Man charged in deadly shooting at Vestavia Hills church indicted by grand jury

Deadly shooting at Birmingham InTown Suites under investigation; victim identified
An investigation is underway after a Birmingham man was found shot to death inside a Birmingham motel. Birmingham police responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a Shot Spotter call at InTown Suites Extended Stay on Commons Drive, which is off Lakeshore Parkway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was...
70-year-old man indicted in Alabama church shooting that killed 3
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama man accused of fatally shooting three people at a church potluck dinner last month has been indicted, according to court records. Robert Findlay Smith was indicted for capital murder in the June 16 shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, AL.com reported.
Man found slain outside northern Birmingham apartment building
A man was shot to death outside a northern Birmingham apartment building early Sunday. The man’s death is one of two homicides investigated overnight by Birmingham police, and one of eight homicides in one week. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. on a report of a...
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
Man found dead outside Birmingham apartment building early Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide. Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to a person shot call at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North. Officers arrived at an apartment complex and...
16-year-old charged in Pinson shooting death
A 16-year-old boy from Pinson is charged with capital murder in the July 25, 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old. Lacorian Maxwell was shot to death in a vehicle outside of his home on Kimberly Loop Road in Pinson. The 16-year-old is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with...
Woman charged fatal crash in Pell City
PELL CITY, Ala. — Pell City police arrested a woman in connection with a fatal crash in January. Officials said Kesley Yvonne Crow, 31, of Pell City, is suspected of having been intoxicated and distracted by a cell phone at the time of the accident that resulted in the death of Jimmy Wade Rich, 55, of Riverside.
Ala. chief: 'Community has to be a stakeholder' after 22% spike in homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s homicide rate is up nearly 22 percent, fueled in part by a violent July in the Magic City. Thirteen people have been killed in the first 26 days of the month, up from eight in July of last year. Of those 13 slayings, six...
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help gathering information connected to a shooting where one man died and another was injured Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga on calls of a reported gunshot victim. Azekiel Javon […]
48-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Friday night in St. Clair County has left a 48-year-old man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferey Brown, of Steele was injured when his Acura left the road and hit a utility pole and a rock embankment. The crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on […]
Sylacauga man killed, another injured in shooting Thursday night
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Talladega County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of a Sylacauga man and injured another. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Gove Road in Sylacauga at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find a man unresponsive in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 22-year-old Azekiel Javon Borden.
Man hits officer's SUV with stolen car, drives off cliff to elude capture
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A north Jefferson County man has been charged after police say he struck a Warrior police officer with a vehicle and then drove that vehicle off a cliff to elude capture. Dantrell Dujuan Purifoy, 29, of Warrior, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
22-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday night six miles west of Coker left a 22-year-old man dead. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Josh Plowman, of Buhl was injured when his Chevrolet collided head-on with a GMC Sierra. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuscaloosa County 140. Plowman was not […]
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
37-year-old ID’d as victim found shot to death in east Birmingham home
Authorities have released the name of a man shot dead in an east Birmingham home on Thursday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the victim as Martez Demon Brown. He was 37 and lived in Adamsville. Just before 7 a.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to the...
Talladega Police Investigating July 28 Homicide Seeking Public’s Help
Talladega, AL – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 Reward For Information Leading To The Identity And/Or Arrest Of Person(s) Responsible For The Death Of Kelisi Cook.
