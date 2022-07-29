Shakira Prosecutors Want Her to Serve 8-year Prison Sentence in Tax Fraud Case

www.tmz.com
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
Shakira is accused of failing to pay taxes to Spain for spending so much time there. But the Colombian singer says she doesn't live there.
Spanish prosecutors say they’re seeking a jail sentence of eight years and two months for Shakira over alleged tax fraud.In July last year, a judge recommended that the 44-year-old singer, born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, face trial over allegations that she failed to pay €14.5m in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.A trial date has not yet been set. Prosecutors are also seeking a fine of €23m (£19.3m). In a statement sent to The Independent, representatives for the singer wrote: “Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a...
Despite receiving a plea deal offer to settle allegations of tax evasion, Colombian superstar Shakira has told a Spanish investigating judge that she wants to go to trial, affirming her innocence in the face of a tax evasion inquiry that has clouded the performer for over four years. The singer,...
Latin music superstar, Shakira, is facing a tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors' deal earlier this week. The singer's legal woes began quite some time ago -- a July 2021 Newsweek article outlines the tax evasion allegations she is facing in Spain:
