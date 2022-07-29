Shakira tax fraud case: Prosecutors seek 8 years in prison, $24 million fine after singer rejects plea deal

It appears that Shakira had no idea what prosecutors had in store for her. The Hips Don't Lie singer was spotted looking cheerful near a private jet just days before Radar reported that Spanish prosecutors are gunning for the judge to slap Shakira with an 8-year prison sentence after accusing her of failing to pay millions of dollars in taxes. The Colombian-born entertainer, 45, was photographed smiling alongside airport personnel on a tarmac after leaving a Mexican resort in Cabo with her children — son, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.Shakira REJECTS Deal, Headed To Trial In $15 Million Tax Scandal...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO