2 suspects sought for firing into crowd of people, shooting child in East Germantown

www.fox29.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In PhillySoul Screwed SeriesPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Two shootings 15 minutes apart leave three men in critical condition, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in critical condition after two separate shootings in Philadelphia Sunday evening. Police say a double shooting erupted on the 800 block of Brill Street around 5:15 p.m. Two men, both 37 years old, were shot multiple times and placed in critical condition at a local hospital.
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
fox29.com
Police: 2 injured in dog attack in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two people were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in North Philadelphia, authorities say,. According to officials, it happened just after 4 a.m. on the 700 block of Tioga Street. Animal control was spotted on scene and investigators are still working to find out...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought after woman, man shot in North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has reportedly left a woman in extremely critical condition and a man injured. Police say the 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street when she was shot twice in the head around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Woman, Man Hospitalized, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot twice in the head during a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of North Darien Street around 9:45 a.m. Police say the woman was sitting in her burgundy Hyundai when she got shot. She was placed in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot once in the ear and right arm while standing next to the woman’s car, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they’re searching for a woman in her 20s in connection with the shooting. She was wearing a peach top and black shorts, according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
NBC Philadelphia
1-Year-Old Girl Shot After Argument at Party Leads to Gunfire, Police Say
A 1-year-old girl was shot in the hand in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday morning, police said. The child was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after being wounded on the 3400 block of Emerald Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The girl's condition was not immediately known.
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
fox29.com
Baby girl shot after gunfire erupts during wedding reception in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a one-year-old girl became the victim of shooting after an argument turned violent Sunday morning. The shooting reportedly erupted during a wedding reception on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street around 9:30 a.m. A verbal argument "became heated" when one attendee pulled out a handgun...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 5, found in critical condition after fall in Fishtown
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a 5-year-old boy was found critically injured and bleeding after falling in Fishtown Saturday evening. Officers responded to a person screaming on East Girard Avenue around 4:48 p.m. when they reportedly found the boy on the ground. Police say he was...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect arrested after man crashes into South Jersey home in fatal shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. - An arrest has been made after a fatal shooting ended with a car crashing into a home early Sunday morning. Police say a 27-year-old man, identified as George Gonzalez, was shot near the intersection of Main and Elmer Road Saturday night. The victim then reportedly crashed...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fleeing, crashing car in alleyway of Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIAnews - A man who fled from officers in his car, then on foot has been arrested and charged, according to Philadelphia police. Police saw multiple vehicles fleeing a parking lot on the 4000 block of Cottman Avenue Friday night when responding to reports of a person with a gun.
10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Kensington after she was shot in the hand. Police say an argument happened Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears this could have been a much different story. As of right now, the shooter has not been arrested, but the baby’s mom tells Eyewitness News it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting early Sunday morning. “It happened so fast, I didn’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman gets 2 1/2 years in police car fires amid 2020 protest
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to setting fire to police cars amid the 2020 racial justice protests in Philadelphia has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that since 35-year-old Lore-Elizabeth Blumenthal of Jenkintown has been in custody since her arrest two years ago, she could be released […]
fox29.com
Three-year-old shot in apparent accidental shooting inside car in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Conflicting reports have led to an investigation after a three-year-old boy was reportedly shot in Chester County this weekend. Police say the child suffered a single gunshot to the torse while inside a parked car at the Caln Plaza Shopping Center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The...
Long Police Standoff In Perkiomenville, Montgomery County Ends With Suspect Dead, House Destroyed Due To Fire
PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A charred mess is all that’s left of a Montgomery County home after a long standoff with police. Police had to run for cover when that suspect started shooting at them. New Hanover Township police say they tried to reach a peaceful resolution, but a barricade situation escalated into a shooting Friday night and ended with a deadly fire early Saturday morning. Footage from Chopper 3 this afternoon shows not much remains of this house in Perkiomenville after a fire ripped through it in the morning. The situation started around 8 p.m. on Friday when New Hanover Township police...
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
Former ACCT Philly employee charged with cruelty in death of pit bull
A former Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team employee has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a family dog last August.
Northern Liberties business owner wants more security after recent break-ins
A business owner in Northern Liberties is hoping for a boost in security. Three storefronts were damaged in the latest incident.
Seven-Year-Old Child Shot in Wister Townhomes Complex: Philadelphia Police Investigating
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was 8:05 pm on July 27, 2022, when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about shots fired in the Wister Townhomes Complex. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a seven-year-old child who had been shot in his left hand. The child was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment. The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in this shooting.
Police find truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Upper Chichester Twp.; suspect sought
Pennsylvania state police have located a truck allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.
Comments / 1