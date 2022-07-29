Former principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary pleads ‘not guilty’ to charge of cruelty to juveniles

www.kalb.com
Chilling potential murder weapon that JonBenét Ramsey’s family want DNA tested as they push for probe into death
THE half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey frequently shares articles of cold cases solved by forensic genealogy in the city where the six-year-old beauty queen was killed. It's part of the Ramsey family's latest push to solve one of America's most notorious unsolved murders. JonBenét was a beauty pageant queen who...
Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Abducting Child from Church Nursery but Vows to Fight Similar Charges Involving Two Other Churches
A Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to abducting a child from a church nursery while maintaining her innocence on strikingly similar charges, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. Nancy Renee Fridley, 46, entered a plea in Giles County Circuit Court on charges of child abuse/neglect and abduction for the...
Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape
Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father
A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Louisiana Mother Lied And Told Authorities Her Missing 2-Year-Old Son Was Abducted
2-year-old Ezekiel Harry was a student at Lots-O-Tots daycare center in Houma, Louisiana. When he first started daycare, Ezekiel was reserved and shy. Before anyone knew it, Ezekiel was entertaining the class with his dance moves.
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officer Who Fatally Shot 14-Year-Old Tamir Rice Resigns From New Law Enforcement Position
The former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 14-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 resigned from his law enforcement position in Tioga Borough, Pennsylvania, less than a week after being sworn into the post. CNN reports Timothy Loehmann was set to be the only cop in the borough, according to...
Montana parents sentenced to life in prison for torture and beating death of 5-year-old son
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were sentenced to life in prison this week for torturing, starving, and beating their son to death. According to the Great Falls Tribune, a Cascade County judge handed Emilio Emmanuel Renova Sr. 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for deliberate homicide, and Stephanie Grace Byington 100 years for accountability to deliberate homicide for the death of Antonio "Tony" Renova. She will be eligible for parole after 30 years.
'Help Find My Child': Father Pleads For Help Finding Missing Ole Miss Student
A Mississippi father is pleading for help to find a missing University of Mississippi student, who mysteriously vanished a week ago. “Call, contact the law enforcement. Just tell them what you know,” Jimmie “Jay” Lee’s father, Jimmie Lee said in a video released by Oxford Police. “This is my plea, that you help find my child.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
Cops raid squalid housing commission home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of child neglect
Police have raided the squalid home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of criminal neglect. Major crime detectives visited the Munno Para home in Adelaide's northern suburbs on Wednesday, with the little girl's death the subject of a major crimes investigation. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner who fired AK-47-style gun at invaders ‘did absolutely nothing wrong,’ FL sheriff says
A homeowner who reportedly used an AK-47-style gun to shoot at home invaders will “absolutely not” face charges, a Florida sheriff said last week. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, three men – including one who was armed with a handgun – attacked a homeowner on the 700-block of Pinestead Road on July 7.
West Virginia man accused of putting his sister in a 2-year coma dies in custody
Daniel J. Palmer III had long been considered the key suspect in a brutal attack that left his sister comatose two years ago. But the case remained dormant until she woke up last month. Able to speak only a word at a time after coming out of a coma, Wanda...
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's Home
Troy Khoeler was a foster child. In 2019 he was adopted by a childless couple in Spring, Texas in Harris County. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Constable deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood subdivision at 5:20 am. Troy's adopted parents reported that the 7-year-old has been missing since 4:00 am.
People
Suspect Charged with Murder in Disappearance of U. Mississippi Student, Who Is Still Missing
A 22-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in connection with the disappearance of a University of Mississippi student. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. is accused of killing 20-year-old Jay Lee, who was last seen on July 8 at about around 5:58 a.m. leaving Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold cap and gray slippers.
'What am I in jail for?': Notorious inmate Charles Bronson releases voice note
One of Britain’s most notorious inmates, Charles Bronson, has released a voice note from his cell at Woodhill jail in which he pleads for his release.“What am I in jail for?”, Bronson asked in the message sent to Sky News.The 70-year-old prisoner said: “I’ve never murdered anyone, I’ve never raped anyone. People don’t believe me, they think I’m a serial killer”.He was convicted the first time in 1974 for armed robbery and was given a life sentence in 1999 after taking an art teacher hostage.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
