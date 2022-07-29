Eloy Jimenez batting sixth in Chicago's Friday lineup against Oakland

www.numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
Grading the Mariners-Reds, Luis Castillo MLB trade deadline deal
Luis Castillo seemed destined to be traded to the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers. Almost every rumor indicated that one of the big market teams would get a deal done for the Cincinnati Reds ace. Instead, the Seattle Mariners swooped in and landed Castillo. But was it a good trade for Seattle? Let’s […] The post Grading the Mariners-Reds, Luis Castillo MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com
Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bradley is being replaced in right field by Jaylin Davis versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 286 plate appearances this season, Bradley has a .206 batting average with a .564 OPS, 3...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Jake Lamb sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb will take a break after Will Smith was picked as Los Angeles' designated hitter and Austin Barnes was started at catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 37 batted balls this season, Lamb...
numberfire.com
Buddy Kennedy starting in Arizona's Saturday lineup for David Peralta (trade)
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Kennedy will bat in the designated hitting spot after David Peralta was dealt to the Rays before the trading deadline. Per Baseball Savant on 56 batted balls this season, Kennedy has recorded a 1.8% barrel...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Stephen Piscotty batting seventh on Sunday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Piscotty will start in right field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and the White Sox. Skye Bolt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Piscotty for 10.2 FanDuel...
FOX Sports
Brown, Piscotty back Kapriellian as A's beat White Sox 7-3
CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Brown hit two solo homers, Stephen Piscotty hit a three-run shot, and James Kapriellian pitched six strong innings as the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Friday night for their season-high fourth straight win. Elvis Andrus also homered for Oakland, which improved...
Jose Quintana’s got jokes as Pirates’ MLB trade deadline rumors intensify
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana is no stranger to MLB trade deadline rumors. Quintana was dealt from the Chicago Cubs to the White Sox in a blockbuster ahead of the 2017 deadline, a deal that occurred after a -swath of rumors. That’s why the Pirates lefty isn’t letting this year’s rumors get to him.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Friday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Thompson is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. Our models project Thompson for 0.8 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
numberfire.com
James Outman batting ninth for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Outman will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Hanser Alberto returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Outman for 7.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jake Meyers batting eighth for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Meyers will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and the Mariners. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meyers for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castro will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Kody Clemens returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro not in Detroit's lineup on Saturday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castro is being replaced in right field by Victor Reyes versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 244 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .248 batting average with a .640 OPS, 4...
numberfire.com
Jack Larsen batting ninth for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jack Larsen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Larsen will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Sam Haggerty returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Larsen for 7.7 FanDuel points on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Nolan Jones in lineup Saturday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Nolan Jones is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Jones is getting the nod in rgiht field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. Our models project Jones for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala starting Sunday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Zavala for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
