Discounts and daily deals at Indiana State Fair

The Best Checking Accounts in Indiana for 2022
Your checking account is probably the most important bank account that you have. You use the account almost every day. When you get paid, the money goes to your checking account and when you swipe your debit card or pay your bills, the money comes out of your checking account.
Don't head to the Indiana State Fair without reading this Taste of the Fair food guide
INDIANAPOLIS — As a lady of good Midwestern stock, I’ll toss down whatever fried food comes my way without much hesitation. While I of course have certain favorites – shout out to the fried mac and cheese bites that have sustained me emotionally since August 2015 – trying new things is always in order come fair time.
Indiana Pork’s ‘Loaded Pit-Tatoes’ a Signature Dish at the Indiana State Fair
As the Indiana State Fair kicks off this weekend, we couldn’t talk about the fair without mentioning some of this year’s delicious new food items. The Indiana Pork Producers Association is cooking up their “Loaded Pit-Tatoes” as this year’s signature dish. Jeanette Merritt with the Indiana Pork Producers’ Association says it’s a creative combo marrying two popular items featured by Indiana Pork.
1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold
ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday is Ability Awareness Day at the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indiana State Fair aims to shine a light on Indiana's agriculture, food and fun, on Sunday Easterseals Crossroads will shine its light on abilities. For the first time, Easterseals is hosting Ability Awareness Day. "We wanted to take a day at the very beginning of...
TSA hosting hiring event for interested individuals in Indiana
The TSA is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to help individuals interested in becoming a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).
Hoosiers are continuing to speak up as the Indiana Special Session wraps up week one of discussion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Possible changes to the state's abortion laws are leading many people to speak up. Some are in favor of new restrictions but others are against them. This includes dozens of businesses throughout the state. One local business owner says it's important to advocate for your...
Indiana's BA.5 peak expected in mid-August, as reinfections account 1 in 5 newly reported cases
Epidemiologists say Indiana is a few weeks away from its BA.5 peak of COVID-19 cases. Nearly 1 in 5 new cases reported to the state is a reinfection, and the rate has steadily risen since May 1. Dr. Scott Stienecker is an epidemiologist with the Society of Healthcare Epidemiology of...
5 Amazing Must-See Waterfalls in Indiana
Throughout the state, there are many beautiful waterfalls in Indiana to see and experience. If you’re looking to check out one of these natural wonders close to home, just take your pick: There are 22 different waterfalls throughout the state of Indiana!. While spring, summer and fall are typically...
1,000 seniors in Indiana to receive free Ring video doorbells
Some residents of Northwest Indiana are getting a “free ring” to stay safe. The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is offering a free giveaway for “Ring” doorbell cameras to residents in Lake, LaPorte, and Porter countieS.
Tracking storm chances across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off dry and humid this morning. As we head into the afternoon, it will still be humid with scattered showers and storm chances. Strong to severe storms possible Monday. For your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with scattered...
19th Indiana Family Star Party A Success
Is there life on Mars and what are NASA’s probes and landers teaching us?. What is the difference between a star cluster and a galaxy? Between a planet and an Astroid?. What is the latest on Camp Cullom’s project to remotely control its telescope so Prairie Grass Observatory can “Hit the Road” and bring Astronomy into classrooms and nursing homes of our Clinton, Boone and Carroll County friends and neighbors?
Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, July 29, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoosiers in northern Indiana may be paying more for power come September
Hoosiers in northern Indiana may be paying more for power come September. NIPSCO has been approved to raising energy rates by about 10-percent, roughly 6-dollars a month more per power bill. It’s part of a two-step process to raise rates for NIPSCO customers. The utility company says you can...
Let’s Not Wait to Send a Billion Bucks Back to Hoosiers
When the State of Indiana officially closed our fiscal books on June 30, we collected $1.24 billion dollars more than was last forecasted, which has created over $6 billion in reserves. In short, Indiana’s economy continues an unprecedented growth rate, thanks to employers and employees investing their time and talent right here at home.
Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees
Changes to the fall 2022 Individual Contract for Student Academic Appointees have prompted the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers to declare a statement of duress, which says they were forced to sign the contract under terms they disagreed with. The organization recommends members continue to sign the contract to avoid a lapse in pay, but have asked that they also sign the statement to send to administrators.
Indiana electric-vehicle infrastructure plan open for public comment
The Indiana Department of Transportation wants Hoosiers to weigh in on the state’s proposed electric vehicle charging network. The state is investing more than $100 million dollars in the new, multiyear project, with funding from last year’s federal bipartisan infrastructure law. Scott Manning, deputy chief of staff of...
Indiana House approves $225 tax relief checks, but proposal faces bumpy road in the Senate
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are now one step closer to getting a $225 tax relief check in their mailboxes. Friday afternoon, the Indiana House voted 93-2 on House Bill 1001 to send those relief checks to nearly every adult in the state. All residents who file a tax return would automatically be eligible to receive the $225 ($450 for married couples filing jointly). Residents who do not file tax returns would be also eligible if they file an affidavit to receive the money.
NIPSCO to raise natural gas rates beginning in September
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has given approval for Merrillville-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to increase its natural gas rates in a two-step process beginning in September. The utility says the average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of about $6 per month.
