Nashville, TN

Attacks, Finance Issues Color GOP US House Race in Nashville

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago
Nashville makes last-ditch effort to host 2024 Republican National Convention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville is making a last-ditch effort to host the 2024 Republican National Convention after the RNC site selection committee recommended Milwaukee. The city’s metro council withdrew voting on a critical agreement earlier this month as hosting the convention faced strong opposition from some council members and Nashville’s mayor.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties

Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
Sumner County man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection

A Tennessee man who stormed inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and fought with police pleaded guilty Thursday. Ronnie Presley, 43, of Bethpage, Tenn., in Sumner County pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia Thursday to a charge of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Presley is among 19 people with Tennessee connections charged in the violent attack on the Capitol.
Charter schools appeal to state

The two sponsors of the charter schools that applied to operate schools in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System have appealed to the state to overturn the local school board’s denial. On Tuesday, July 19, the CMCSS Board of Education voted against the re-submitted applications of American Classical Academy Montgomery...
Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at age 96

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Retired Metro Chief of Police Joe Casey died on Sunday morning, the police department announced. He was 96. Casey died on the morning of his 96th birthday. Casey served in the police department for nearly 38 years following his appointment as a patrolman in November 1951.
On the Move: Blair named VP of Tennessee Hospital Association

The Tennessee Hospital Association has named Lacey Blair vice president of state government affairs, effective Aug. 1. According to a release, Blair will serve as the Brentwood-based association’s chief state lobbyist. She succeeds Joe Burchfield, who is stepping down after 11 years with the association. Blair has been THA’s...
New Civil Rights Tour Launched in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN—On Saturday, July 23, 2022, NashvilleSites.org launched its third. driving tour entitled “Civil Rights Movement.”. This driving tour includes sites like the sit-ins on Fifth Avenue (now Rep. John Lewis Way), the beginning of school. desegregation at East Nashville High School, the bombing of lawyer Z. Alexander.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project

Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna

Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
Events, weddings at Civil War historical sites canceled

Public events at the Battle of Franklin Trust’s (BOFT) three historic sites are becoming a thing of the past. The BOFT recently announced it will cease to host weddings, concerts and other events at Franklin’s Carter House and Carnton and Spring Hill’s Rippavilla, including the popular Carnton Sunset Concert Series and Bootlegger’s Bash. The annual Legacy Dinner, commemorations of the Battles of Spring Hill and Franklin, Community Talks series and Descendants Reunion will continue, though changes could be made to the events.
FRANKLIN, TN
Property investors from 17 different states bought homes in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the median home price Nashville hit an all-time high this year, many families struggle to find a place of their own. “I don’t think I know a single person who's in the middle of trying to buy a house or rent a place that isn't stressed out right now,” resident Kay Azna said.

