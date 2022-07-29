Businesses on Post Avenue in Westbury hit by overnight break-ins

newjersey.news12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
longisland.com
TD Bank in Greenlawn Robbed, Robber Fled on Foot
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a bank in Greenlawn this afternoon. A man entered TD Bank, located at 460 Pulaski Road, at approximately 1:10 p.m., and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer. The robber fled on foot.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Man shot outside North Amityville home
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting in North Amityville Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on Emerald Lane South shortly after 8 p.m. Police say a man was standing in front of a home when he was shot. He was hit by two...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing 2 iPads from Central Islip store
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole two iPads from a store in Central Islip this month. According to police, the man stole two Apple iPads from Target, located at 160 North Research Place, on July 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m. The...
longisland.com
Police Conduct Well Check to Find Woman Shot to Death in Mineola
The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:16 am in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a well check at 140 Old Country Road. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a 39-year old female with apparent gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased by a Nassau County Police Medic.The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:16 am in Mineola.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Two motorcycle thieves wanted in Bushwick
Police are searching for suspects who stole a man’s motorcycle twice.
NYPD: Cyclist struck by car in critical condition
The victim was taking to a hospital and is in critical condition.
Police: Man shot near Dominican Day Parade festivities in the Bronx
Police say a man was shot in the vicinity of the Dominican Day Parade Sunday in the Bronx.
NYPD: 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Bronx smoke shop
Police say the stabbing stemmed from an argument at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on West Fordham Road shortly after noon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Multiple shootings in Brooklyn Friday night; victims in stable condition
Police say there were multiple shootings in Brooklyn late Friday night.
Police: Woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Mineola apartment building
Officers say they were responding to a wellness check at the Allure Mineola on Old Country Road where they found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police: Swastika drawn on lighting equipment in L.I. park
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Nassau County Police are investigating after a disturbing hate message was found Saturday morning.Police say a vandal used a marker to draw a swastika on a piece of portable lighting equipment.Investigators say a county worker made the discovery at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.It was located on Park Boulevard between ballfields 14 and 15.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 18-year-old reported missing from Hicksville
Police are searching for an 18-year-old man that was reported missing in Hicksville on Sunday around 11:31 p.m. According to detectives, Justin Eng, was last seen leaving his Fox Place residence. Eng is described as a male Asian, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn woman, 70, killed when her Range Rover slams into elevated highway stanchion, police say
A 70-year-old woman died after her Range Rover slammed into a pillar underneath the Gowanus Expressway, police said Saturday. Rose Gargano was heading south on Third Ave. at about 3:42 p.m. Friday when she lost control of the wheel. Her Range Rover veered to the left, hopped a curb and slammed into a stanchion for the elevated highway. First responders found Gargano unconscious behind the ...
Report: Off-duty NYPD cop arrested, charged after firing gun in air following argument with girlfriend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An off-duty NYPD officer has arrested on Long Island for firing his gun in the air during an agreement with his girlfriend, according to a recent report. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office detailed that Miguel Torres was charged with menacing and use of a...
Police: Peekskill shooting leaves 2 wounded; suspect sought
A man fired gunshots on Main Street in Peekskill Friday night, injuring two females inside a car.
Man found with deadly gunshot wound to head inside car in Queens: NYPD
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A man’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Queens on Sunday morning. Police found the body of 36-year-old Anthony Edwards inside a vehicle on Beach 38th Street near Norton Avenue around 10 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services pronounced Edwards dead at the scene. Edwards lived […]
Alert Center: Peekskill police investigating reports of shots fired
Police launched an investigation on Main Street near Lapore Park.
Driver in critical condition after he was shot during carjacking in Brooklyn
A man who was driving in East New York is in critical condition after two car thieves shot him twice while robbing him early Saturday morning, according to police.
Police: Woman arrested for 7-Eleven robbery in Bethpage
Police say a woman was arrested for a robbery in Bethpage Friday morning.
myrye.com
Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
Comments / 0