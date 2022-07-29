Four dead, including three children, and eight children injured in tractor accident in Pennsylvania

www.wlfi.com
Police say Maryland man arrested after victim finds stolen car in Pennsylvania
According to the criminal complaint filed against him, a Maryland man is facing numerous charges including several felonies after he was arrested in Westmoreland County. On July 27th, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Donegal Township, Westmoreland County to locate a stolen vehicle. According to state police, a victim reported...
Police find truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Upper Chichester Twp.; suspect sought
Pennsylvania state police have located a truck allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
Pa. news roundup: 4 killed in trailer crash, trooper shot, findings withheld in police killing
Following is a roundup of news from across Pennsylvania in recent days. 3 kids, woman killed when tractor, flatbed trailer overturn. A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania on Friday, killing a woman and three children.
4 Dead, 6 Hurt In Horse-Buggy Crash In Central PA (UPDATE)
At least four people have died and six others were injured in a horse-and-buggy crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The crash happened at the intersection of Indian Steps and Furnace roads in Lower Chanceford Township around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, according to emergency dispatch. At least four...
Victims in deadly central Pa. tractor wagon ride accident ranged in age from 6-36
The York County Coroner’s office is notifying the next of kin for the four people killed in a crash involving an tractor pulling a wagon-trailer on Friday. Multiple helicopters and EMS were called when the tractor went off the road in the 1100 block of Furnace Road, Lower Chanceford Township, flipping over around 11:15 a.m., according to police. Although it happened near Otter Creek campground, a representative of the facility said those involved with the crash were not staying there.
SPCA investigating after corgi survives shot to the head
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WKRC) - The SPCA is investigating after a dog was shot in the head. Luckily, the organization announced on Instagram Friday that, Arthur, the corgi, is recovering. After he was shot two weeks earlier, Arthur crawled under a fence into a family farm. He was brought to...
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Shot While On Duty (DEVELOPING)
A Pennsylvania state police trooper had been hospitalized after they were shot while on duty on Friday, July 29, authorities say. The trooper was called to a report of an armed man at a mini-market on Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, just after midnight according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
Pa. man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife’s death
YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge’s decision...
Pennsylvania state trooper injured from gunshot; Suspect arrested
A Pennsylvania state trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound after the trooper was shot during a struggle with a suspect. The shooting happened early Friday inside a store in Alquippa. State police say two troopers observed a distburance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart. As the troopers approached, state police say a suspect […]
Driver dies after semi crashes into I-65 bridge support
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. – A driver died after crashing his semi truck into an overpass bridge support on I-65 in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-65 at mile marker 34 near Austin. They found a 2022...
Pennsylvania state trooper shot, suspect in custody
ALQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was recovering from a gunshot wound after the trooper was shot during a struggle with a suspect early Friday, authorities said. Two troopers observed a distburance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart, state police said. As the troopers approached, a...
I-81 accident – Major pileup in Pennsylvania after 20 vehicles including bus & FedEx truck collide closing interstate
A MASSIVE crash shut down parts of a Pennsylvania interstate on Thursday after 20 vehicles, including a bus and FedEx truck, were involved in multiple collisions. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the first crash took place near mile marker 86.5 along Interstate 81. Other crashes were reported at mile...
‘Give me the baby’: Pennsylvania woman helps stop man from throwing child from overpass
A Pennsylvania woman helped defuse a domestic situation Thursday when a man threatened to throw his baby from the overpass of a Philadelphia interstate. Christine King, of Bensalem, said she was driving to work on Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia near the Cottman Avenue exit when she spotted a couple arguing near an overpass, WPVI-TV reported. King said it appeared the man, who was holding the child, was threatening to throw the baby off the overpass.
Skeletal remains of homicide victim found in York County remain unidentified nine years later
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In November 2013, a tree-trimming crew working along Loucks Road in West Manchester Township, York County, found a skeleton. The remains were just about 15 feet off the road. People had probably been driving past them for years. Investigators said they knew they had...
'Lucky to be alive': Arthur the corgi survives after being shot in the head, Pennsylvania SPCA says
Arthur the corgi is one lucky pup, indeed. The Pennsylvania SPCA says the dog was shot in the head and left for dead, but managed to crawl to a family farm in Lancaster County before being sent to a center for treatment.
Man paid Uber driver to bring Indiana girl he groomed to New Jersey, docs say
A man is accused of grooming a teenage girl from Indiana over the internet and paying an Uber driver $500 to drive her to his New Jersey home.
