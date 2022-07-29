Four dead, including three children, and eight children injured in tractor accident in Pennsylvania

kion546.com
6 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest swelter under heat alerts
The searing heat baking the Northwest isn’t letting up, and officials believe it’s turning deadlier. More than 13 million people across the Northwest are under heat alerts Sunday, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said. Major cities impacted include Portland; Seattle; Billings, Montana; and Boise, Idaho. In Oregon, officials believe...
Death toll rises to at least 25 in Kentucky flooding as people in stricken areas remain hard to reach, governor says
The death toll in flood-stricken parts of eastern Kentucky climbed to at least 25 and will almost certainly “get worse” as first responders work to account for missing residents, the state’s governor said Saturday. Gov. Andy Beshear said the immediate goal is “to get as many people...
Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A deal on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is within reach after both legislative chambers passed competing measures before ending their annual session. North Carolina is among a dozen states yet to accept the federal government’s offer to cover people who make too much to be insured by traditional Medicaid but too little to obtain private insurance. GOP leaders were adamantly opposed to expansion for years but have come around based on fiscal and health considerations. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been pushing for expansion, which could cover 600,000 low-income adults. Right now negotiations are idling, as the Senate wants additional health care reforms.
Oregon winemakers could feel impact of prolonged high temperatures
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Crops around Oregon struggled when Portland saw record-breaking rainfall in the spring, causing some crops to fall behind. Winemaker, Don Crank says Hawks View Vineyard produced 40-60% less of their five-year average. “We first we had a little bit of a frost after my break...
Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Aspiring Republican candidates are jumping at two open Missouri U.S. congressional seats. Voters will pick from dozens of GOP candidates during a primary Tuesday that likely will determine Missouri’s next two U.S. representatives. Republican U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for U.S. Senate. That leaves the central 4th Congressional District and southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open. Republicans dominate Missouri politics. Longtime Missouri GOP political consultant John Hancock says there are more ambitious Republican candidates than there are open seats. Dozens of state senators and other local GOP elected officials are taking advantage of the rare opportunity to run for Congress without the hurdle of battling an incumbent.
