Seabrook, NH, Family Tries to Recover From Garage Fire

Related
Fire in basement apartment in Hamilton leaves six animals dead
HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out in a basement apartment in Hamilton claimed the lives of six animals. Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 255 Woodbury St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy flames shooting 15 feet above the roof line.
Fire Destroys Building at Epsom, NH Campground
A stubborn fire destroyed a building at the Epsom Valley Campground Friday night. The campground on its Facebook page said that the house and office, located at the entrance to the campground off Route 28, are a total loss. NEWS 603 reported that some of the hot spots reignited early...
Pickup Truck And Driver Plunge Into Water Off Pemberton Point In Hull (UPDATE)
A water rescue was underway in Hull to find a missing driver and car that plunged into the water off Pemberton Point, authorities said. Multiple crews responded to a report of a pickup truck and its driver that drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street, near Hull Gut, around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Hull Police and Fire said in a joint release.
SUV Slams Into Hampton Beach, NH, Condo Building
An SUV crashed through the front of a condo building on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach early Saturday morning. The SUV went through the first floor window to the left of the entrance of the Surfside Thirty apartments and condos on the southbound side around 1:40 a.m. and into the lobby, causing significant and structural damage to the building, according to Hampton Fire/Rescue.
Police find body of driver they say drove into ocean off Hull
HULL, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who drove into the water off Pemberton Point in Hull. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the woman in the driver’s seat of a truck that drove across the...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after a women’s boarding house in Quincy broke out in flames
QUINCY, Mass. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a women’s boarding house on Bigelow Street in Quincy erupted in flames. Fire Crews responded to reports of a trash fire just before 3 a.m. but they said the fire appears to have started on the decks in the back of the rooming house before spreading inside.
Person dies after being pulled from the water in Ipswich
IPSWICH, Mass. — A person has died after being pulled from the water in Ipswich. Police and firefighters responded to Pavilion Beach around 5:17 p.m. Sunday for a person in distress in the water, Police Chief Paul Nikas and Fire Chief Paul Parisi said in a joint statement. A...
communityadvocate.com
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Northborough UPDATE
NORTHBOROUGH – Crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Whitney Street Saturday evening. Northborough Fire Department reported that it was a two-alarm fire and advised people to avoid the area if possible, according to their Facebook post at about 7 p.m. Chief David Parenti said the...
WRGB
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
SUV slams into Hampton, NH apartment complex
HAMPTON, N.H. -- An SUV slammed into an apartment complex in Hampton, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.The crash caused extensive damage to the front lobby of the building on Ocean Boulevard.It is not known yet what cause the crash or if anyone was hurt.
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Uhmmm… Anyone know where the third windmill blade went? #GloucesterMA Updated with drone footage- Update Gloucesree Press Release:
Unconfirmed report that it was struck by a plover overnight. I’m sending an investigative team up there to check it out. Here’s the scene this morning as reported by Captain Pete Mondello:. He reports there are no cranes up there, that the blade is over the embankment in...
Police: Drunken NH woman crashed into boy who was mowing his neighbor’s lawn
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A drunken New Hampshire woman was arrested Thursday after police say she crashed her car into a boy who was mowing his neighbor’s lawn. Rebecca Panyanouvong, 37, of Manchester, is facing charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief, according to the Hooksett Police Department.
nbcboston.com
80-Year-Old Killed Trying to Remove Obstruction From I-93 in NH
An older man was killed while attempting to clear an obstruction from Interstate 93 in Sanbornton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, police said. Ernest Duncan, an 80-year-old from Bristol, was headed south on the highway when he noticed an obstruction in the middle of the road just before 11 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said.
Hiker dies on Mount Washington
CONCORD, N.H. — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain, authorities said.A group of hikers found the man unconscious and not breathing on Mount Washington's Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said. They called 911 and started performing CPR.Members of one rescue group drove to the summit of the nearly 6,300-foot mountain and hiked down to the man, while another group rode up the mountain's famous Cog Railway and hiked in.With no sign of life after 40 minutes, resuscitation efforts ceased, and rescue group members carried the body nearly a mile to the train.A dog the man was hiking with was taken to an animal shelter until it can be reunited with the man's family.
WCVB
Multiple departments respond to fire at campground in Epsom, New Hampshire
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a fire at a campground in Epsom, New Hampshire, Friday evening. The fire was first dispatched around 9:15 p.m. at Epsom Valley Campground on Route 28. There is no confirmed information available about what caught fire and whether there were any injuries. Departments from...
Police: Wanted fugitive caught urinating on elevator in MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man with warrants out for his arrest was caught urinating on an elevator at an MBTA station, Transit Police said. Gerard Burton, 57, was seen urinating on the elevator doors at the Ashmont Station around 1:55 a.m., police said. A witness reported the incident to an officer, who police said found Burton while he was still urinating,
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
WMUR.com
K9 units help search for person who ran away from crash in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — Police K-9 units were out in Gilmanton to search for a person who ran away from a crash. Officers said the incident started in Barnstead, then the suspect drove to Gilmanton, crashed and ran off into the woods. Officials called off the search for the night...
