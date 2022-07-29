After hours-long debate over amendments, Indiana Senate prepares for abortion bill vote

fox59.com
Discounts and daily deals at Indiana State Fair
A trip to the Indiana State Fair does not need to bust your bank account! Organizers say there are daily deals and discounts throughout all 18 days of the fair, which runs from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, August 21.
1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold
ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
Tracking storm chances across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off dry and humid this morning. As we head into the afternoon, it will still be humid with scattered showers and storm chances. Strong to severe storms possible Monday. For you Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with scattered...
Fair weather to kick-off the Indiana State Fair!
A cold front brought scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms over the southern half of the state on Thursday. The activity has moved out of the area and wind shift has occurred. With winds now out of the northwest, a cooler and less humid air mass is going filter into the Hoosier State.
Deadly floods cause major damage in Kentucky
Kentucky’s governor said 16 people have died in floods, a toll he expected to grow. https://bityl.co/DXe0. Bicyclist killed in hit and run on Indy’s near west …. Racing tripleheader exciting for fans as Brickyard …. Local church youth group hosts weekend of events, …. Indy homeowner speaks out...
Gorgeous late week weather expected to hold through most of the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures on this Friday returned to below average levels with a high that maxed out at 82 degrees. This comes after a cold front advanced through the state one day prior. A northwest wind remains in it’s wake and is responsible for spilling mild & dry air through the Midwest. A high pressure system currently over Iowa will maintain this northwesterly flow into the weekend.
