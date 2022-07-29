Government to reimburse some in three local counties for new storm shelters

www.wtva.com
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
Mississippi could get $92M for extreme weather protection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi could get up to $92 million to fund projects that will protect infrastructure against extreme weather events like flooding, extreme heat and wildfires. The funds will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s $7.3 billion in formula funding meant to help states better prepare for and respond […]
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo set for Aug. 6-8
The first annual Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo, the largest outdoor show to ever be held in Mississippi, will be held August 6-8, 2021, at the new Mississippi Trade Mart located at the state fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss. The show will be hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit.
Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
State issues boil water notice for everyone in Mississippi’s largest city
The state of Mississippi has issued a boil water notice for all surface water connections in the City of Jackson. Approximately 43,000 connections are under the boil water notice issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health because of “high turbidity levels.”. MSDH said that high turbidity has no...
What’s going on around Mississippi in August?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – August is a Southerner’s worst nightmare with boiling temperatures and suffocating humidity. For parents, August also means kids are either back in school or about to be. It can be a stressful month, but here’s some events to help you and your family unwind. Central Mississippi: August 2 – National Night […]
Boil water notice issued for some North Lee Water customers
LEE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The North Lee Water Association has issued a boil water notice for some of its customers. We're told a water line broke in half. North Lee Water Association customers will need to boil their water before cooking and drinking.
Bodies of other two Knott children recovered as death toll continues to climb
FRANKFORT, Ky. — During a press conference following an aerial tour of Eastern Kentucky flood damage with FEMA Adminstrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Andy Beshear said his office has learned that the bodies of two missing Knott County children have been recovered. The children were among four siblings swept away...
Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE AT 3.3 PERCENT. ACROSS TENNESSEE, 68 COUNTIES HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES THAT WERE LESS THAN 5 PERCENT IN JUNE. THE REMAINING 27 COUNTIES HAD RATES THAT CAME IN AT 5 PERCENT OR HIGHER BUT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT.
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
Entergy Mississippi implodes remainder of retired power plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi imploded the remainder of the Rex Brown Steam Electric Station, a natural gas-fired plant that served the company’s customers for 71 years. The controlled implosion was the final stage of the demolition of the generating facility. Entergy retired the plant in 2019. Crews removed chemicals and equipment, disconnected power […]
CDC now lists Jackson County COVID activity as ‘high’
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A high rate of new cases of COVID-19 is trending across Mississippi, including in Jackson County, which is now listed among the counties with a “high” rate of COVID activity by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Over the 7-day period ending Tuesday,...
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to a drug charge
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to an drug charge. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson pulled over Darin Scott Stanphill for careless driving in the Banner Community. Apparently, deputies found a large quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. Stanphill was arrested and charged with trafficking...
State of emergency declared in six West Virginia counties affected by storms
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties after they were hammered by severe storms this week. The six counties were pounded by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and high winds, causing...
Entergy customers to see $80 rebate soon
HERNANDO, Miss. — Eighty-dollar checks will soon be in the mail or credited to your account if you’re an Entergy customer. Those customers can expect to see the $80 return starting Monday, part of a $300-million settlement by the public service commission. FOX13 spoke with Public Service Commissioner...
N.J. weather: Severe heat expected again as temperatures could hit 100 degrees in upcoming week
The National Weather Service reports a severe heat increase could once again come to New Jersey this week with forecasted heat indexes making Thursday feel like its 104 degrees. “We’re looking at widespread mid to upper 90s, maybe in some of the more urban areas (and) in parts of northern...
Many Historic Buildings on the Mississippi Coast in Danger
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The stories of the Mississippi Gulf Coast can be found in its historic sites. But many of these places are at risk. Over the years, buildings have been lost to the push for development, to simple apathy and, especially, to hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina, for example, destroyed many of the state’s oldest structures.
