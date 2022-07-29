CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show takes flight today

www.dayton.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
dayton.com
Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K; organizers looking at parking issues
About 80,000 people attended the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, perhaps the event’s strongest attendance in 15 years, show organizers said Monday. “I think it’s going to be more than 80,000, to be honest with you″ when a final count is complete, Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the event’s parent entity, said at a press conference.
dayton.com
15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Two legendary British exports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Elvis Costello, top a diverse weekend of activities. On the visual arts front, The Contemporary Dayton celebrates the opening of “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational” and downtown Dayton is the site of Art in the City, which features hundreds of local dancers, artists, musicians and other creatives.
dayton.com
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
dayton.com
Celebrate Art in the City across downtown Dayton this weekend
Over 300 artists will be featured around downtown Dayton Saturday, Aug. 6 for Art in the City, the AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event. Slated from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., this community-minded showcase of the visual and performing arts will be celebrated through performances, demonstrations, hands-on projects, a Juried Art Show, Artisan Market and much more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg
A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a 1,792-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
dayton.com
Blossom Juicy Bar opens fifth location in Dayton area
Blossom Juicy Bar, a bubble tea shop with multiple locations across the Dayton area, has opened its fifth location at 2607 Wilmington Pike. “We opened our new location in hopes of reaching more people in the suburbs, so they would not have to go so far out to the mall or other areas to grab bubble tea,” said Oliver Santos, store manager at the new shop.
Dayton commercial building catches fire
Dispatch reported that crews saw heavy flames coming from the roof of the building on arrival.
dayton.com
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
Moeller Brew Barn owners asking city leaders to borrow items from former amusement park. Those who want to walk down memory lane with a cold beer in their hand may be in luck. The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Partly cloudy, hot today; Heat index above 100 expected Wednesday
It will be partly cloudy and hot today, with highs around 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will also be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 71 degrees. Wednesday will be breezy, sunny, hot and humid, pushing heat index values up as high as...
dayton.com
Auditor recognizes Dorothy Lane Market for accurate pricing
300 retailers earned perfect scores in 2021. Both of Dorothy Lane Market’s stores in Montgomery County were honored recently for their dedication to accurate pricing. County Auditor Karl Keith presented the managers of the stores in Oakwood and Washington Twp. with certificates of achievement for their perfect 100% scores on his office’s 2021 scanning accuracy test, according to a release issued Monday evening.
dayton.com
Englewood cafe offering lemonade flights for non-coffee drinkers
Cafe 19 in Englewood is taking coffee flights to the next level by offering a special flight for non-coffee drinkers 🍋. “We started our lemonade flights as an option for non-coffee drinkers,” said Cafe 19 co-owner Dillon Allen. “We have had several people who have come through with groups to try our flights, but they don’t like coffee. So, this was our solution for those who still want to be involved.”
dayton.com
Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar to reopen Friday with release of rye whiskey
Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar is reopening Friday, August 5 at 5 p.m. after temporarily closing in June for improvements. As the distillery is celebrating the reopening, Peter Hilgeman, owner of Dayton Barrel Works and The Dayton Beer Company, told Dayton.com they are also introducing new hours, a new booking option, a new rye whiskey and much more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
Police investigating after body found in Dayton
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
dayton.com
InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County
Butler County will start seeing more and more art installations and murals around local businesses and organizations. The artists at the InsideOut Studio on High Street in downtown Hamilton have been contracted by businesses such as Kirsch CPA in Hamilton and Cohen Brothers Recycling in Middletown for art installations. They’ve also painted fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton, and the plans are to paint more in the future, along with redoing some of the original hydrants.
dayton.com
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
dayton.com
Dayton-area chocolate maker feels ‘prepared’ for upcoming holidays despite supply chain disruptions
A Piqua-based chocolates and coffee company said they feel “prepared” for upcoming holidays despite global supply chain disruptions affecting the chocolate industry. Dayton.com reached out to Winans Chocolates + Coffees after Hershey announced during a second quarter earnings conference call last week that they would not be able to fully meet consumer demand during the Halloween and Holiday seasons.
dayton.com
Happy birthday Martin Sheen! What you should know about his history in Dayton
Martin Sheen was born on Aug. 3, 1940 in Dayton, and has become one of the biggest celebrities ever from the city. The Chaminade High School graduate told the Dayton Daily News in 1962 that he used the name Martin Sheen instead of his given Ramon Estevez because he was told his name sounded “too Puerto Rican.”
WKRC
Timeline: Severe storms in Tri-State with strong winds, tornadoes possible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While it feels like summer is winding down (and some kids in the Tri-State have already started school) the forecast says otherwise! To start the work week it will feel hot and humid with strong-to-severe storms on tap. Round one of storms approaching from the west came...
Clark County to begin final goodbyes to deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD — Family, friends, and the community will start to say their final goodbyes Sunday to Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot and killed Sunday while responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park near South Charleston. His visitation begins Sunday afternoon at...
Comments / 0