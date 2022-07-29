Shakira tax fraud case: Prosecutors seek 8 years in prison, $24 million fine after singer rejects plea deal

www.foxnews.com
Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
The Hips Don't Lie singer was spotted looking cheerful near a private jet just days before Radar reported that Spanish prosecutors are gunning for the judge to slap Shakira with an 8-year prison sentence after accusing her of failing to pay millions of dollars in taxes.
Spanish prosecutors want Shakira behind bars. On Friday, the prosecutors in her ongoing criminal tax fraud case told the court that the Colombian superstar should face an eight-year and two-month sentence if she's convicted of tax fraud. Along with the lengthy prison stay, prosecutors also urged for a heft 20 million euro fine. Shakira is being charged with failing to pay the government $14.5 million euros in taxes between the years 2012 and 2014. After being offered a plea deal earlier this year, Shakira instead opted to move forward with a trial.
