11:40p.m. on Friday, July 29 a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near Baldwin St. and Leon Terrace. Officials say that he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 injured in Friday incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened Friday, July 29 in the city of Milwaukee. The first shooting happened near 57th and Hampton around 11 a.m. A 35-year-old Milwaukee male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The second shooting happened near Baldwin and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting suspect; police ask for help with ID
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 21 near Atkinson and Teutonia. It happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. The suspect is described as an African American male, 16-21 years of age with...
Dead teen’s family files lawsuit against Wisconsin deputy
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The parents of a teenager who was one of three people killed by a former Wisconsin police officer over a five-year span filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday alleging that he used excessive force and that the department he worked for “embraces and promotes” racism.
