ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Victim in Pittsburgh’s Easter Sunday mass shooting suing Airbnb for negligence

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbz3f_0gy2M3AC00

PITTSBURGH — Almost four months after a woman was shot in her leg at the Airbnb mass shooting on the Northside, she and her attorney have filed a lawsuit. They alleged Airbnb and rental group, 900 North, were negligent, and allowed a party to grow out of control and violent.

The woman who filed the suit said she was at the party that night, and gunfire erupted. She tried to escape, but was shot in the leg.

Her injuries include a shattered femur, a dislocated hip, nerve damage, plus psychological and emotional harm.

Several others were shot that night, and two teenagers were killed.

No one has been charged in their deaths, or in the shooting.

Our calls to the attorney who filed the complaint and the rental group went unanswered.

Airbnb says it stands by its previous statements and has banned the person who booked the party.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Connie Nania
2d ago

Why is the adult that booked and paid for that Free for all being protected.Many people are speculating that it's someone who is known to the public.Whoever it is ,is being shielded by media.This person is responsible because of messages sent out over the internet,inviting young people to bring their own weed,etc.This is news , surely someone knows the name of the person!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police officer responsible for saving baby’s life honored at Pittsburgh Pirates’ game

An officer responsible for saving a baby’s life was reunited with the young girl and honored during a Pittsburgh Pirates’ game. In April 2021, Joe Schleicher waved down Officer Kristin Mitrisin when his young daughter, Olivia, stopped breathing. Mitrisin sprang into action and gave the baby chest compressions until a bystander was able to provide her with an AED.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man dies after being shot on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Monday morning. Pittsburgh police officers responded to the area near Anderson and East General Robinson streets for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. This is right near the Rachel Carson Bride and about a block over from the Andy Warhol Museum.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Damian Bradford's high-profile 2005 case involved a love triangle, money and murder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The man accused of shooting a state trooper in a convenience store in Aliquippa Friday was involved in a high-profile murder back in 2005. Dr. Gulam Moonda's death was a big case in Pittsburgh and made national headlines because of the intrigue surrounding a love triangle, money and murder. It all started with a hysterical 911 call from Donna Moonda right after someone gunned down her husband, Dr. Gulam Moonda, along the Ohio Turnpike. Gulam Moonda was a well-respected urologist at the Sharon Regional Health System. Donna Moonda said they stopped on the turnpike to switch drivers when out of...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
MyChesCo

Man Accused of Attempting to Entice a Minor Over the Internet

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Summersville, West Virginia, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activityplain language statement of offense described in indictment or generic description such as violating various federal laws or violating various federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

11 Cares Pack the Bus event Aug. 27 at Staples locations

PITTSBURGH — It’s almost back to school time, and that means 11 Cares and our partners will be having another 11 Cares Pack the Bus event with the Education Partnership. This year’s summer school tools drive will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh area Staples locations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of abandoning stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into rental property

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Maryland man is accused of abandoning a stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into a vacation rental property in the area.  State police said a Washington, D.C. man contacted them about his stolen car. The missing 2020 Tesla 3 was found, thanks to an app, near the intersection of Route 31 and Hellein School Road in Donegal. As a trooper was reporting that he found the stolen car, a woman ran from a rental property not far away. According to court records, the woman claimed as she and her children were entering the rental property, John Barilovits emerged from the bathroom acting strangely. The woman grabbed her children and ran out away. None of them were injured.Investigators said the trooper ran to confront Barilovits, who was walking down Route 31. Police said he threw a plastic cup at the trooper while pulling out a stun gun. State police said the trooper got a hold of Barilovits before he could use the stun gun and he was arrested.Barilovits is in the Westmoreland County jail. He is facing multiple charges.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

At least 7 motorcycles involved in crash in Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on White Cloud Road in the Allegheny Township area around 1 p.m. White Cloud Road is serving as the detour...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue mourning paramedic who died on duty

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue announced that one of its paramedics died while on duty. According to North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue, Fred Manno, a paramedic/rescue technician with the service and a firefighter with Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department #4, suffered sudden cardiac arrest while on a patient detail on July 19. He was treated by his partner and taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy