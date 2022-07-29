One dead after officer-involved shooting near Coquillard Elementary School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO