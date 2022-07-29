ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Lanes on Indiana Toll Road reopen after buckle caused shutdown

WNDU
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Quince Road closed due to construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Construction is set to begin on Quince Road from U.S. 20 and Edison Road August 1st. Work will include tree removal, drainage improvement and roadway milling. The project is expected to take one day, but could spill over into the 2nd. A recommended detour is taking...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

All lanes reopen on Indiana Toll Road

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Traffic is now fully moving in both directions on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 96. A detour was put into place Thursday night due to a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road in that area, but officials say lanes have fully reopened.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lane restrictions coming to state roads 2, 249

Alternating lane closures are coming to State Road 2, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says patching, resurfacing and other construction activities will take place between U.S. 41 and Mississippi. Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone. Construction will continue through mid-November. In Porter County, the State Road...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
South Bend, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
Elkhart County, IN
Traffic
95.3 MNC

Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel

A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
ALBION, IN
wfft.com

Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33

KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
ALBION, IN
abc57.com

More information about overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Toll Road#Buckle#Suicide#Indiana State Fair#The Fountain Updated
WANE-TV

Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WANE 15

No one injured in overnight hotel fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one was hurt after an overnight fire at a hotel early Saturday morning. Police responded to 3320 W Coliseum Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, crews on the scene said they found a fire on the first floor of the building. Residents […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Crews have been working around the clock to repair a void found on the Indiana Toll Road. South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WNDU

4 hurt in overnight shootings in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shortly after midnight Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center Road for a reported pedestrian struck. Police were advised that the victim was still down and not responding. The person who called 911 told dispatchers this might be a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: Climate change and your health

South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields. New traffic pattern in place as repairs continue on Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Traffic has been backed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Home ‘total loss’ after fire near Churubusco

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A house fire destroyed a home near Churubusco Friday evening. The Huntertown Fire Department reported they were called to the 13100 block of Madden Rd. to assist the Churubusco Fire Department and Washington Township Fire around 6:45. No one was injured in the fire,...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WNDU

South Shore Line operating on altered schedule during Lollapalooza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re heading to Lollapalooza this weekend here’s the South Shore schedule to Chicago. The annual summer music festival returns to Grant Park, and the South Shore Line expects an increase in riders this weekend. Passengers will be bussed between the South Bend International Airport and Dune Park stations through Sunday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

TikTok challenge blamed for South Bend car thefts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A viral video trending on TikTok is making its way to Indiana. Thieves are recording themselves breaking into cars, using only a USB cable. “They found a way to start the car without a key, so that’s why we want to put people on high alert,” said South Bend Police Department Spokesperson Ashley O’Chap.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy