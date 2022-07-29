Chief Wilton Littlechild talks about why he gave Pope Francis a Headdress

nativenewsonline.net
Analyzer
1d ago
Why didn't they give him. Tomahawk with the Feathered headpiece or even a Bow & Arrow set to show him who they really are ....???
Reply(1)
2
Related
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
The Reverend Chuck Currie said the congresswoman's push for Christian nationalism is "a threat to an understanding of Christianity."
What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you
In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented. But here’s the problem: This 2,000-year-old text says nothing about abortion. As...
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
Pope Francis says he would not live at the Vatican or in Argentina if he retires
ROME — Pope Francis said he would not live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if he ever retires, but would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions. “I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop...
RELATED PEOPLE
I Believed I Was Destined To Be A Nun. But When I Moved Into A Convent, Things Changed.
"This was just another of the many signs barraging me throughout my senior year of college. A gut-dropping confirmation of my greatest fear and my greatest certainty —God was going to make me be a nun."
The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like
Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
SheKnows
21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life
Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
What Happened to Pastor John Gray? Wife Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Message
On Sunday, July 10, Pastor John Gray's wife Aventer Gray revealed that her husband had suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism on Thursday evening and was admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU). According to the National Library of Medicine, a "saddle pulmonary embolism (SPE) is a rare type of acute...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer
Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Researchers Believe That Jesus Was Not Born on Christmas Day
Adoration of the Shepherds by Dutch painter Matthias Stomer, 1632Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The birth of Jesus Christ has been commemorated by billions of people around on December 25 for the last 2000 years. Despite this, most scholars happened to believe that Jesus was not born on December 25, not even in the year A.D. 1.
Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church
An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Catholic Church once allowed for abortions. Everything changed in 1873
Until the 1880s, abortions were morally acceptable and legal, with even the Catholic Church approving of the procedure before ‘quickening.’ Historians say the desire to ban the procedure had more to do with business than women’s health.
Now it's offensive to stand and kneel in church! Christian charity slams 'woke' Church of England after vicars say prayer books should be rewritten to avoid excluding disabled people
Telling worshippers to 'all stand' and 'all kneel' is unfair on the disabled, vicars have told the Church - as they urge prayer books to be rewritten so they're language is inclusive. A leading Christian charity has blasted the churches 'woke' move and said 'sensitivity' and 'fear' is 'changing words...
The oldest image of Mary, the mother of Jesus, was drawn in the catacombs of Rome when Christianity was illegal
Picture of Mary nursing Jesus in the Catacomb of Priscilla in RomePhoto: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. Around 170 BC, the Roman Empire denied religious freedom to its citizens. There was large-scale persecution of Christians.
Bill Gates Says He Admires This World Leader: 'I Will Never Forget The Example He Set'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates himself is a globally influential figure, especially for his philanthropic work. The tech entrepreneur late Sunday shared on Twitter a leader he admired. Coinciding with former South African President Nelson Mandela's birth anniversary, Gates tweeted that his "legacy lives on as reminder that it's...
Vatican warns Catholics in Hong Kong of coming persecution, says 'You better be prepared'
Monsignor Javier Herrera-Corona, the Vatican's de facto point man in Hong Kong, gave the city a stark warning for Catholic missionaries — expect further persecution. Herrera-Corona spoke in a meeting of the island city's mission projects, most of which have been deeply affected by growing hostility from the Chinese government.
DNA analysis of the relic of the body of St. Luke revealed that he was of Syrian descent
Saint Luke the EvangelistCredit: Unknown Russian Orthodox painter; Public Domain Image. Luke the Evangelist was one of Jesus Christ's disciples and is also reported to be the author of the Gospel of Luke in the Bible. He is regarded to be a saint and a martyr by Christians.
The Solomonic Dynasty claims that Ethiopian kings are descendants of the biblical King Solomon
Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, a member of the Solomonid DynastyCredit: unknown; an official portrait of which b/w copies were distributed ; Public Domain Image. The Solomonic Dynasty (or Solomonid Dynasty) is a dynasty of Ethiopian emperors who claimed that they were descended from the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.
Ancient Manuscript Claims Jesus of Nazareth Lived in a Japanese Village for 106 years
The burial ground to what some claim is Jesus' final resting placeJensen Walker/WIKIMEDIA. According to a mysterious Japanese manuscript called the Takenouchi documents, everything we know of Jesus Christ is wrong. The documents state that Jesus visited Japan when he was twenty-one to study theology from a Shinto priest.
Comments / 11