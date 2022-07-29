www.mysanantonio.com
1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
Should Income Investors Buy This Unstoppable Dividend King?
PepsiCo's net revenue and earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations. The company's dividend should keep growing at a robust rate. The stock's current valuation looks reasonably attractive for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
A Preview Of Hanover Insurance Gr's Earnings
Hanover Insurance Gr THG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hanover Insurance Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16. Hanover Insurance Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Expert Ratings for Envestnet
Envestnet ENV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $73.29 versus the current price of Envestnet at $58.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Envestnet...
Analyst Ratings for YETI Holdings
YETI Holdings YETI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, YETI Holdings has an average price target of $71.6 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $55.00.
Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks
Billionaires are taking advantage of the weakness in Pfizer and Viatris this year.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets In the Event of a Market Crash
Worried about volatility? Here are some names that can help investors sleep at night.
A Preview Of Global Industrial's Earnings
Global Industrial GIC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Global Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. Global Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat
P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?
The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q2 Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same...
Earnings Previews: Airbnb, AMD, Coterra Energy, Occidental Petroleum
After markets close Tuesday afternoon, these four companies will be reporting quarterly earnings.
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
Colgate-Palmolive posted a record 9% organic growth, the highest in over ten years, on the back of higher pricing and robust performance across all segments. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all segments. Furthermore, the company posted a record 9% organic growth and increased its FY2022 outlook for organic sales growth.
Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Insights
Builders FirstSource BLDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Builders FirstSource reported an EPS of $6.26. Revenue was up $1.35 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
