Shakira Prosecutors Want Her to Serve 8-year Prison Sentence in Tax Fraud Case

TMZ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tmz.com

Popculture

Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn

Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Former Coach on ‘The Voice’ Could Face Eight Years in Jail in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Reality TV Producer Sentenced to One Year in Prison for $2 Million Fraud

Click here to read the full article. The producer behind reality shows like “Ink Therapy” and “Living Out Loud” was sentenced Thursday to a year in federal prison for defrauding an investor out of $2 million. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, pleaded guilty last year, admitting that he had concocted fraudulent license agreements to get a loan from Bay Point Capital Partners. Prosecutors had asked Judge John F. Walter to sentence Smith to 21 months, arguing it was important to impose a stiff sentence to deter white-collar crime. “Defendant is an experienced businessman in the entertainment industry. He knew it was wrong to lie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

OK! Magazine

The Independent

Spain seeks eight-year prison sentence and £19m fine for Shakira over unpaid taxes

Spanish prosecutors say they’re seeking a jail sentence of eight years and two months for Shakira over alleged tax fraud.In July last year, a judge recommended that the 44-year-old singer, born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, face trial over allegations that she failed to pay €14.5m in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.A trial date has not yet been set. Prosecutors are also seeking a fine of €23m (£19.3m). In a statement sent to The Independent, representatives for the singer wrote: “Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a...
CELEBRITIES
Reason.com

Shakira Going to Trial in Spanish Tax Evasion Case

Despite receiving a plea deal offer to settle allegations of tax evasion, Colombian superstar Shakira has told a Spanish investigating judge that she wants to go to trial, affirming her innocence in the face of a tax evasion inquiry that has clouded the performer for over four years. The singer,...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Mozzy Begins Yearlong Federal Prison Sentence

Mozzy, the prolific Sacramento rapper, has begun a 12-month sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Atwater, California. The musician had been indicted by a federal grand jury in California on a weapons possession charge in 2021. The rapper eventually agreed to plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In addition to the yearlong sentence, Mozzy paid a $55,000 fine, according to court documents.
ATWATER, CA
TaxBuzz

Shakira Prosecutors Vow to Seek Nearly a Decade of Jail Time

Latin music superstar, Shakira, is facing a tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors' deal earlier this week. The singer's legal woes began quite some time ago -- a July 2021 Newsweek article outlines the tax evasion allegations she is facing in Spain:

