Lanes on Indiana Toll Road reopen after buckle caused shutdown

Quince Road closed due to construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Construction is set to begin on Quince Road from U.S. 20 and Edison Road August 1st. Work will include tree removal, drainage improvement and roadway milling. The project is expected to take one day, but could spill over into the 2nd. A recommended detour is taking...
All lanes reopen on Indiana Toll Road
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Traffic is now fully moving in both directions on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 96. A detour was put into place Thursday night due to a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road in that area, but officials say lanes have fully reopened.
Lane restrictions coming to state roads 2, 249
Alternating lane closures are coming to State Road 2, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says patching, resurfacing and other construction activities will take place between U.S. 41 and Mississippi. Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone. Construction will continue through mid-November. In Porter County, the State Road...
Traffic backed up on Toll Road due to washout
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Traffic is backed up on the Toll Road near the C.R. 17 exit due to a washout. Right now, the right lane of eastbound traffic and the left lane of westbound traffic are closed.
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel
A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
Construction of ‘The Pearl’ forces months-long closure of portion of Main Street downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Construction of a new downtown development will force the long-term closure of a stretch of Main Street. The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said Friday westbound Main Street between Harrison Street and Ewing Street would be closed beginning Monday. The closure was expected to last until May 1, 2023.
Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
No one injured in overnight hotel fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one was hurt after an overnight fire at a hotel early Saturday morning. Police responded to 3320 W Coliseum Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, crews on the scene said they found a fire on the first floor of the building. Residents […]
First Alert Forecast
Crews have been working around the clock to repair a void found on the Indiana Toll Road. South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
INDOT plans to close State Road 3 intersection in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) — There have been 13 crashes at the State Road 3 and Waits Road intersection in the last 3 years. The Indiana Department of Transportation thinks the best way to make the area safer is to close off the intersection. “You really kind of notice how...
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck woman on Lima Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police are searching for a driver who hit a woman and kept going early Saturday morning. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center roads at 12:15 a.m. They found a woman in the road. She was taken to a local...
4 hurt in overnight shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shortly after midnight Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center Road for a reported pedestrian struck. Police were advised that the victim was still down and not responding. The person who called 911 told dispatchers this might be a...
Medical Moment: Climate change and your health
South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields. New traffic pattern in place as repairs continue on Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County.
Home ‘total loss’ after fire near Churubusco
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A house fire destroyed a home near Churubusco Friday evening. The Huntertown Fire Department reported they were called to the 13100 block of Madden Rd. to assist the Churubusco Fire Department and Washington Township Fire around 6:45. No one was injured in the fire,...
South Shore Line operating on altered schedule during Lollapalooza
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re heading to Lollapalooza this weekend here’s the South Shore schedule to Chicago. The annual summer music festival returns to Grant Park, and the South Shore Line expects an increase in riders this weekend. Passengers will be bussed between the South Bend International Airport and Dune Park stations through Sunday.
TikTok challenge blamed for South Bend car thefts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A viral video trending on TikTok is making its way to Indiana. Thieves are recording themselves breaking into cars, using only a USB cable. “They found a way to start the car without a key, so that’s why we want to put people on high alert,” said South Bend Police Department Spokesperson Ashley O’Chap.
