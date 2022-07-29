Islanders buy 25,000 Mega Millions tickets, would give $1 billion jackpot to season ticket holders and staff

www.foxnews.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
We have a winner: Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337-billion Mega Millions jackpot
According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday, and it was bought in Illinois. The jackpot is worth $1.337 billion.
Lottery official gives update on winning ticket
One winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold at a Speedway store in Des Plaines Illinois, according to a state lottery official. The winner has not yet come forward and identified themselves.
Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes
A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
FOXBusiness
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $660 million. The numbers drawn were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and the gold Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 3X. That means Tuesday night's jackpot will be worth $790 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, according to the Mega Millions website.
There's no strategy to win Mega Millions, but where you buy your ticket affects your winnings
WOODBURY, Minn. -- All you have to do is pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and then another between 1 and 25. Match those numbers with the official drawing of the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday night and you'll be the lucky winner of a jackpot worth more than $830 million.
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line
UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you need to know
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now $1 billion. If you're lucky enough to win, stay quiet and read this to know what to do.
I’m a financial expert – my 9 tips if you win the Mega Millions $1billion jackpot this week & why you need to act fast
EVERYONE dreams of winning big but what should you do if you’re incredibly lucky enough to win the Mega Millions draw?. With a huge jackpot of $1billion on the line, a financial advisor is sharing his tip on what to do if your numbers are picked. Robert Pagliarini of...
9 Mega Millions tickets were a Mega Ball short of winning it all
A small number of people came close to winning the $830 million payout in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but they fell one ball short of cashing in on the massive jackpot — and the estimated prize for Friday night's drawing has grown to over a billion dollars.
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth–largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because...
insideedition.com
Don't Pick Birthdays or Anniversary Dates Lotto Expert Warns Ahead of $1.1B Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Lottery fever is sweeping the country and the big question many players are asking is: Are there strategies you should follow to boost your odds of picking the winning numbers?. Lottery expert Richard Wheeler says if you want the jackpot all to yourself, you should pick high numbers. “What you...
insideedition.com
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
buzzfeednews.com
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
As Mega Millions lottery reaches $790M, here's how to stay safe and secure if you win
The Mega Millions estimated jackpot has reached $790 million — the lottery board’s third-largest jackpot in its 20-year history. The jackpot will likely surpass this amount by the next drawing on Tuesday evening, July 26. As players pick their numbers in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Mega Millions website crashes after winning numbers revealed
The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14. It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions website crashed immediately after the numbers were announced.The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to hit $1.28 billion by Friday night's drawing, the lottery game said in a news release. If a winner wanted to take the lump sum of cash, they would walk away with $747.2 million cash before taxes.According to the Associated Press, lottery officials expect the...
FOXBusiness
Michigan man wins $6 million from lottery scratch off
A Michigan man won $6 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the multi-million dollar prize after buying the Michigan Lottery's new "Diamond Riches" instant game, according to the lottery. The anonymous man said he's been "shaking" since he scratched off the...
Chicago residents dream big in hopes of winning $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO (CBS) – The big Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to a whopping $1.28 billion.That's the prize for Friday night's drawing and would provide you a more than $740 million cash payout option. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman went to the Wrightwood neighborhood to speak to those who hope they're going to be the lucky ones.Some folks said they're betting big, despite their odds of actually winning the second-highest price in the game's history.It's all about dreaming big for Cherin who often plays lotto but is doubling down for Friday night's billion dollar jackpot."You never know what might happen so dream big,"...
