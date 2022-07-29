Chad Pinder sitting for Oakland on Friday

www.numberfire.com
BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade
We’ve now had one of our first big splashes ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. The Seattle Mariners are acquiring two-time All-Star and Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo. Per Jeff Passan: BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) […] The post BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners
Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Oakland's Nick Allen batting ninth on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Allen will start at second base on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and Chicago. Chad Pinder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 6.5 FanDuel points on...
Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks upcoming series in Cleveland
Diamondbacks at Guardians When: 4:10 p.m., Monday. Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland. Pitchers: Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies (2-4, 3.94) at Guardians RHP Cal Quantrill (7-5, 3.97). ...
Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
San Diego Padres have made a run at Shohei Ohtani
We’re less than 48 hours away from the MLB’s trade deadline passing, and several big names remain on the block.
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
Brown, Piscotty back Kapriellian as A's beat White Sox 7-3
CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Brown hit two solo homers, Stephen Piscotty hit a three-run shot, and James Kapriellian pitched six strong innings as the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Friday night for their season-high fourth straight win. Elvis Andrus also homered for Oakland, which improved...
Tyler Heineman in Pirates' Sunday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Heineman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our modles project Heineman for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.1 FanDuel points.
Seby Zavala starting Sunday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Zavala for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
Rockies' Sam Hilliard batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Yonathan Daza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hilliard for 6.8 FanDuel points...
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Sunday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. La Stella is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project La Stella for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Brian Serven catching for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Serven will catch for right-hander German Marquez on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 7.8 FanDuel...
James Outman batting ninth for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Outman will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Hanser Alberto returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Outman for 7.7 FanDuel points...
Jake Meyers batting eighth for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Meyers will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and the Mariners. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meyers for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Josh VanMeter in Pirates' Sunday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. VanMeter is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project VanMeter for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8...
