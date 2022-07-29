ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Discounts and daily deals at Indiana State Fair

Fox 59
 2 days ago
fox59.com

mybanktracker.com

The Best Checking Accounts in Indiana for 2022

Your checking account is probably the most important bank account that you have. You use the account almost every day. When you get paid, the money goes to your checking account and when you swipe your debit card or pay your bills, the money comes out of your checking account.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana Pork’s ‘Loaded Pit-Tatoes’ a Signature Dish at the Indiana State Fair

As the Indiana State Fair kicks off this weekend, we couldn’t talk about the fair without mentioning some of this year’s delicious new food items. The Indiana Pork Producers Association is cooking up their “Loaded Pit-Tatoes” as this year’s signature dish. Jeanette Merritt with the Indiana Pork Producers’ Association says it’s a creative combo marrying two popular items featured by Indiana Pork.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold

ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Indiana State
wrtv.com

Sunday is Ability Awareness Day at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indiana State Fair aims to shine a light on Indiana's agriculture, food and fun, on Sunday Easterseals Crossroads will shine its light on abilities. For the first time, Easterseals is hosting Ability Awareness Day. "We wanted to take a day at the very beginning of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

5 Amazing Must-See Waterfalls in Indiana

Throughout the state, there are many beautiful waterfalls in Indiana to see and experience. If you’re looking to check out one of these natural wonders close to home, just take your pick: There are 22 different waterfalls throughout the state of Indiana!. While spring, summer and fall are typically...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Tracking storm chances across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off dry and humid this morning. As we head into the afternoon, it will still be humid with scattered showers and storm chances. Strong to severe storms possible Monday. For your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with scattered...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

19th Indiana Family Star Party A Success

Is there life on Mars and what are NASA’s probes and landers teaching us?. What is the difference between a star cluster and a galaxy? Between a planet and an Astroid?. What is the latest on Camp Cullom’s project to remotely control its telescope so Prairie Grass Observatory can “Hit the Road” and bring Astronomy into classrooms and nursing homes of our Clinton, Boone and Carroll County friends and neighbors?
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, July 29, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees

Changes to the fall 2022 Individual Contract for Student Academic Appointees have prompted the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers to declare a statement of duress, which says they were forced to sign the contract under terms they disagreed with. The organization recommends members continue to sign the contract to avoid a lapse in pay, but have asked that they also sign the statement to send to administrators.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana electric-vehicle infrastructure plan open for public comment

The Indiana Department of Transportation wants Hoosiers to weigh in on the state’s proposed electric vehicle charging network. The state is investing more than $100 million dollars in the new, multiyear project, with funding from last year’s federal bipartisan infrastructure law. Scott Manning, deputy chief of staff of...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana House approves $225 tax relief checks, but proposal faces bumpy road in the Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are now one step closer to getting a $225 tax relief check in their mailboxes. Friday afternoon, the Indiana House voted 93-2 on House Bill 1001 to send those relief checks to nearly every adult in the state. All residents who file a tax return would automatically be eligible to receive the $225 ($450 for married couples filing jointly). Residents who do not file tax returns would be also eligible if they file an affidavit to receive the money.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

NIPSCO to raise natural gas rates beginning in September

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has given approval for Merrillville-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to increase its natural gas rates in a two-step process beginning in September. The utility says the average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of about $6 per month.
MERRILLVILLE, IN

