Businesses on Post Avenue in Westbury hit by overnight break-ins

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:16 am in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a well check at 140 Old Country Road. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a 39-year old female with apparent gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased by a Nassau County Police Medic.

MINEOLA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO