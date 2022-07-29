From here to 'Eternity'

evgrieve.com
Related
Britney Spears Is Finally Releasing New Music, And She's Reportedly Doing It With A Legend
Britney Spears made a name for herself in the music biz to become a pop superstar, and plenty of fans can still belt out the lyrics for "Baby One More Time" and "Oops!... I Did It Again" at the drop of a hat. Now, the singer is reportedly coming back to music with her first new single in more than five years after a secret recording session, alongside another musical legend: Elton John.
People
CoComelon Is Hitting the Road! Find Out Where to Catch the Huge North American Tour This Fall
On Thursday, Moonbug Entertainment and EMC announced that the hit children's series — popular fare on YouTube and Netflix, among other streaming hubs — will embark on the next leg of a North American tour featuring more than 65 cities. CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey kicks off at the...
classicfm.com
Andrea Bocelli steps in as last-minute understudy for his stranded son
‘I’ve been practising in the car!’, the senior Bocelli told an unsuspecting audience, who had been expecting to watch his son perform. An Italian audience expecting to enjoy a performance from Italian singer Matteo Bocelli appeared speechless, as his father – the great tenor Andrea Bocelli – stepped on stage as a last-minute understudy.
Billboard
Travis Scott Bringing ‘Road to Utopia’ Residency to Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas
Travis Scott will return to the stage Sept. 17 with the first of seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Described by representatives as a multi-year partnership, an additional date of Oct. 15 is also on sale. A statement from Resorts World describes “Road to Utopia” as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adele Unveils Rescheduled Dates For Vegas Residency
After her Las Vegas residency’s abrupt cancellation, Weekends With Adele is back on. “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” Adele began in a statement shared on Monday (July 27).
Britney Spears vists a bar for the first time in her life
Britney Spears has visited a bar for the first time in her life. The 40-year-old pop star regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 and took to social media to reveal on Thursday (28.07.22) that she had been to a bar with her assisant Victoria Asher.
Popculture
Britney Spears Returning to Music to Duet With a Rock Icon
It's the news that Britney Spears fans have been waiting for — she's making a return to music! As Page Six noted, Spears is set to make her music comeback with a little help from Elton John. To top it all off, their duet may be out sooner than you think.
CoCoMelon’s Live Tour is coming—here’s where and when you can see JJ and the gang￼
From the catchy tunes (that we can't get out of our head) to the adorable characters and all of their shenanigans, "CoComelon" is an indisputable family favorite (even if you're forced to watch it, courtesy of your child). Well, now you can catch JJ and the family in-person when the...
Comments / 0