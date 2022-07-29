Attacks, Finance Issues Color GOP US House Race in Nashville

www.usnews.com
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
wpln.org
Nashville’s August election is like the playoffs. So, why are so many voters sitting it out?
Nashville voter Dawn Tyus votes every time there’s a chance. She works for Metro Nashville Public Schools and has children attending their schools, so school board candidates were top of mind for her. But, she was shocked at the nonexistent line for early voting. “I’m kind of surprised there’s...
WISN
Nashville makes last-ditch effort to host 2024 Republican National Convention
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville is making a last-ditch effort to host the 2024 Republican National Convention after the RNC site selection committee recommended Milwaukee. The city’s metro council withdrew voting on a critical agreement earlier this month as hosting the convention faced strong opposition from some council members and Nashville’s mayor.
wpln.org
Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties
Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
Dozens concerned over Gov. Lee’s education plan rally outside of TISA rulemaking hearing
The debate over education in the state of Tennessee continues on.
tennesseelookout.com
Sumner County man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
A Tennessee man who stormed inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and fought with police pleaded guilty Thursday. Ronnie Presley, 43, of Bethpage, Tenn., in Sumner County pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia Thursday to a charge of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Presley is among 19 people with Tennessee connections charged in the violent attack on the Capitol.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Charter schools appeal to state
The two sponsors of the charter schools that applied to operate schools in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System have appealed to the state to overturn the local school board’s denial. On Tuesday, July 19, the CMCSS Board of Education voted against the re-submitted applications of American Classical Academy Montgomery...
WSMV
Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at age 96
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Retired Metro Chief of Police Joe Casey died on Sunday morning, the police department announced. He was 96. Casey died on the morning of his 96th birthday. Casey served in the police department for nearly 38 years following his appointment as a patrolman in November 1951.
williamsonhomepage.com
On the Move: Blair named VP of Tennessee Hospital Association
The Tennessee Hospital Association has named Lacey Blair vice president of state government affairs, effective Aug. 1. According to a release, Blair will serve as the Brentwood-based association’s chief state lobbyist. She succeeds Joe Burchfield, who is stepping down after 11 years with the association. Blair has been THA’s...
Tennessee Tribune
New Civil Rights Tour Launched in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN—On Saturday, July 23, 2022, NashvilleSites.org launched its third. driving tour entitled “Civil Rights Movement.”. This driving tour includes sites like the sit-ins on Fifth Avenue (now Rep. John Lewis Way), the beginning of school. desegregation at East Nashville High School, the bombing of lawyer Z. Alexander.
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna
Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
Four arrested at Planned Parenthood in Nashville
Four were arrested at Planned Parenthood's Nashville location on Thursday, according to Metron Nashville Police Department officials.
wgnsradio.com
At least 18-Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Tennessee and Over 360-Cases in Neighboring States
On Tuesday (07/26/2022), the CDC confirmed 3,487 cases of monkeypox across the United States and the White House is weighing-in on whether or not they should declare a public health emergency. In the Volunteer State, there have been 18-confirmed cases of monkeypox, as of Tuesday morning (07/26/2022). Reports indicate the...
fox17.com
'Sidewalk to nowhere' Local developers continue to challenge longtime city ordinance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The debate has been an ongoing issue since 2017. Who should pay for sidewalks? And what if the sidewalk leads to nothing?. For one local developer, he said for his properties, the sidewalk would lead either into the woods or into the neighbor's grass. Jeff...
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
Nashville Scene
Code Snitching: Nashvillians Are Weaponizing Metro Codes Against ‘Undesirable’ Neighbors
The first time Freddie Benford turns the engine over, the faded blue 1967 Dodge Coronet 440 sputters. There’s a dog-eared Bible and some old prescription bags on the dash, and a colony of COVID masks hangs from the transmission lever. Benford turns the key again. Still nothing. On the...
Closed Nashville school turned into center for kids dealing with homelessness
The school complex has been re-purposed into a home base for the Homeless Education Resource Office, or HERO. Although, they serve more than just who those who fit that label.
Nashville woman scammed out of hundreds of dollars, claims date sent money to himself from her phone
The Federal Trade Commission has long since been tracking victims just like Dubuke. They're called, "Romance Scammers" and they are "masters of disguise", and are able to hide their identity and motives behind a screen. In 2021, the agency found more than $ 500 million was lost due to romance scammers.
williamsonherald.com
Events, weddings at Civil War historical sites canceled
Public events at the Battle of Franklin Trust’s (BOFT) three historic sites are becoming a thing of the past. The BOFT recently announced it will cease to host weddings, concerts and other events at Franklin’s Carter House and Carnton and Spring Hill’s Rippavilla, including the popular Carnton Sunset Concert Series and Bootlegger’s Bash. The annual Legacy Dinner, commemorations of the Battles of Spring Hill and Franklin, Community Talks series and Descendants Reunion will continue, though changes could be made to the events.
fox17.com
Property investors from 17 different states bought homes in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the median home price Nashville hit an all-time high this year, many families struggle to find a place of their own. “I don’t think I know a single person who's in the middle of trying to buy a house or rent a place that isn't stressed out right now,” resident Kay Azna said.
