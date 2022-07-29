ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

A mother's plea for justice after a woman is killed on Milwaukee's north side

By Tajma Hall
CBS 58
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs58.com

Comments / 12

The Judge & Jury
2d ago

Why isn’t anybody protesting why aren’t there any marchers out there why aren’t there any Black Lives Matter out there

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond

MILWAUKEE - Ke'yari Redding, 5, of Milwaukee may never walk again after prosecutors say John Jackson, Redding's uncle, shot her near 49th and Meinecke July 24. FOX6 News received an update Sunday, July 31 on Redding's condition, critically injured in the shooting. A new picture shows Redding holding her mom's hand in the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston. Police say the victim is a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting was domestic violence related. Milwaukee police have the suspect in custody. Criminal charges will be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired report near Milwaukee church

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 21st and Chambers Sunday, July 31. FOX6's crews went to the scene after hearing reports of shots fired outside a nearby church. Video shows police markers lining the ground as officers investigated. There's no word on what led up to this or whether there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

15th and Concordia shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 31 near 15th and Concordia. It happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wrong-way crash on I-43 and Capitol; driver arrested for OWI

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash early this morning forced the closures of all lanes of I-43 in Milwaukee for a couple of hours. Police say an SUV ended up wedged between steel beams of a bridge under construction on I-43 at Capitol Drive. The sheriff's office says the crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#North Side#Violent Crime#Cbs
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

First responders pull 1 person from Milwaukee's riverfront

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One person was pulled from the water along Milwaukee's riverfront. On Sunday, July 31 just before midnight, first responders arrived at Pere Marquette Park for a rescue operation. Our CBS 58 crew on the scene saw first responders performing CPR on the person. Authorities continued their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan fatal shooting; mother, daughter sentenced

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan mother and daughter have now both been sentenced after they were charged with helping the accused gunman in a 2021 fatal shooting. Sandra Love, 36, pleaded no contest to harboring/aiding a felon in June and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 2 injured in Friday incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened Friday, July 29 in the city of Milwaukee. The first shooting happened near 57th and Hampton around 11 a.m. A 35-year-old Milwaukee male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The second shooting happened near Baldwin and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting suspect; police ask for help with ID

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 21 near Atkinson and Teutonia. It happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. The suspect is described as an African American male, 16-21 years of age with...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy