Eloy Jimenez batting sixth in Chicago's Friday lineup against Oakland

Luis Castillo seemed destined to be traded to the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers. Almost every rumor indicated that one of the big market teams would get a deal done for the Cincinnati Reds ace. Instead, the Seattle Mariners swooped in and landed Castillo. But was it a good trade for Seattle? Let’s […] The post Grading the Mariners-Reds, Luis Castillo MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO