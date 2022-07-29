ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show takes flight today

By Thomas Gnau
dayton.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K; organizers looking at parking issues

About 80,000 people attended the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, perhaps the event’s strongest attendance in 15 years, show organizers said Monday. “I think it’s going to be more than 80,000, to be honest with you″ when a final count is complete, Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the event’s parent entity, said at a press conference.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Two legendary British exports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Elvis Costello, top a diverse weekend of activities. On the visual arts front, The Contemporary Dayton celebrates the opening of “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational” and downtown Dayton is the site of Art in the City, which features hundreds of local dancers, artists, musicians and other creatives.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Celebrate Art in the City across downtown Dayton this weekend

Over 300 artists will be featured around downtown Dayton Saturday, Aug. 6 for Art in the City, the AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event. Slated from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., this community-minded showcase of the visual and performing arts will be celebrated through performances, demonstrations, hands-on projects, a Juried Art Show, Artisan Market and much more.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Industry
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
dayton.com

New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg

A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a 1,792-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton.com

Blossom Juicy Bar opens fifth location in Dayton area

Blossom Juicy Bar, a bubble tea shop with multiple locations across the Dayton area, has opened its fifth location at 2607 Wilmington Pike. “We opened our new location in hopes of reaching more people in the suburbs, so they would not have to go so far out to the mall or other areas to grab bubble tea,” said Oliver Santos, store manager at the new shop.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery

Moeller Brew Barn owners asking city leaders to borrow items from former amusement park. Those who want to walk down memory lane with a cold beer in their hand may be in luck. The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
MONROE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerpoint Energy#Us Air#Commemorative Air Force#Pavilion
dayton.com

Partly cloudy, hot today; Heat index above 100 expected Wednesday

It will be partly cloudy and hot today, with highs around 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will also be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 71 degrees. Wednesday will be breezy, sunny, hot and humid, pushing heat index values up as high as...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Auditor recognizes Dorothy Lane Market for accurate pricing

300 retailers earned perfect scores in 2021. Both of Dorothy Lane Market’s stores in Montgomery County were honored recently for their dedication to accurate pricing. County Auditor Karl Keith presented the managers of the stores in Oakwood and Washington Twp. with certificates of achievement for their perfect 100% scores on his office’s 2021 scanning accuracy test, according to a release issued Monday evening.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Englewood cafe offering lemonade flights for non-coffee drinkers

Cafe 19 in Englewood is taking coffee flights to the next level by offering a special flight for non-coffee drinkers 🍋. “We started our lemonade flights as an option for non-coffee drinkers,” said Cafe 19 co-owner Dillon Allen. “We have had several people who have come through with groups to try our flights, but they don’t like coffee. So, this was our solution for those who still want to be involved.”
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar to reopen Friday with release of rye whiskey

Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar is reopening Friday, August 5 at 5 p.m. after temporarily closing in June for improvements. As the distillery is celebrating the reopening, Peter Hilgeman, owner of Dayton Barrel Works and The Dayton Beer Company, told Dayton.com they are also introducing new hours, a new booking option, a new rye whiskey and much more.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Army
wvxu.org

Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?

Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County

Butler County will start seeing more and more art installations and murals around local businesses and organizations. The artists at the InsideOut Studio on High Street in downtown Hamilton have been contracted by businesses such as Kirsch CPA in Hamilton and Cohen Brothers Recycling in Middletown for art installations. They’ve also painted fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton, and the plans are to paint more in the future, along with redoing some of the original hydrants.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands

A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton-area chocolate maker feels ‘prepared’ for upcoming holidays despite supply chain disruptions

A Piqua-based chocolates and coffee company said they feel “prepared” for upcoming holidays despite global supply chain disruptions affecting the chocolate industry. Dayton.com reached out to Winans Chocolates + Coffees after Hershey announced during a second quarter earnings conference call last week that they would not be able to fully meet consumer demand during the Halloween and Holiday seasons.
PIQUA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy