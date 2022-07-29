ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shakira tax fraud case: Prosecutors seek 8 years in prison, $24 million fine after singer rejects plea deal

By Caroline Thayer
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn

Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Shakira Smiling Near Private Jet Days Before Prosecutors Recommend 8 Years In Prison Over Tax Evasion Allegations

It appears that Shakira had no idea what prosecutors had in store for her. The Hips Don't Lie singer was spotted looking cheerful near a private jet just days before Radar reported that Spanish prosecutors are gunning for the judge to slap Shakira with an 8-year prison sentence after accusing her of failing to pay millions of dollars in taxes. The Colombian-born entertainer, 45, was photographed smiling alongside airport personnel on a tarmac after leaving a Mexican resort in Cabo with her children — son, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.Shakira REJECTS Deal, Headed To Trial In $15 Million Tax Scandal...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Shakira Prosecutors Call for 8-Year Prison Sentence Over Alleged Tax Fraud in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Spanish prosecutors want Shakira behind bars. On Friday, the prosecutors in her ongoing criminal tax fraud case told the court that the Colombian superstar should face an eight-year and two-month sentence if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Along with the lengthy prison stay, prosecutors also urged for a heft 20 million euro fine. Shakira is being charged with failing to pay the government $14.5 million euros in taxes between the years 2012 and 2014. After being offered a plea deal earlier this year, Shakira instead opted to move forward with a trial. A date...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws

Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Gerard Piqu
RadarOnline

Rapper Xzibit Ordered To Pay His Estranged Wife $6k A Month In Support In Bitter Divorce

Rapper Xzibit has been ordered to pay his estranged wife $6k a month in support as part of their bitter court battle, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Xzibit (real name: Alvin Joiner) and his estranged wife Krista Joiner appeared before a judge this week as part of their never-ending split. The judge ordered the rapper to pay his estranged wife $2,239 a month in child support starting on August 1, and continuing until their 10-year-old son Gatlyn turns 18. Xzibit was also ordered to pay an additional $3,702 a month in temporary spousal support. He...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Prison#Lawsuits#Fox News Digital#The Spanish Tax Office#Spanish#Latin Grammy Award
Vice

Million-Dollar Wine Heist Ends With Mexican Beauty Queen Arrested in Europe

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican beauty queen and her accomplice were arrested in Europe for allegedly stealing bottles of wine worth over $1.6 million. Priscila Lara Guevara, a former Miss Earth 2016 contestant in Mexico State, and her partner Constantín Gabriel Dumitru spent months on the run after stealing the bottles from an upscale restaurant-hotel in Spain. They were arrested Tuesday while attempting to cross the Croatia/Montenegro border in Eastern Europe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Reality TV Producer Sentenced to One Year in Prison for $2 Million Fraud

Click here to read the full article. The producer behind reality shows like “Ink Therapy” and “Living Out Loud” was sentenced Thursday to a year in federal prison for defrauding an investor out of $2 million. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, pleaded guilty last year, admitting that he had concocted fraudulent license agreements to get a loan from Bay Point Capital Partners. Prosecutors had asked Judge John F. Walter to sentence Smith to 21 months, arguing it was important to impose a stiff sentence to deter white-collar crime. “Defendant is an experienced businessman in the entertainment industry. He knew it was wrong to lie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOXBusiness

Shakira rejects Spanish prosecutor's deal and opts for tax trial

Colombian singer Shakira has decided to go to trial on charges she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, according to her public relations team on Wednesday. In a statement, the singer's PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, said Shikira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave...
INCOME TAX
Reason.com

Shakira Going to Trial in Spanish Tax Evasion Case

Despite receiving a plea deal offer to settle allegations of tax evasion, Colombian superstar Shakira has told a Spanish investigating judge that she wants to go to trial, affirming her innocence in the face of a tax evasion inquiry that has clouded the performer for over four years. The singer,...
CELEBRITIES
TaxBuzz

Shakira Prosecutors Vow to Seek Nearly a Decade of Jail Time

Latin music superstar, Shakira, is facing a tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors' deal earlier this week. The singer's legal woes began quite some time ago -- a July 2021 Newsweek article outlines the tax evasion allegations she is facing in Spain:
Fox News

Fox News

773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy