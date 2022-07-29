ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinashe Reveals Which Zodiac Sign Is The Most Toxic At Lollapalooza

By Logan DeLoye
During an interview with WGCI at Lollapalooza on Friday, Tinashe was quoted discussing certain traits of a the zodiac signs, specifically those that she finds toxic. The singer detailed her sign to be Aquarius and was asked her opinion of the other signs.

After asking Tinashe what her zodiac sign was, the interviewer asked her about the worst zodiac sign to which she replied, "cancer." She stated that from her personal experiences and "research", those who have cancer as their zodiac sign are more likely to be toxic.

If you are into astrology, you might know a fair amount about the zodiac signs. Wether you believe in them predicting certain personality traits or not, there are 12 of them that also assign an element to the month that you were born. For example, those born in December are given the Capricorn zodiac sign and an earth element.

Tinashe took over the Lollapalooza coin base stage today at 3:45 p.m CST. Some of her top hits include, "Lean On Me," "2 On," and "Throw A Fit." Other acts taking the stage today include Machine Gun Kelley , Dua Lipa , Glass Animals , Royal Blood , Coi Leray , and more!

Those unable to catch their favorite artists live are encouraged to livestream their sets via Hulu .

