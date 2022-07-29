Philadelphia street renamed after oldest living American Olympic medalist

www.fox29.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful Quartet
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Delaware
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In Philly
World's oldest living Black Olympian, Herb Douglas, honored with street naming in Philadelphia
At 100 years old Herb Douglas is sharp as a tack and still won't back down from a challenge!
fox29.com
Hundreds gather to remember West Philadelphia woman killed while dropping off her grandchild
PHILADELPHIA - Friends and family came out Sunday to remember a West Philadelphia woman who was the life of the party. It was a somber celebration, after police say 54-year-old Mary Johnson was found bleeding in the road after being shot in the neck Thursday. Mary Johnson, or MJ as...
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway, after a young woman accidentally entered the Subway Surface Tunnel entrance at 40th. Street in Philadelphia (December 14th 1965)retralspeller62.
'Car guys' return to South Philly for East Passyunk Car Show
A South Philly festival that always attracts a big crowd returned Sunday after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Gas prices couldn’t stop the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival from kicking things into gear.
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
PhillyBite
The Victor Cafe A Philadelphia Italian Institution
- There's no need to go far to enjoy a fantastic Italian dinner at The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. This Philadelphia institution has been hosting opera performances for years. The company hired students to work as servers, and the shows are staged throughout the week. The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia.
billypenn.com
Fire guts Jim’s Steaks; Sharswood’s historic grocery store; What’s next for the Roundhouse? | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Historic redlining settlement targets ‘nonbank’ lenders. Settling allegations that Chester County’s Trident Mortgage discriminated in marketing, hiring, and loan approvals to...
fox29.com
Remembering Joelil Foy of Brotherly Love
Police say Joelil Foy, 26, was gunned down in South Philadelphia while visiting family. The singer, who was in the group Brotherly Love, is being remembered by his community. Foy's former group mate Jayron Noel joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss the legacy of his life and music.
Car show and street festival returns to South Philadelphia
The largest summer street festival in South Philadelphia returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic Sunday, bringing hundreds of car lovers to the neighborhood.
Philly residents are blitzing the city Saturday, gadgets jutting from cars, to record heat and pollution
Meeka Outlaw mounted a temperature sensor to the front passenger-side window of her navy blue Nissan Altima just before daybreak Saturday, then attached an air-pollution sensor to the rear passenger side, waiting for it to blink green and let her know the mission was a go. Concerned that the air-pollution...
phl17.com
The Cheesecake Factory: Celebrating National Cheesecake Day
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Joe Fresta, GM of King of Prussia Cheesecake Factory showed us how to make the Cheesecake-Filled Cupcakes in honor of National Cheesecake Day. He walked us through the steps, speak to this year’s new flavor at The Cheesecake Factory (the Classic Basque Cheesecake), and discussed how a proceed of the sales will be going toward Feeding America.
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
Who killed Kyle Singleton in Philadelphia? $20,000 reward being offered for info
"You didn't just hurt Kyle, you've hurt so many people: kids, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles. And this is something we have to live with every day," said the victim's sister Curtisha Neal.
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
Fire damages well-known cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia
Philadelphia (AP) — A fast-moving fire damaged one of Philadelphia's best-known cheesesteak shops early Friday, but authorities say no injuries were reported. Dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders went to Jim's Steaks on South Street when the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen pouring from the building, but officials said all the employees were able to safely evacuate the structure. It wasn't immediately known how many people were in the building when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Jim’s Steaks opened its original location in Philadelphia in 1939. The South Street location opened in 1976.
Jim’s Steaks Fire: 2-Alarm Blaze Under Control After Hours-Long Battle In South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jim’s Steaks, the iconic cheesesteak shop in South Philadelphia, went up in flames Friday morning. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the massive fire. Dozens are still without power in the neighborhood around 4th and South Streets Friday night. The owner is vowing to rebuild. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the steak shop on 4th and South Streets around 9:30 a.m. The two-alarm fire was placed under control at 1:33 p.m. after more than four hours of work by fire crews. “We’re very concerned about the structural stability of this building,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Theil said....
5-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Falling Out Of Window In Fishtown: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was critically injured after falling out of a second-story window in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, police say. The incident happened on 5th Street and East Girard Avenue around 5 p.m. Police responded to a person screaming and say they found the boy lying on the ground bleeding from his nose and mouth. Police say he was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department and then airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The child is in critical condition with several facial fractures, according to officials. The incident is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit. Police tell CBS3, preliminarily, this appears to be a tragic accident.
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia.AxlCobainVedder. You know it’s Philadelphia when they make a point to specify what bakery a roll came from (u/catjuggler)
Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Critically Injured In Summerdale Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia’s Summerdale neighborhood on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Brill Street around 5:15 p.m. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in his chest, back and left leg. Another 37-year-old man was shot in the neck and right leg. Both men were taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and placed in critical condition, authorities say. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
