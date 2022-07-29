One dead after officer-involved shooting near Coquillard Elementary School

www.wndu.com
South Bend police fatally shoot man near elementary school
Police say witness statements and police video show a man was threatening to take his own life and appeared to be waving a handgun near the school.
BREAKING: Back-to-back shootings leave total of four injured, one in critical condition
Back-to-back shootings on the South Side of South Bend have left four people shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 this all happened slightly before 1:30 a.m.. They received multiple calls about shots fired and reports of gunfire in the area near South St....
Security footage captures early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police identify victim in Friday officer-involved shooting at Coquillard Elementary School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph Police have identified the victim of the officer-involved shooting on Friday at Coquillard School as 51-year old Dante Kittrell. According to reports, South Bend Police were dispatched to Coquillard Elementary School on reports of a male individual with a handgun threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel
A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck woman on Lima Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police are searching for a driver who hit a woman and kept going early Saturday morning. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center roads at 12:15 a.m. They found a woman in the road. She was taken to a local...
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
Police: Two men shot in tow truck on Fort Wayne's Southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two men are at the hospital after police say they were shot while inside a tow truck this evening. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Gaywood Drive and Sherwood Terrace at 4:51 p.m. Officers say they found the men with gunshot wounds. Both...
Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shortly after midnight Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center Road for a reported pedestrian struck. Police were advised that the victim was still down and not responding. The person who called 911 told dispatchers this might be a...
Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
Marshall County Police found illegal substances after a search warrant
Marshall County Police found illegal substances after a search warrant. It happened on Tuesday, July 26, when the police narcotics team searched a house in the 900 block of 12B Road. ABC 57 News reports that officers found marijuana, currency, and a firearm. 23-year-old Carson Shireman and 27-year-old Scarlet Torres...
Sheriff: 3 show up to hospital after Kzoo home invasion
Three people showed up at a hospital with injuries related to a home invasion in Kalamazoo that happened late Friday night, deputies said.
Quince Road closed due to construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Construction is set to begin on Quince Road from U.S. 20 and Edison Road August 1st. Work will include tree removal, drainage improvement and roadway milling. The project is expected to take one day, but could spill over into the 2nd. A recommended detour is taking...
No one injured in overnight hotel fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one was hurt after an overnight fire at a hotel early Saturday morning. Police responded to 3320 W Coliseum Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, crews on the scene said they found a fire on the first floor of the building. Residents […]
Sheriff's office says missing South Haven woman found safe
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office originally said the missing woman from South Haven had not been seen since Wednesday.
DeKalb County accident totals 2 cars, drivers uninjured
DEKALB, Ind. (WANE) – Police say two cars were totaled in an accident that happened in DeKalb County Thursday evening. 17-year-old Marie Johnson of Huntertown was crossing the intersection of CR 68 and CR 427 when she didn’t yield to 51-year-old Kristi Baker of Leo, who had the right of way.
KDPS: Two arrested after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Kalamazoo police say.
Eastbound Toll Road lanes reopen following washout, westbound lanes now closed
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road are now open as the westbound lanes close for restoration following a washout near Exit 96 on Thursday. Crews worked through the night to reopen the eastbound lanes near the C.R. 17 exit in Elkhart County. The eastbound lanes...
